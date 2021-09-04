Medical Aesthetics Market Outlook 2028 | Revenue Models
Global Medical Aesthetics Market Expected to reach a high CAGR by 2021-2028: DataM Intelligence
Medical aesthetics services are excessive-generation skin care entails in the fusion of each healthcare and beauty services. It uses advanced technology (laser or power-based totally gadgets) to provide a primarily based scientific technique to reason a significant trade or enhancement and improve the cosmetic revel in.
It isn't always limited to a dermatologist, and plastic surgeons as medical doctors in any respect specialties are seeking to provide services to address their affected person's aesthetic and dreams.
Market Drivers and Restraints
The rise in adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures aesthetic procedures, increase in geriatric population globally as they are prone to wrinkles and skin related issues.
Increase in awareness among the fashion community regarding cosmetic procedures, availability of technologically advanced products and usage of cosmetic procedures my men are driving the global medical aesthetics market.
According to the International Society Of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in 2018, total aesthetic breast procedures increase by 4.1% and complete body extremities procedures increased by 7.2% during the 2017-2016 period.
According to the American Society of Plastic surgeons in 2018, 15.7 million cosmetic surgeries are performed in the United States alone which is increased approximately by 2% during the 2016-2017 period.
Major factors hindering the global medical aesthetics market are the high cost involved due to the advanced technologies and risk of malfunctions associated with implants.
Segmentation Analysis
By Product
• Body Contouring devices
• Aesthetic Lasers
• Skin tightening devices
By End Users
• Hospitals
• Dermatology clinics
• Medical Spas
• Beauty Centers
Geographical Share
The global medical aesthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
North America dominates the global clinical aesthetics marketplace because of the high presence of cosmetology experts throughout the area, increase in the prevalence of breast most cancers as the breast implants are used in the reconstructive surgery, increase in cognizance campaigns in opposition to the breast reconstructive surgical procedures and presence of key players it is expected to stay high all through forecast length.
American cancer society in 2018 estimated that approximately 268,900 cases would be diagnosed in 2019 and in recent years the incidence rates increased by 0.4% a year in the United States.
Market Key Companies
New Product launches a strategic collaboration between critical players & service providers and recent FDA approvals is driving the global Medical Aesthetics Market.
On February 8th, 2019 GlobalMed Technologies company a leading manufacturer in international medical devices manufacturer partnered with DermaconceptTM for distribution in the U.S.
On February 5th, 2019, EvolVus received FDA approval for JeuveauTM prabotulinumtoxinA-xv for injection.
In January 2017, Allergan launched Juvederm Volite an innovative injectable treatment designed for improving skin quality for nine months.
Major market players in the Medical Aesthetics Market are Allergan, plc, Alma Lasers, Cutera Inc., Cynosure, El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co., Sientra, Inc., Sinclair Pharma PLC, Syneron Medical, Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc.
