Manufacturing Analytics Market Segmentation and Key Player Analysis
Global Manufacturing Analytics Market is projected to grow up to USD 25.81 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2021 ) The key competitors operating in the Manufacturing Analytics Market are SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., IBM Corp., Alteryx, Inc., Sisense, Inc., Tableau Software Inc., Wipro Limited and General Electric Company.
The Manufacturing Analytics Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
● Software
● Services
By Deployment
● Cloud
● On-premise
By Application
● Predictive Maintenance
● Inventory Management
● Supply Chain Optimization
● Others
By Industry Vertical
● Semiconductor & Electronics
● Energy & Power
● Pharmaceutical
● Automobile
● Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing
● Others
By Region
● North America
● Europe
● Asia Pacific
● Rest of World
View more about this research study @ https://whipsmartmi.com/report/global-manufacturing-analytics-market
Manufacturing analytics software is an application that helps the manufacturing companies to perceive machine data. It performs functions such as acquisition of data, filters & contextualizes the data, compute the manufacturing KPIs and then produce role-based visualizations & dashboards. It allows companies to have more cost-beneficial production through monitoring and analysis; as well as improved client experiences. It also facilitates optimized business operations by better complete-cycle visibility among business data & hardware. Advent of technologies is increasing awareness for analytics. Analytic technologies such as predictive, prescriptive and others are making its way across several industrial verticals. In manufacturing, big data visualization dashboards display analytical data. This data depicts actionable insights which can fine-tune a production line. This is a factor projected to drive growth of the market globally.
About whipsmartmi:
We are a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.
We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.
Whipsmart Market Intelligence blog
Whipsmart Market Intelligence Press Releases
The Manufacturing Analytics Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
● Software
● Services
By Deployment
● Cloud
● On-premise
By Application
● Predictive Maintenance
● Inventory Management
● Supply Chain Optimization
● Others
By Industry Vertical
● Semiconductor & Electronics
● Energy & Power
● Pharmaceutical
● Automobile
● Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing
● Others
By Region
● North America
● Europe
● Asia Pacific
● Rest of World
View more about this research study @ https://whipsmartmi.com/report/global-manufacturing-analytics-market
Manufacturing analytics software is an application that helps the manufacturing companies to perceive machine data. It performs functions such as acquisition of data, filters & contextualizes the data, compute the manufacturing KPIs and then produce role-based visualizations & dashboards. It allows companies to have more cost-beneficial production through monitoring and analysis; as well as improved client experiences. It also facilitates optimized business operations by better complete-cycle visibility among business data & hardware. Advent of technologies is increasing awareness for analytics. Analytic technologies such as predictive, prescriptive and others are making its way across several industrial verticals. In manufacturing, big data visualization dashboards display analytical data. This data depicts actionable insights which can fine-tune a production line. This is a factor projected to drive growth of the market globally.
About whipsmartmi:
We are a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.
We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.
Whipsmart Market Intelligence blog
Whipsmart Market Intelligence Press Releases
Contact Information:
Whipsmart
Neeraj
Tel: 5102005090
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Whipsmart
Neeraj
Tel: 5102005090
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.