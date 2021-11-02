Europe Alcohol Hand Sanitizers Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 12.3% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Sudden Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease is driving the growth of Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 02, 2021 ) Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market size is $2.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Hand sanitizers are antiseptic or disinfectant products that come in the form of gels, foams, sprays, or liquids that are used in place of hand washing. Hand sanitizers are thought to be much more potent than normal soaps and can destroy far more microorganisms. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers, triclosan-based hand sanitizers, and quaternary ammonium compounds-based hand sanitizers are the most common on the market. Alcohol-based sanitizers are more powerful than non-alcoholic sanitizers because they contain ethanol. In addition, these sanitizers are useful against nearly all types of fungi and viruses. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has seen a boom. According to Worldometer, the coronavirus had affected nearly 116 million people worldwide as of March 4, 2021, with nearly 2.6 million deaths. The United States, India, Russia, and the United Kingdom are among the most seriously affected nations. The pandemic has brought more attention to the value of handwashing as a quick and cost-effective way to prevent disease transmission. The WHO stressed the importance of focusing on long-term uptake in order to develop handwashing behaviors. Several federal agencies are considering developing and adapting innovative handwashing behaviour modification programs for COVID-19. As a result, demand for liquid hand wash is expected to rise during the forecast period. Furthermore, the industry is growing due to an increase in manufacturers adopting innovative hand sanitizer formulations to provide customers with a better experience. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers account for a large portion of the overall hand sanitizer industry. The primary force driving demand is the capacity to avoid infections and destroy most bacteria, fungi, and viruses.
Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
Based on Product Type, Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented in to Gel, Liquid, Spray and others. Gel segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 for Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market. Gel-based hand sanitizers are widely distributed in stores and on the internet. They come in a wide range of smells that appeal to people of all ages. Furthermore, most gel-based hand sanitizers include moisturizing ingredients that keep hands warm while avoiding scalp irritation. Furthermore, unlike liquids or sprays, a good quality gel hand sanitizer spreads more easily and does not spill, raising its preference and driving segmental development. Liquid Segment is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.1% in the forecast period 2021-2026 as these products destroy germs more quickly than their gel-based counterparts. Liquid hand massages are typically easier to use and transport, which helps to explain their popularity. Furthermore, given their effective antibacterial capabilities, the broad availability of liquid hand sanitizers with a high alcohol concentration for use in hospitals, clinics, and research facilities would promote product penetration from the market.
Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Based on Distribution Channel, Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented Retail and Online. Retail segment is further segmented into Supermarkets, pharmacy, convenience stores, and others. In 2020, the retail segment accounted for largest revenue market share in 2020, and it is projected to expand at a healthy rate over the study period. Alcoholic Hand sanitizers became a regular brand at every other department store, including hypermarkets, pharmacy stores, general stores, and others, as the COVID-19 spread across Europe and the rest of the world. This provided shoppers with convenient access to hand sanitizers from just around the corner, fuelling the hand sanitizer market’s expansion. Online segment anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the changing purchasing habits and a growing interest in e-commerce in the city. Customers can access a broader and more convenient variety of hand hygiene items via online channels. Furthermore, in the years ahead, quicker shipping times and attractive discounts in online retailers would promote substantial growth in the online platform segment’s business outlook.
Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, U.K Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market accounted for the 29% revenue share in 2020. The United Kingdom is an important market for both local and foreign hand-sanitizing product manufacturers. The new Coronavirus had a significant impact on the country in 2020. As a result, various health-related institutions and operational authorities, such as the NHS, are attempting to raise public awareness about the usage of hand sanitizers for hand cleanliness. The country has pushed the usage of hand sanitizers with advertisements asking people to wash their hands to prevent the infection from spreading. As a result, businesses in this industry can take advantage of this potential to expand. Italy Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer market is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026. Italy, one of the worst-affected countries in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, had 165,155 infected patients by the middle of April 2020. The Italian government is doing many steps to raise awareness about personal cleanliness and sanitation as a preventative measure. Furthermore, the frightening number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has prompted consumers to take certain steps to avoid contracting the disease. According to WHO there were 172,434 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,747 fatalities recorded in Italy as of April 18, 2020. Aside from that, the increased demand for products has prompted area firms to expand their production capacity.
Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market Drivers
Sudden Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease:
With the abrupt emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised using hand sanitizers for self-preservation and to limit the transmission of the coronavirus. The rising number of deaths caused by the virus has elicited a fearful reaction from customers, prompting them to place a greater focus on hand hygiene as a way to avoid contracting the infection. Hand sanitizers contain a high percentage of alcohol, which destroys the virus’s envelope covering, rendering it non-infectious and supplying the patient with continuous protection.
Availability of Products via Online Retail Channels:
The explosion of online shopping outlets and social media networks is also driving the industry. Consumers are becoming more aware of the availability of high-quality personal care and hygiene products, and they are embracing healthier lifestyles in large numbers. To penetrate and draw a wider customer base, product sellers are using creative marketing campaigns to sell sanitation goods through prominent celebrities and sports stars. They’re still working on appealing packaging to catch people’s eye and give them an authentic and luxurious experience while they buy their high-quality items. Consumers can now position orders from the comfort of their own homes, and food makers and vendors can target audiences in far-flung areas thanks to online shopping sites.
Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market Challenges
Shortage of Key Ingredient:
Owing to the region’s heavy reliance on imports for the chemical and negligible domestic processing, there has been a substantial shortage of a critical component known as isopropyl alcohol. Sanitizer costs have risen sharply as a result of a scarcity of essential raw materials. Many small distributors were given a run for their money in countries like the United Kingdom, which had no facilities to manufacture IPA. According to data from ITC Trade Chart, Europe imported about fifteen times less Isopropyl in the first quarter of 2020 than it did in the previous quarter. Furthermore, the cost of ethanol, another disinfectant, often used in hand gels, has increased and hampering the market growth.
Duplicate hand Sanitizers:
The big growth affecting factors in Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizers Market are health risks associated with chemical additives used in hand sanitizers, as well as the availability of inexpensive and duplicate hand sanitizers.
Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market. Europe Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer Market top 10 companies are Unilever NV/PLC., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Procter, Chattem Inc., Gamble Company, Kutol Products Company, The Himalaya Drug Company, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., KGaA, Unilever NV/PLC., Gojo Industry Inc.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In February 2020, during COVID-19, Bath & Body Works expanded its hand sanitizer and soap output potential. During the COVID-19 crisis, the corporation saw a significant increase in sales. The firm was able to improve its market share as a result of this approach.
Key Takeaways
The global epidemic of multiple influenza viruses, the most recent and lethal of which is COVID-19, has prompted customers to take more preventive steps in terms of personal hygiene.
In order to satisfy rising demand, the UK-based chemical group -Ineos- has opened its fourth production facility, which was constructed in just a few days.
Sanitizers made with natural ingredients is in high demand on the market. For example, Forever Living, headquartered in the United Kingdom, manufactures and markets Aloe Vera hand sanitizer that claims to soothe skin when sanitizing it.
The need for alcoholic hand sanitizers is anticipated to rise as a result of disease outbreaks and public health campaigns.
