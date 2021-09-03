Four Reasons to Apply for Credit Cards in the UAE
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2021 ) DUBAI, UAE – (Arab Newswire) -- Experience hassle-free transactions while shopping, paying bills and carrying out day-to-day expenses by applying for a credit card in the UAE. To get the most out of a credit card, select the ones that offer exciting privileges and benefits. Citi credit cards are tailored to meet various needs and they also come with cost-saving offers, rewards points, cashback and a lot of other beneficial features.
Reasons to Apply for a Credit Card
Cashback
Citi Cashback credit cards offer automatic cashback on non-AED spends, grocery spends and on every other spend without any condition on minimum amount. It comes with other convenient features such as complimentary access to 1,000+ airport lounges worldwide and no annual fee in the first year, among others.
Skyward Miles
Get more out of travel by booking tickets with credit cards, such as Emirates-Citibank credit cards. Cardholders can accrue miles and use them to purchase air tickets, book hotel accommodation and more. Globe-trotters may also want to have a look at the Emirates-Citibank Ultima Credit Card, Emirates-Citibank Ultimate Credit Card and the Emirates-Citibank World Credit Card. Earn miles for every spend while using these cards. Each of them also provides several other privileges such as discount on food delivery bills and complimentary lounge access.
Rewards
If the reason for getting a credit card is reward points, Citi has multiple options such as Citi Prestige credit card, the Citi Premier credit card and the Citi Rewards credit card. Each card provides redeemable points that can be used to complete transactions. For instance, the Citi Rewards credit card offers points that can be redeemed for cash rebates, merchandise or staycation bookings. Select cards also offer a wide portfolio of exciting lifestyle benefits such as complimentary golf at some of the finest golf courses, free movie tickets, discount on food delivery and dining bills and more.
Balance transfers
Take care of everyday spending with the Citi Simplicity credit card. This card is ideal for anyone who wants to consolidate their outstanding balance on a non-Citi credit card as it offers 0% interest on balance transfers for 6 months.
Conclusion
Citi credit cards are designed with benefits to provide a seamless experience while carrying out different transactions. Apply for a Citi credit card by visiting the official website of Citibank UAE. Each card comes with different eligibility criteria as determined by the bank. Upon receiving the card, enjoy a host of privileges and benefits.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
About Author
Carolina d’Arbelles-Valle is a Public Relations Specialist with over a decade of experience working with businesses in the finance sector as well as clients in the healthcare and cybersecurity industry.
