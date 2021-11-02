Polymer Pipes Market 2021 Industry Key Trends, Demand, Analysis to 2028
The global polymer pipes market is estimated to reach at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2021 - 2028
Market Overview:
Pipes are void cylinders of plastics or metals utilized to pass on substances that can stream fluids and gases (liquids), slurries, powders, and masses of little solids. Pipes are mainly used by plumbing for water supply, arrangement of clean drinking water and sufficient sewage removal.
A few of the critical properties influencing polymer pipes' use are its cost-effectiveness, lightweight, resistance against corrosion, ease of fitting, and many insulative qualities preventing condensation from forming on pipes. The main constituents of polymer pipes are PVC resin, DOP, stabilizers, processing acids, lubricants, colors and fillers.
The demand for polymer pipes is increasing rapidly because of their low cost of maintenance and easily recyclable. Polymer pipes are lighter than other materials, which means they are easy to handle and install. Polymer pipes have a lower risk of cracking and leakage compared to alternative materials. They cope well with external stresses.
Their flexibility characteristics allow plastic pipes to be channeled around angles and obstructions without requiring extra jointing and fittings. The continuing recovery of construction spending and housing completions will support rapid advances for polymer pipe demand in the United States. Rather than cast iron and galvanized iron, many industries are replacing systems pipes with PE pipes due to their flexibility and ductile qualities.
Market Dynamics:
Rising investments in construction and irrigation projects are driving the market
Rising investment in the construction of buildings is expected to drive growth in the forecast period. With the increasing population, the construction industry is growing at an incredible pace; with that growing pace, the need for pipes for plumbing purposes and building proper sewage removal systems is gaining tremendous popularity.
According to a report, the global construction industry's size by 2022 will be a whopping USD 13 trillion. Jabail II is a USD 11 billion expansion project for the 22-year-long industrial city project, which started in 2014. When completed, the project will comprise an 800,000-cubic-meter desalination plant, at least 100 industrial plants, an oil refinery producing at least 360,000 barrels per day, and miles of railways, roads, and highways. The project is expected to be completed in 2024. In addition to that, rising demand for irrigation projects is expected to drive market growth. The pipes are the fundamental segment of the irrigation network.
Similarly, as electrical cables move electrical force, water system lines move water. An incredible method to get an exquisite deal on a water system project and make it cost-effective is utilizing PVC pipe for the laterals or the line between the valves on the entire water line and the sprinkler heads.
Israel-based irrigation firm, Netafim secures USD 85 million deal to execute three new projects in India. The north of China is home to almost 60 percent of China's population but has only about 30 percent of the country's water resources. To remedy this imbalance, China has funded the construction of three massive canals, each more than 650 miles long and will carry water to the north from China's three largest rivers. The project has a 48-year construction schedule. When completed, it will supply 44.8 billion cubic meters of water each year.
Market Segmentation:
By Material
• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
• Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)
• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
• Polyethylene (PE)
• Polypropylene (PP)
• Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)
• Others
By Application
• Irrigation
• Sewerage
• Water Supply
• Plumbing
• Borewell Application
• Others
By End User
• Oil and gas industry
• Building and Construction
• Chemical
• Agriculture
• Water Use
• Others
Geographical Penetration:
China and India led the Asia Pacific to the top of the polymer pipes market
Asia Pacific evolved as the largest market for polymer pipes accounting for nearly YY% of the global sales revenue in 2020. Asia-Pacific is among the few topmost regions gaining high popularity for these polymers because of the rising populace, urbanization, and expanded development exercises in these locales.
These locales are also trailed by North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Ordinarily, requests in nations like Europe, Italy, and Germany stay moderate or even stale due to the debt crisis and discouraged business climate in these districts. Asia-pacific regions have the top-level contribution in the consumer market, among which China and India hold the highest stakes.
According to a report, China's imports of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in June expanded fundamentally; moreover, PVC imports in June were at 173,000t, an expansion of 87.5pc from May in 2020. The government's wastewater management and water conservation efforts contribute significantly to the build-up of China's plastic pipes market. Rainwater and stormwater systems are expected to exhibit strong growth prospects with the Sponge City initiative and other rainwater harvesting projects initiated by municipality councils.
Nearly 90 percent of plastic pipes for water drainage in buildings in China were made of PVC. In addition to that, in 2018, the production volume of plastic pipes in China was estimated to reach approximately 15 million tons, increasing from around 12 million tons in the previous year.
Competitive Landscape:
The global polymer pipes market is fragmented with the presence of regional and global players. The competitive contour lies with the increase in the regional company and growing investment in upstream application. Pipelife, CANTEX, Vinidex, PolyOne Corporation, Celanese, JM Eagle, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Diamond Plastics Corp., Sattler Plastics Company, Fujian Zhenyun Plastic Industry Co. and Finolex are the major players in the market.
During the financial year 2016-17, Finolex Industries tied up with the American company Lubrizol Corporation inventors and the largest manufacturers of the CPVC compound worldwide. The agreement is for the supply of CPVC compound to produce and sell Finolex Flow Guard Plus pipes and fittings in India, mainly catering to the building and construction industry. The tie-up will strengthen the company's track record of providing superior products for the domestic market.
On June 6, 2018, Charlotte Pipe recently added plastic fittings production to its Cedar City, UT facility. The expansion added over 157,000 square feet to the plant, bringing Utah to over 300,000 square feet. There is storage space for over 4,300 pallets of fittings alone. The expansion also added 30 jobs. These investments show Charlotte Pipe’s commitment not only to its customers but to the communities in which it does business.
