Induction Motor Market Size Forecast to Reach $54.2 Billion by 2026
Rise in Production of Electric Vehicles Driving the Growth of Induction Motor Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 02, 2021 ) Induction Motor Market Size is forecast to reach $54.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026. An induction motor is an AC electric motor in which torque is produced by the reaction between a varying magnetic field generated in the stator and the current induced in the coils of the rotor. It is used in a majority of machinery, as it is more powerful and eco-friendly compared to the conventional motors in the market. North America has significant share in global induction motor market due to a developed usage of an induction motor in the significant industrial manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and automotive companies. In addition to the growing preference for electric vehicles in the U.S. is also stimulating the growth in North America.
Induction Motor Market Segment Analysis - By Rotor Type
Three Phase segment is growing at a significant CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period. A three phase induction motor is a type of AC induction motors which operates on three phase supply. These three phase induction motors are widely used AC motor to produce mechanical power in industrial applications. Almost 70% of the machinery in industrial applications uses three-phase induction motors, as they are cost-effective, robust, maintenance-free, and can operate in any environmental condition. Moreover, induction motors are the most used in industry since they are rugged, inexpensive, and are maintenance free. In addition they are widely used in the mining metals and cement, automotive, oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing industries and so on. Increase awareness of environmental protection across industries also contributes to the growth of three phase induction motors, as they have a low emission rate. Moreover, the shift towards industrial automation, coupled with the rising consumer confidence & promising investment plans triggers demand for the three phase induction motor in industrial application. Furthermore, the advent of Industry 4.0 and technological advancements enables a wide adoption base for the three phase induction motors. In 2019, Oriental Motor USA introduced their latest high efficiency three-phase AC induction motors equipped with a terminal box and a high strength right-angle hypoid gearhead, these new three-phase motors have the capacity of two new wattages of 30W and 40W and expands the KIIS Series Standard AC motors product line-up.
Induction Motor Market Segment Analysis – By Vertical
Automotive sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period, owing to various factors such as increase in sales of electric vehicles due to rising concerns over greenhouse gases emissions, and favorable government policies in countries such as India, China and so on. In addition, the shift towards industrial automation, coupled with the rising consumer confidence & promising investment plans triggers demand for the induction motor in industrial application. Furthermore, the advent of Industry 4.0 enables a wide adoption base for the induction motors. Moreover, growing number of product launches by major manufacturers will drive the market growth in the forecast period. In September 2019, Motor and drive manufacturer WEG released the M Mining series of slip-ring induction motors which are designed especially for use in the dusty environments of iron ore operations and the cement sector. In July 2019, Ward Leonard launched 2000 HP induction motor WL29BC200 which is designed tote into a package of 15000 HP for the oil and gas industry. In September 2019, Tata Motors launched Tigor EV for private buyers as well as cab aggregators and EESL staff. he Tata Tigor electric uses a 72 V, 3-Phase Induction motor.
Induction Motor Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Induction Motor market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of 38.5% in 2020. Increasing compliance for energy efficient motors and rising adoption of motor-driven electric vehicles are the key factors driving market growth. The rising demand for efficient energy usage over concerns of environmental impact of energy generation from conventional sources such as coal and natural gas, is expected to help grow the Induction Motor market. In addition advancements in the agriculture sector and enormous investments in industrialization in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Australia is driving the market growth. Further, the increasing production and sales of electric vehicles in countries including China and Japan is also analyzed to drive the market growth.
Induction Motor Market Drivers
Robust Structure of Motor
The rough physical structure of the motor is predicted to be a major driving factor for the growth of the induction motor market. Induction motor are robust in nature and can be operated in any climatic conditions. Moreover, the absence of slip rings and brushes in the motor induction eliminates the chances of sparks, which makes the operation safe even in the most explosive working conditions. In addition, induction motor is cost effective, highly reliable and the maintenance is very less, which is expected to propel the growth of the induction motor market in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Rise in Production of Electric Vehicles
The electric car market has witnessed rapid evolution with the ongoing developments in automotive sector and favourable government policies and support in terms of subsidies and grants, tax rebates. As induction motors especially three phase are widely used in electric vehicles because of high efficiency, good speed regulation and absence of commutators is analysed to drive the market growth. In addition these motor also serves as an alternative of a permanent magnet in the electric vehicles. Hence rise in production of electric vehicles is analysed to drive the market. In 2019, Ford has invested $1.45 billion in Detroit plants in U.S., to make electric, autonomous and sports utility vehicles, which is mainly aimed to increase the production of the vehicles thereby impacting on the high procurement of the induction motors. In 2019, Toyota announced plans to invest $749M in expanding the U.S. manufacturing facilities to increase the production of the electric and hybrid vehicles. In 2020, General Motors had committed boost its electric vehicle production by investing more than $7 billion. Moreover governments of several countries have been investing heavily for the development of electric vehicles. In 2019 German government has committed to invest more than $3 billion to expand electric car market growth in the region. Hence these investments and developments are analysed to be the key drivers for the growth of the electric vehicle market and thereby the growth of induction motor market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Induction Motor Market Challenges
Easy availability of low-quality Induction Motors
The market for Induction Motors is highly fragmented, with a significant number of domestic and international manufacturers. Product quality is a primary parameter for differentiation in this market. The organized sector in the market mainly targets industrial buyers and maintains excellent product quality, while the unorganized sector offers low-cost alternatives to tap local markets. Local manufacturers of Induction Motors in most countries target the unorganized sector and compete strongly with the global suppliers in the respective markets. Leading market players are currently exposed to intense competition from such unorganized players supplying inexpensive and low-quality Induction Motors. This acts as a key challenge for the growth of the market.
Induction Motor Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Induction Motor market. Induction Motor top 10 companies include ABB Ltd. AMETEK, Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Toshiba Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Nidec Corporation, ARC Systems Inc., among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In 2021 BorgWarner launched HVH 320 Induction Motors in four variants. They are offered to light-duty passenger cars and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.
In 2020, ABB has launched new range of low voltage IEC induction motors, which are compactly designed and reduces the overall size of the equipment by minimizing space and total cost of ownership.
Key Takeaways
The rising demand for efficient energy usage over concerns of environmental impact of energy generation from conventional sources such as coal and natural gas, is expected to help grow the Induction Motor market in APAC.
The inner rotor segment is growing at a significant CAGR rate of 7.1% in the forecast period. In inner rotor type motors, rotors are positioned at the centre and surrounded by stator winding.
Automotive sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 8.9% the forecast period, owing to various factors such as increase in sales of electric vehicles due to rising concerns over greenhouse gases emissions, and favourable government policies in countries such as India, China and so on.
Induction Motor companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the changing requirements of customers.
