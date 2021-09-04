Food Testing and Certification Market Global Analysis & 2028 Forecast Report
The Global Food Testing and Certification Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2021 ) Market Overview
DataM analyses the complete scenario of the market, market segmentation, geographical analysis, companies, Porter 5 Forces, food testing and certification market share analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/food-testing-and-certification-market
Market Segmentation
By Testing
• Allergen Testing
• GMO Testing
• Heavy Metal Testing
• Microbial Testing
By Certification
• BRC
• IFS
• ISO
• Organic
By Technology
• Chromatography
• PCR-Based
• Convenience Based
By Food & Feed Industry
• Beverages
• Egg, Meat, poultry, fish and seafood Products
• Milk and Dairy Products
• Fruits & Vegetables
Key Players
The food testing and certification market share is divided among players like ALS Limited, Asurequality Ltd., Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, SGS S.A. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
This report profiles all the aforementioned players in this market.
Market Growth
Food Safety is an enormous worldwide issue, one that is sickening millions and costing governments billions of dollars.
Factors such as economic and societal obligations are driving the food safety testing and certification market.
Merchandising has been the main factor for increasing food contaminants and thus boosts food testing and certification market size.
Recent Developments in Global Food testing and certification market
Polyskope Labs has entered an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to provide the q-PCR technology in customer labs
Romer Labs launches a new toot AOAC-certified food pathogen detection tool, which detects Listeria monocytogenes.
FSSAI has issued approved methods for analysis of various food products.
The standardized testing methods for five different food product types, which include methods of detection are:
Analysis and estimation of melamine in milk and milk products
Total polar compounds in edible oils and fats
Estimation of coumarin content in cinnamon
Parameters in sago
Detection of acid value in oils and fats
Market Trends
Behavioral factors: Manufacturers are re-evaluating procedures to meet dynamic changes in the population. Currently, buyers in developed nations are requesting safer, healthier, high quality and ready to eat foods.
Increased earnings in these countries are driving interest towards protein-rich foods, which may possibly prompt more food borne sickness, particularly in nations where quality control and safety regulatory oversight are slacking.
With growing incidences of food borne-illnesses, government bodies have made stringent regulatory guidelines.
However, with increasing awareness about outbreaks related to these illnesses, consumers are demanding transparency regarding the ingredients & additives used in the product development.
Younger and elderly population are more susceptible and the same is expected to continue in the coming years as well.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/food-testing-and-certification-market
Market Drivers
Mandatory certification of food and beverage products stated by government and regulatory bodies is a primary factor driving the market for certification. This mandatory rule has made ISO certification to stay ahead in the race.
With dynamic food habits and increased spending powers on food & beverages, the growth of clean label, free-form foods, organic and others products has accelerated in the past decade.
This demand has created a huge opportunity for segments such as kosher, organic, gluten-free, and halal. These segments are expected to witness highest growth rate in the coming years.
Geographical Analysis
Europe is the dominating region in this market, due to regulatory guidelines implemented by government bodies.
The increasing trade activity across nations is also boosting the market sales further in this region.
Europeans are well known for their healthier and hygienic food and this has led to increasing demand for clean label and free-form foods.
All these factors combined triggered the market growth and the same is anticipated during the forecast period.
Related Topic's
Food Allergen Testing Market, Honey Testing Market, Dairy Processing Equipment Market, Meat Testing Market, Tobacco Testing Market
DataM analyses the complete scenario of the market, market segmentation, geographical analysis, companies, Porter 5 Forces, food testing and certification market share analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/food-testing-and-certification-market
Market Segmentation
By Testing
• Allergen Testing
• GMO Testing
• Heavy Metal Testing
• Microbial Testing
By Certification
• BRC
• IFS
• ISO
• Organic
By Technology
• Chromatography
• PCR-Based
• Convenience Based
By Food & Feed Industry
• Beverages
• Egg, Meat, poultry, fish and seafood Products
• Milk and Dairy Products
• Fruits & Vegetables
Key Players
The food testing and certification market share is divided among players like ALS Limited, Asurequality Ltd., Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, SGS S.A. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
This report profiles all the aforementioned players in this market.
Market Growth
Food Safety is an enormous worldwide issue, one that is sickening millions and costing governments billions of dollars.
Factors such as economic and societal obligations are driving the food safety testing and certification market.
Merchandising has been the main factor for increasing food contaminants and thus boosts food testing and certification market size.
Recent Developments in Global Food testing and certification market
Polyskope Labs has entered an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to provide the q-PCR technology in customer labs
Romer Labs launches a new toot AOAC-certified food pathogen detection tool, which detects Listeria monocytogenes.
FSSAI has issued approved methods for analysis of various food products.
The standardized testing methods for five different food product types, which include methods of detection are:
Analysis and estimation of melamine in milk and milk products
Total polar compounds in edible oils and fats
Estimation of coumarin content in cinnamon
Parameters in sago
Detection of acid value in oils and fats
Market Trends
Behavioral factors: Manufacturers are re-evaluating procedures to meet dynamic changes in the population. Currently, buyers in developed nations are requesting safer, healthier, high quality and ready to eat foods.
Increased earnings in these countries are driving interest towards protein-rich foods, which may possibly prompt more food borne sickness, particularly in nations where quality control and safety regulatory oversight are slacking.
With growing incidences of food borne-illnesses, government bodies have made stringent regulatory guidelines.
However, with increasing awareness about outbreaks related to these illnesses, consumers are demanding transparency regarding the ingredients & additives used in the product development.
Younger and elderly population are more susceptible and the same is expected to continue in the coming years as well.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/food-testing-and-certification-market
Market Drivers
Mandatory certification of food and beverage products stated by government and regulatory bodies is a primary factor driving the market for certification. This mandatory rule has made ISO certification to stay ahead in the race.
With dynamic food habits and increased spending powers on food & beverages, the growth of clean label, free-form foods, organic and others products has accelerated in the past decade.
This demand has created a huge opportunity for segments such as kosher, organic, gluten-free, and halal. These segments are expected to witness highest growth rate in the coming years.
Geographical Analysis
Europe is the dominating region in this market, due to regulatory guidelines implemented by government bodies.
The increasing trade activity across nations is also boosting the market sales further in this region.
Europeans are well known for their healthier and hygienic food and this has led to increasing demand for clean label and free-form foods.
All these factors combined triggered the market growth and the same is anticipated during the forecast period.
Related Topic's
Food Allergen Testing Market, Honey Testing Market, Dairy Processing Equipment Market, Meat Testing Market, Tobacco Testing Market
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.