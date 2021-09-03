Earning Dining and Cashback Privileges with Credit Cards in the UAE
Citi Prestige credit cards offers AED 1,500 redeemable rewards points
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2021 ) Dubai, UAE – (Arab Newswire) -- Credit cards offer much more than just the ability to pay bills or buy products. By getting a credit card, customers can access privileges and benefits ranging from rewards, cashback and more.
Customers who are looking for the best credit cards in the UAE that have exciting privileges can check out Citi Credit Cards. From offers to rewards, Citi credit cards provide various benefits that help customers enjoy the different facets of life without spending a lot of money.
Here are some popular credit cards in the UAE and their benefits:
Prestige Credit Card
Citi Prestige credit cards offers AED 1,500 redeemable rewards points that customers can use for cash rebates, staycation bookings and more. Check out the key privileges and discounts to know more about it.
Key Privileges
• Points to Redeem: Easily redeem points for cash rebates, merchandise or staycation bookings.
• Free Hotel Stay: Enhance staycations by getting the 4th night free at any hotel locally or anywhere globally.
• Unlimited Complimentary Golf: Enjoy unlimited complimentary golf on weekdays at some of the finest golf clubs in the UAE.
• Entertainment: Get free movie tickets (buy-1-get-1) and valet parking each month.
• Lounge Access: Get unlimited access to 1000+ LoungeKey lounges (+1 free guest per visit).
Fees and Charges
The annual membership fee for the Citi Prestige credit card is AED 1,500 and customers must have a monthly minimum income of AED 30,000.
Premier Credit Card
Citi Premier Card gives a plethora of benefits and privileges that can enhance customers’ lifestyles. It also offers an AED 400 credit, and fee-free annual membership for the first year of usage.
Key Privileges
• Discount on Food Bills: Get 50% off food delivery and dine in bills with Voucherskout and enjoy delicious food from popular restaurants.
• Redeem Points: With the Citi Premier credit card, redeem points for cash rebates, staycation bookings and exciting merchandise.
• Entertainment: From complimentary golf to buy-1-get-1-free movie tickets, customers can enjoy these privileges at their leisure.
• Access to LoungeKey Lounges: Get unlimited access to 1000+ LoungeKey lounges (+1 free guest per visit) to make journeys more comfortable and enjoyable.
Fees and Charges
Citi Premier Credit Card comes with an annual membership fee of AED 750, which is not charged on the first year of usage. To access this card, customers need a minimum monthly income of AED 15,000.
Rewards Credit Card
Citi Rewards credit cards do not charge any annual fees for the first year and provide an AED 200 statement credit.
Key Privileges
• Redeemable Points: Redeem points for cash rebates, merchandise or staycation bookings.
• Food Bill Discount: Relish delectable meals and pay less too, as the Citi Rewards credit card offers 50% off food delivery and dine in bills with Voucherskout.
• Movies: Get 2 for 1 movie tickets at VOX Cinemas every month and enjoy the latest flicks.
• Fee-free: It charges no Annual Fee (free upon meeting the minimum spend requirement).
Fees and Charges
Citi Rewards card requires a nominal membership fee of AED 300 and a minimum monthly income of AED 8,000.
Conclusion
Apart from the above-mentioned credit cards, customers can also have a look at the Citi Cashback credit card, Emirates-Citibank credit cards and more. Customers can check out the offers and privileges for each card and enjoy exciting services. To apply for a Citi credit card, visit the Citibank website.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
About Author
Carolina d’Arbelles-Valle is a Public Relations Specialist with over a decade of experience working with businesses in the finance sector as well as clients in the healthcare and cybersecurity industry.
Contact Information
Carolina d’Arbelles-Valle, iQuanti, Inc.
+1 (305) 849-8443
carolina.darbellesv@iquanti.com
###
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire with press release distribution services to the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa.
Customers who are looking for the best credit cards in the UAE that have exciting privileges can check out Citi Credit Cards. From offers to rewards, Citi credit cards provide various benefits that help customers enjoy the different facets of life without spending a lot of money.
Here are some popular credit cards in the UAE and their benefits:
Prestige Credit Card
Citi Prestige credit cards offers AED 1,500 redeemable rewards points that customers can use for cash rebates, staycation bookings and more. Check out the key privileges and discounts to know more about it.
Key Privileges
• Points to Redeem: Easily redeem points for cash rebates, merchandise or staycation bookings.
• Free Hotel Stay: Enhance staycations by getting the 4th night free at any hotel locally or anywhere globally.
• Unlimited Complimentary Golf: Enjoy unlimited complimentary golf on weekdays at some of the finest golf clubs in the UAE.
• Entertainment: Get free movie tickets (buy-1-get-1) and valet parking each month.
• Lounge Access: Get unlimited access to 1000+ LoungeKey lounges (+1 free guest per visit).
Fees and Charges
The annual membership fee for the Citi Prestige credit card is AED 1,500 and customers must have a monthly minimum income of AED 30,000.
Premier Credit Card
Citi Premier Card gives a plethora of benefits and privileges that can enhance customers’ lifestyles. It also offers an AED 400 credit, and fee-free annual membership for the first year of usage.
Key Privileges
• Discount on Food Bills: Get 50% off food delivery and dine in bills with Voucherskout and enjoy delicious food from popular restaurants.
• Redeem Points: With the Citi Premier credit card, redeem points for cash rebates, staycation bookings and exciting merchandise.
• Entertainment: From complimentary golf to buy-1-get-1-free movie tickets, customers can enjoy these privileges at their leisure.
• Access to LoungeKey Lounges: Get unlimited access to 1000+ LoungeKey lounges (+1 free guest per visit) to make journeys more comfortable and enjoyable.
Fees and Charges
Citi Premier Credit Card comes with an annual membership fee of AED 750, which is not charged on the first year of usage. To access this card, customers need a minimum monthly income of AED 15,000.
Rewards Credit Card
Citi Rewards credit cards do not charge any annual fees for the first year and provide an AED 200 statement credit.
Key Privileges
• Redeemable Points: Redeem points for cash rebates, merchandise or staycation bookings.
• Food Bill Discount: Relish delectable meals and pay less too, as the Citi Rewards credit card offers 50% off food delivery and dine in bills with Voucherskout.
• Movies: Get 2 for 1 movie tickets at VOX Cinemas every month and enjoy the latest flicks.
• Fee-free: It charges no Annual Fee (free upon meeting the minimum spend requirement).
Fees and Charges
Citi Rewards card requires a nominal membership fee of AED 300 and a minimum monthly income of AED 8,000.
Conclusion
Apart from the above-mentioned credit cards, customers can also have a look at the Citi Cashback credit card, Emirates-Citibank credit cards and more. Customers can check out the offers and privileges for each card and enjoy exciting services. To apply for a Citi credit card, visit the Citibank website.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
About Author
Carolina d’Arbelles-Valle is a Public Relations Specialist with over a decade of experience working with businesses in the finance sector as well as clients in the healthcare and cybersecurity industry.
Contact Information
Carolina d’Arbelles-Valle, iQuanti, Inc.
+1 (305) 849-8443
carolina.darbellesv@iquanti.com
###
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire with press release distribution services to the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa.
Contact Information:
iQuanti, Inc.
Carolina d’Arbelles-Valle
Tel: +1 (305) 849-8443
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
iQuanti, Inc.
Carolina d’Arbelles-Valle
Tel: +1 (305) 849-8443
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.