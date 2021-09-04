Global Insurance Analytics Market Trends & Growth Segments
Global Insurance Analytics Market is projected to grow up to USD 22.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2021 ) Insurance analytics is mostly used for regulating risk in underwriting, rating, claims, marketing, pricing, and reserving in the insurance sector. Additionally, insurance analytic solution helps insurance companies to control risks & offer better insurance contracts in fields such as life, health and property or casualty. Moreover, the prominent role of this insurance analytics is to minimize costs, optimize customer relationship processes and use predictive analytics in insurance models to make reliable reports across various product lines. Further, with the adoption of analytics, companies are emphasizing on enhancing customer experience as well as providing solutions on the basis of deep understanding of customer behavior and requirement. By utilizing customer’s behavioral data, the insurer can review and redevelop new strategies and products, which may get more sales success in the market. Furthermore, it enables insurers to strengthen distributors or agents with tools to identify several business opportunities and service existing customers.
The key competitors operating in the market are Applied Systems, Oracle, IBM Corp., salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft, Open Text Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Vertafore, Inc.
The Insurance Analytics Market report has been categorized as below
By Component:
● Tools
● Services
By Organization Size:
● Large Enterprises
● SMEs
By Deployment Modes:
● Cloud
● On-premises
By End User:
● Insurance Companies
● Government Agencies
● Third-party Administrators, Brokers and Consultancies
By Region
● North America
● Europe
● Asia Pacific
● Rest of World
The years considered for the study are as follows:
● Base year - 2020
● Estimated year - 2021
● Projected year – 2022
● Forecast period - 2021 to 2027
