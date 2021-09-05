Bus Market Forecast to Reach $55.2 Billion by 2026
Increasing Adoption of Electric Buses and Government Initiatives To Control Traffic is Driving the Growth of Bus Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 05, 2021 ) The global Bus Market is forecast to reach $55.2 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR 6.7% from 2021 to 2026. Buses are most preferred mode of public transportation by many people in day to day life. Growing population in urban areas has increased the demand for buses. Increasing pollution and increasing emission has encouraged the many to convert to electric buses in the bus fleet. Also government’s initiatives towards improving public transportation along with the growth of on-demand bus services are expected to propel the market growth. Innovation and manufacturing of vehicles have helped the industry to grow into a profitable one. The demand is also increasing for varied bus types primarily double decker and articulated buses. These factors are set to boosts the market growth for Bus during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Bus Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Transit buses are efficiently designed to move passengers within cities and also for other applications. These buses are used by private transport companies. Common public rely on buses to cater their needs for transportation in turn driving the demand for these buses. This is driving the market especially for doubler decker and articulated buses. Motor Coaches used in long distance travelling with comfortable seats and other amenities. Tourism sector utilises the multi axis buses, particularly motor coaches, so that the passengers are comfortable while travelling. This is driving the motor coach market at highest CAGR of 8.2% CAGR through 2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509154
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Bus Market Segment Analysis - By Fuel Type
Bus market significantly utilizes diesel as their fuel resulting in over 55% share for this segment in 2020 but in recent years the pollution and emission of toxic gases has increased. Due to increasing pollution UITP Australia New Zealand has conducted an event for the flagship of Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) forum. The shift from the diesel and other fossil fuels to electric, compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas is because of the stringent emission standards and environmental regulations set by many governments.
Bus Market Segment Analysis - Geography
APAC region dominates the market with highest market share of 36.5% due to the increasing demand and populations. Top players from China have focused extensively on capturing the transit growth and witnessed a growth in the market. APAC countries such as China and India have rapidly growing population which is expected to increase in the forecast period. This in turn will increase the need of public transportation like buses, particularly double decker and articulated buses. North America and Europe follow APAC in increasing the demand and services to make healthy environment thereby driving replacement and modernization of buses.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509154
Bus Market Drivers
Increasing adoption of Electric Buses
There is increased adoption of electric buses due to two factors that is, one to control the pollution and other is to reduce the maintenance and operating cost compared to the diesel buses. Fuel plays a major role in cost of transport. Diesel cost is rising year on year. On the other hand Electric vehicles are lot cheaper in the long run and significantly the most comfortable mode of transport compared to diesel and petrol engine buses. This combined with pollution reduction in order to meet increased government scrutiny will drive market growth for electric buses.
Government Initiatives to Control Traffic
Increased population is one driver that is major cause for the pollution and traffic. The government initiatives from the ministry of road transport & highways in India has introduced the scheme for providing the central assistance to the states road transport undertaking for strengthening the public transport system. The scheme will provide the financial assistance for the use of latest information technology such GPS/ GSM based vehicles for tracking system, automatic fare collection system, electronic ticket vending machines and many others for the inter city and rural area operations. The increased use of public transport will reduce the use of private vehicles which will reduce congestion on road and decrease traffic. Smart transportation assists in this and utilizes information technology and artificial intelligence to efficiently manage and coordinate advanced public transportation systems. For instance, in Germany, they are using artificial intelligence to optimize traffic light control and reduce the waiting time at an intersection. The application of smart transportation network allows the traveling population to be aware of the traffic for better coordination and to ensure safety of the drivers. Over the past decade, traffic congestion has continued to increase globally. For instance In the U.S. alone, traffic congestion cost $305 billion in 2019, an increase of $10 billion from 2018. Increase in congestion will ultimately increase demand for smart transportation market.
Bus Market Challenges
Outdated Infrastructure
The challenges in Bus Market are infrastructure of the buses with its old sub-systems, reactive rather than proactive response. Lack of stand-alone security systems like video surveillance and access control, in addition to the absence of cohesive command and control platform that enables transportation officials to respond to the incident will hinder the Bus Market.
Bus Market Landscape
Acquisition is the major key strategy used by the top players in the Bus Market. The market for Bus is consolidated with the top players Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Volvo, Daimler AG, Xiamen King Long United, Traton (Man, Scania, etc.), Ashok Leyland, Navister and Others. These are the companies are subsequently planning to expand its market locally and globally.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In August, 2020, Eicher Motors' VECV to acquire Volvo India's bus biz for Rs 100.5 cr as a going concern on slump sale basis, of the bus business of Volvo Group India.
In July, 2019, Solaris Bus & Coach has been acquired by the Spanish company CAF, which expands its interest towards electromobility.
Key Takeaways:
The Bus Market will have the substantial growth in the forecast period especially in the transit segment. As the population increases and adoption of public transportation will be the top priority both by Government and by the public.
Bus market is expected to shift its fuel consumption from diesel to natural gas and electric. This in turn will reduce the pollution in the environment. Initiatives have been taken due to increased pollution in the past few years and this will drive the market grow during the forecasted period.
APAC region will show high growth due to increasing population and need for the public transportation for the people. This is especially rising in countries like China and India.
Related Reports :
A. School Bus Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/School-Bus-Market-Research-512518
B. EV Bus Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/EV-Bus-Market-Research-512768
For more Automotive related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Bus Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Transit buses are efficiently designed to move passengers within cities and also for other applications. These buses are used by private transport companies. Common public rely on buses to cater their needs for transportation in turn driving the demand for these buses. This is driving the market especially for doubler decker and articulated buses. Motor Coaches used in long distance travelling with comfortable seats and other amenities. Tourism sector utilises the multi axis buses, particularly motor coaches, so that the passengers are comfortable while travelling. This is driving the motor coach market at highest CAGR of 8.2% CAGR through 2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509154
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Bus Market Segment Analysis - By Fuel Type
Bus market significantly utilizes diesel as their fuel resulting in over 55% share for this segment in 2020 but in recent years the pollution and emission of toxic gases has increased. Due to increasing pollution UITP Australia New Zealand has conducted an event for the flagship of Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) forum. The shift from the diesel and other fossil fuels to electric, compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas is because of the stringent emission standards and environmental regulations set by many governments.
Bus Market Segment Analysis - Geography
APAC region dominates the market with highest market share of 36.5% due to the increasing demand and populations. Top players from China have focused extensively on capturing the transit growth and witnessed a growth in the market. APAC countries such as China and India have rapidly growing population which is expected to increase in the forecast period. This in turn will increase the need of public transportation like buses, particularly double decker and articulated buses. North America and Europe follow APAC in increasing the demand and services to make healthy environment thereby driving replacement and modernization of buses.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509154
Bus Market Drivers
Increasing adoption of Electric Buses
There is increased adoption of electric buses due to two factors that is, one to control the pollution and other is to reduce the maintenance and operating cost compared to the diesel buses. Fuel plays a major role in cost of transport. Diesel cost is rising year on year. On the other hand Electric vehicles are lot cheaper in the long run and significantly the most comfortable mode of transport compared to diesel and petrol engine buses. This combined with pollution reduction in order to meet increased government scrutiny will drive market growth for electric buses.
Government Initiatives to Control Traffic
Increased population is one driver that is major cause for the pollution and traffic. The government initiatives from the ministry of road transport & highways in India has introduced the scheme for providing the central assistance to the states road transport undertaking for strengthening the public transport system. The scheme will provide the financial assistance for the use of latest information technology such GPS/ GSM based vehicles for tracking system, automatic fare collection system, electronic ticket vending machines and many others for the inter city and rural area operations. The increased use of public transport will reduce the use of private vehicles which will reduce congestion on road and decrease traffic. Smart transportation assists in this and utilizes information technology and artificial intelligence to efficiently manage and coordinate advanced public transportation systems. For instance, in Germany, they are using artificial intelligence to optimize traffic light control and reduce the waiting time at an intersection. The application of smart transportation network allows the traveling population to be aware of the traffic for better coordination and to ensure safety of the drivers. Over the past decade, traffic congestion has continued to increase globally. For instance In the U.S. alone, traffic congestion cost $305 billion in 2019, an increase of $10 billion from 2018. Increase in congestion will ultimately increase demand for smart transportation market.
Bus Market Challenges
Outdated Infrastructure
The challenges in Bus Market are infrastructure of the buses with its old sub-systems, reactive rather than proactive response. Lack of stand-alone security systems like video surveillance and access control, in addition to the absence of cohesive command and control platform that enables transportation officials to respond to the incident will hinder the Bus Market.
Bus Market Landscape
Acquisition is the major key strategy used by the top players in the Bus Market. The market for Bus is consolidated with the top players Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Volvo, Daimler AG, Xiamen King Long United, Traton (Man, Scania, etc.), Ashok Leyland, Navister and Others. These are the companies are subsequently planning to expand its market locally and globally.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In August, 2020, Eicher Motors' VECV to acquire Volvo India's bus biz for Rs 100.5 cr as a going concern on slump sale basis, of the bus business of Volvo Group India.
In July, 2019, Solaris Bus & Coach has been acquired by the Spanish company CAF, which expands its interest towards electromobility.
Key Takeaways:
The Bus Market will have the substantial growth in the forecast period especially in the transit segment. As the population increases and adoption of public transportation will be the top priority both by Government and by the public.
Bus market is expected to shift its fuel consumption from diesel to natural gas and electric. This in turn will reduce the pollution in the environment. Initiatives have been taken due to increased pollution in the past few years and this will drive the market grow during the forecasted period.
APAC region will show high growth due to increasing population and need for the public transportation for the people. This is especially rising in countries like China and India.
Related Reports :
A. School Bus Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/School-Bus-Market-Research-512518
B. EV Bus Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/EV-Bus-Market-Research-512768
For more Automotive related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.