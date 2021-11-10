Middle East And Africa: Choline Chloride Market
Choline Chloride Market by End-User (Poultry feed, Swine feed, Ruminant feed, Aqua feed & others, Human nutrition and Oil & Gas, and Misc. applications), and Geography - Regional Trends & Forecast
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 10, 2021 ) The report “Choline Chloride Market by End-User (Poultry feed, Swine feed, Ruminant feed, Aqua feed & others, Human nutrition and Oil & Gas, and Misc. applications), and Geography - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019”defines and segments the choline chloride market with an analysis and forecast of the volumes and values of end-user markets such as poultry feed, swine feed, ruminant feed, aqua feed & others, human nutrition and oil & gas and misc. Along with this, the volume & value of choline chloride by geography are also discussed.
It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the choline chloride market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, and winning imperatives. The market is segmented and the volume & value have been forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the market is segmented and values are forecasted on the basis of major applications of choline chloride in major countries in various regions.
Poultry Feed Market is the major market for choline chloride
The choline chloride market is segmented into six end-user markets: Poultry feed, Swine feed, Ruminant feed, Aqua feed & others, Human nutrition and Oil & Gas, and Misc. applications. Poultry feed is the largest end-user market for choline chloride accounting for majority of the share of choline chloride feed.
Global choline chloride market to reach 596.9 kilo tons by 2019
The market for choline chloride in terms of volume is expected to reach 596.9 kilo tons by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2014 to 2019. Asia-Pacific dominated the choline chloride market volume in 2013. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the major market by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2014 to 2019. Choline chloride within poultry feed market is expected to be the fastest growing market, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2014 to 2019, owing to the rising consumption of poultry meat and shift in preferences for meat globally.
Asia-Pacific and Europe accounted for more than 65% of the choline chloride market value in 2013
In terms of value, Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with China leading the region. Europe is the second major market of choline chloride, globally. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the major market by 2019, with increasing consumption of choline chloride due to growing demand for meats especially poultry meat.
