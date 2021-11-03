Zinc Oxide Market The cosmetics & personal care applications is expected to register the fastest growth to 2024
Zinc Oxide Market by Process (French Process, Wet Process, American Process), Grade (Standard, Treated, USP, FCC), Application (Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Agriculture, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), Region - Global Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 03, 2021 ) The global zinc oxide market size is projected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2019 to USD 5.7 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2019 and 2024. Growing demand from the rubber industry and the non-availability of substitutes that can replace ZnO in various applications, is driving the market growth.
The key players in the zinc oxide market are US Zinc (US), Zochem (US), EverZinc (Belgium), ZM Silesia (Poland), Akrochem (South Africa), Rubamin (India), Pan-Continental Chemical (Taiwan), J.G. Chemicals (India), Upper India (India), and Suraj Udyog (India). These players have adopted the strategy of acquisition to enhance their product offerings and geographic presence.
Request Report Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116672256
US Zinc (US) adopted acquisition as its key strategy to expand its geographic presence in the global zinc oxide market. In January 2019, Aterian Investment Partners acquired US Zinc from Votorantim Group as a part of an international carve-out transaction. This step was taken to increase the opportunity to capture the market in both the local and international markets.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=116672256
EverZinc (Belgium) undertook the strategy of acquisition to increase its product offering. In January 2019, the company announced that it had acquired G.H. Chemicals (GHC), a Canadian manufacturer, and exporter of ZnO. This strategy will is expected to help the company to expand its product portfolio and market using GHC’s high-class facilities.
Know More @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/zinc-oxide-market.asp
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact MarketsandMarkets™:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
The key players in the zinc oxide market are US Zinc (US), Zochem (US), EverZinc (Belgium), ZM Silesia (Poland), Akrochem (South Africa), Rubamin (India), Pan-Continental Chemical (Taiwan), J.G. Chemicals (India), Upper India (India), and Suraj Udyog (India). These players have adopted the strategy of acquisition to enhance their product offerings and geographic presence.
Request Report Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116672256
US Zinc (US) adopted acquisition as its key strategy to expand its geographic presence in the global zinc oxide market. In January 2019, Aterian Investment Partners acquired US Zinc from Votorantim Group as a part of an international carve-out transaction. This step was taken to increase the opportunity to capture the market in both the local and international markets.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=116672256
EverZinc (Belgium) undertook the strategy of acquisition to increase its product offering. In January 2019, the company announced that it had acquired G.H. Chemicals (GHC), a Canadian manufacturer, and exporter of ZnO. This strategy will is expected to help the company to expand its product portfolio and market using GHC’s high-class facilities.
Know More @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/zinc-oxide-market.asp
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact MarketsandMarkets™:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.