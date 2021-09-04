Global AI in Fintech Market To Grow at a CAGR of 29.74% During 2021-2027
Global Ai in Fintech Market is projected to grow up to USD 7.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 29.74% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2021 ) Artificial intelligence result improved by using methods taken from the aspect of human intelligence but not beyond human scale. Process automation within financial organizations is stimulating the market growth; artificial intelligence can carry out even more complicated automation processes. AI computers perform various functions similar to humans such as planning, learning, decision making and speech recognition. In the financial technology sector, artificial intelligence plays a vital role. Fintech is one of the rapidly growing industries within the globe due to the penetration of the internet users. Users are rapidly moving to mobile devices to perform associated actions and transaction, rising internet user base. As this will lift the bar for cyber-attacks from fraud due to which the incorporation of artificial intelligence will obtain growth over the forecast period. Rising use of AI-enabled technologies solutions in the capital market is an opportunity for the AI in fintech market.
The Ai in Fintech Market report has been categorized as below
By Type
● Solution
● Service
By Component
● Software Tools
● Platforms
● Managed Services
● Consultancy Services
By Deployment Mode
● Cloud
● On-Premise
By Applications
● Asset Management
● Risk Investigation
● Business Analytics
● Regulatory Compliance
● Data Collection
● Predictive Analytics
● Virtual Assistance
● Others
By Region
● North America
● Europe
● Asia Pacific
● Rest of World
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
● New products/service competitors are exploring?
● Key players in the Ai in Fintech Market and how extreme is the competition?
● What are the future market trends that manufacturers are emphasizing on in the future updates?
● For each segment, what are the crucial opportunities in the market?
● What are the key growth strategies embraced by key market players in the market?
● What are the key success strategies adopted by major competitors in the market?
About whipsmartmi:
We are a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.
We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.
Whipsmart Market Intelligence blog
Whipsmart Market Intelligence Press Releases
