Surgical Simulation Market Opportunities and Strategic Focus Report 2028
The global surgical simulation market is estimated to reach a high CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 02, 2021 )
Market Overview
Surgical simulation is essentially a computer technology developed to train medical practitioners without any requirement of patient or animal to perform it. The use of motion sensors and three-dimensional graphics makes the experience realistic. The user can perform the entire surgery upon the virtual organs, and it also enables the users to feel the tissue and the organs physically. It helps in minimizing the errors and lethal infection rate.
View full report: https://bit.ly/3by38yn
Market Dynamics
The global surgical simulation market growth is driven by the continuous technological advancements and increasing concern for patient’s safety, increasing number of surgical procedures, and rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries are some factors that drive the surgical simulation market growth.
Continuous technological advancements and increasing concern for patient’s safety is expected to drive the market growth
The requirement of surgical simulation in minimally invasive surgery has been established over the past few years. The minimally invasive techniques are becoming the standard of surgical techniques for many surgical procedures at a very fast pace. Minimally invasive surgeries are video-assisted and, therefore, demonstrate a higher operational accuracy and render less post-operative pain.
Furthermore, they involve smaller incisions and less scarring, which helps retain the organ’s original structure without deforming its cellular layers. These factors contribute to the inflating popularity of surgical simulators among healthcare providers and academic institutions.
The use of simulation devices, along with standardized patient simulators, has gained rapid growth over the last few years, mainly due to increasing technological advancements and their adoption in healthcare. The barriers to hospital adoption of simulation products and services include lack of funding, less time for simulation exercises, release from job environment, lack of management interest, etc.
The METIman simulator is one of the most advanced and realistic simulators developed by the CAE simulators in recent times. Thus, the rise in various technological advancements in surgical simulation is increasing the applications in healthcare to train healthcare professionals. As a result, the growth of the market studied is expected to propel over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Global Surgical Simulation Market - By Offering
• Products
• Others
Global Surgical Simulation Market – By Technology
• High-fidelity Simulators
• Medium-fidelity Simulators
• Low-fidelity Simulators
Global Surgical Simulation Market – By End-user
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Hospitals
• Surgical Clinics
• Military Organizations
• Others
Global Surgical Simulation Market - By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Download free sample: https://bit.ly/3nQXgpv
Geographical Analysis
North America region holds the largest market share of global surgical simulation market
Historically, North America was the largest integrator of simulation solutions in the medical training domain, as equipment and software vendors are increasingly collaborating with research and medical centers. Further, with the rising healthcare expenditure and surgery volume, all types of establishments, from research institutes to hospitals, are procuring simulators.
For instance, On August 6, 2019, Mentice AB, a world leader in simulation solutions for endovascular therapies, introduced a software subscription for its VIST endovascular simulation platform to hospitals and health systems. For instance, in July 2019, an ultrasound-guided shoulder injection trainer was introduced by Limbs & Things Ltd.
It offers training for common shoulder issues related to the subdeltoid bursa, glenohumeral joint, biceps tendon sheath, and acromioclavicular joint to specialist trainees and postgraduates.
Competitive Landscape
The global surgical simulation market is highly competitive with presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include 3D Systems, Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE), Gaumard Scientific Company Inc, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd, Laerdal Medical, VirtaMed AG, Mentice AB, Simulab Corporation, Nasco Healthcare, Surgical Science Sweden AB, Simendo Company and Voxel-Man.
The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the market globally. For instance, In May 2020, iSimulate launched 'REALITi Go' to replace the existing version of advanced life support (ALS) systems. REALITi Go, a lightweight and economical version of the simulated patient monitors of iSimulate.
It is a component of the smart, integrated, and modular simulation ecosystem REALITi360, which provides greater flexibility and additional benefits than its predecessor ALSi. For realistic simulations, REALITi Go mimics defibrillators, patient monitors, and ventilators. iSimulate's generic patient monitor screen simulations look, sound, and function like the real thing.
Trending Topic's, Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market, Phytopathological Disease Diagnostics Market, Drugs-of-abuse Testing Products Market, Fecal Occult Testing Products Market, Cholesterol Testing Products Market
Market Overview
Surgical simulation is essentially a computer technology developed to train medical practitioners without any requirement of patient or animal to perform it. The use of motion sensors and three-dimensional graphics makes the experience realistic. The user can perform the entire surgery upon the virtual organs, and it also enables the users to feel the tissue and the organs physically. It helps in minimizing the errors and lethal infection rate.
View full report: https://bit.ly/3by38yn
Market Dynamics
The global surgical simulation market growth is driven by the continuous technological advancements and increasing concern for patient’s safety, increasing number of surgical procedures, and rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries are some factors that drive the surgical simulation market growth.
Continuous technological advancements and increasing concern for patient’s safety is expected to drive the market growth
The requirement of surgical simulation in minimally invasive surgery has been established over the past few years. The minimally invasive techniques are becoming the standard of surgical techniques for many surgical procedures at a very fast pace. Minimally invasive surgeries are video-assisted and, therefore, demonstrate a higher operational accuracy and render less post-operative pain.
Furthermore, they involve smaller incisions and less scarring, which helps retain the organ’s original structure without deforming its cellular layers. These factors contribute to the inflating popularity of surgical simulators among healthcare providers and academic institutions.
The use of simulation devices, along with standardized patient simulators, has gained rapid growth over the last few years, mainly due to increasing technological advancements and their adoption in healthcare. The barriers to hospital adoption of simulation products and services include lack of funding, less time for simulation exercises, release from job environment, lack of management interest, etc.
The METIman simulator is one of the most advanced and realistic simulators developed by the CAE simulators in recent times. Thus, the rise in various technological advancements in surgical simulation is increasing the applications in healthcare to train healthcare professionals. As a result, the growth of the market studied is expected to propel over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Global Surgical Simulation Market - By Offering
• Products
• Others
Global Surgical Simulation Market – By Technology
• High-fidelity Simulators
• Medium-fidelity Simulators
• Low-fidelity Simulators
Global Surgical Simulation Market – By End-user
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Hospitals
• Surgical Clinics
• Military Organizations
• Others
Global Surgical Simulation Market - By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Download free sample: https://bit.ly/3nQXgpv
Geographical Analysis
North America region holds the largest market share of global surgical simulation market
Historically, North America was the largest integrator of simulation solutions in the medical training domain, as equipment and software vendors are increasingly collaborating with research and medical centers. Further, with the rising healthcare expenditure and surgery volume, all types of establishments, from research institutes to hospitals, are procuring simulators.
For instance, On August 6, 2019, Mentice AB, a world leader in simulation solutions for endovascular therapies, introduced a software subscription for its VIST endovascular simulation platform to hospitals and health systems. For instance, in July 2019, an ultrasound-guided shoulder injection trainer was introduced by Limbs & Things Ltd.
It offers training for common shoulder issues related to the subdeltoid bursa, glenohumeral joint, biceps tendon sheath, and acromioclavicular joint to specialist trainees and postgraduates.
Competitive Landscape
The global surgical simulation market is highly competitive with presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include 3D Systems, Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE), Gaumard Scientific Company Inc, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd, Laerdal Medical, VirtaMed AG, Mentice AB, Simulab Corporation, Nasco Healthcare, Surgical Science Sweden AB, Simendo Company and Voxel-Man.
The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the market globally. For instance, In May 2020, iSimulate launched 'REALITi Go' to replace the existing version of advanced life support (ALS) systems. REALITi Go, a lightweight and economical version of the simulated patient monitors of iSimulate.
It is a component of the smart, integrated, and modular simulation ecosystem REALITi360, which provides greater flexibility and additional benefits than its predecessor ALSi. For realistic simulations, REALITi Go mimics defibrillators, patient monitors, and ventilators. iSimulate's generic patient monitor screen simulations look, sound, and function like the real thing.
Trending Topic's, Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market, Phytopathological Disease Diagnostics Market, Drugs-of-abuse Testing Products Market, Fecal Occult Testing Products Market, Cholesterol Testing Products Market
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.