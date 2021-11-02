Sulfur Fertilizers Market Forecast & Future Industry Trends 2028
The global sulfur fertilizers market is estimated to reach a high CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2021 - 2028
Market Overview:
Sulfur fertilizers contain sulfur which plays an important role in boosting plant metabolism. Sulfur is important for the formation of plant proteins, amino acids, some vitamins, and enzymes. The requirement for sulfur fertilizer is expanding at an impressive rate, due to the growing population and demand for food.
This in turn is boosting demand for producing higher efficiency crops. Hence, the use of fertilizer such as sulfur fertilizer is increasing in agriculture. The use of sulfur in fungicides and bug sprays and increasing use of sulfur in nourishment is also expected to drive the growth of the market.
Around 68 million tons of sulfur are produced annually, of which around 99% is a by-product of oil and gas production and refining. Sulfur is produced in all world regions, but half of all production takes place in the Middle East and North America.
Almost 60% of all sulfur is used to produce fertilizer, ranging from phosphates, ammonium, and potassium sulphates, complex fertilizers, and sulfur bentonite. The production of phosphoric acid is the single largest application, accounting for over 45% of sulfur demand.
Market Dynamics:
Growing sulfur deficiency is expected to drive the market growth
Sulfur deficiencies have become more common in recent years, in large part, as a result of increasing regulations around emissions, particularly those targeting sulfur dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels. There are a number of reasons why sulfur deficiency appears to be becoming a more common occurrence, including reduced atmospheric S deposition, continued and increasing crop removal of sulfur, greater use of no-tillage, and high amounts of crop residues.
Sulfur emission has decreased significantly over the last decades. For instance, In the United States, Sulfur dioxide emission (SO2) has fallen to 2.82 million tons in 2017 from 31.22 million tons in 1970. The reduction in sulfur dioxide is mainly due to the Clean Air Act, which includes the implementation of the Acid Rain Programme.
As the Clean Air Act is progressing positively, there has been a reduction in sulfur emission, so the amount of atmospheric sulfur deposited in the soil is only 25%. Crops are now deficient in sulfur and in the future, more deficiency of sulfur will continue due to the "Clean Air Act" which will drive the sulfur fertilizers market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By Type
• Sulfate containing fertilizers
• Fertilizers containing elemental sulfur
• Liquid sulfur fertilizers
• Others
By Form
• Liquid
• Solid
By Crop Type
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Cereal & Grains
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Others
Geographical Penetration:
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global sulfur fertilizers market in the year 2020
The Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market as the region is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality agriculture produce with the increase in agriculture practices. Countries such as India and China are major players in this region.
Major crops produced in Asia include rice, sugar beet, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains; the region consumes 90% of the global rice produced. There is a huge demand for sulfur fertilizers market in Asia Pacific due to the direct use of micronutrients to treat plant deficiencies and are often sprayed in combination or as additives.
On the other hand, North America sulfur fertilizers market is expected to hold market revenue share of YY% in the year 2020. Large agriculture area and awareness about the use of sulfur is the main reason for the growth of the specific market.
Competitive Landscape:
The global market is highly fragmented in nature owing to presence of a large number of players. Some of the key players operating in the global market are Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Mosaic, Sulphur Mills Limited, ICL Fertilizers, AgroLiquid, Repsol, Coromandel International Limited, and Balchem Inc among others.
Key players are focusing on various strategies such as capacity expansions, product innovations and agreements. For instance, in March 2020, Mosaic Company signed an agreement with Financial Technology Research Centre (FTRC) at University of Adelaide in Australia to focuses on improved fertilizer performance.
In October 2019, K+S Aktiengesellschaft announced that it had increased the production capacity of its magnesium sulfate with commissioning of a new facility at the Wintershall site at the Werra plant, based in Heringen, Germany. In December 2018, EuroChem Group announced that it had started production of Urea Ammonium Sulfate (UAS) at its Novomoskovskiy Azot production unit based in Russia.
In the same year, the company signed a take-or-pay agreement for expected output of sulfate of potash (SOP) from the Colluli Potash Project in Eritrea, East Africa.
