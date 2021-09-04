Aseptic Liquid Packaging Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2021 – 2028
The Global Aseptic Liquid Packaging Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 9.5%during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2021 ) Market Overview
Aseptic Liquid Packaging is the technique of filling a commercially sterile product which include drinks, private care, pharmaceutical, or different products into the sterile container below the aseptic situations and hermetically sealing the boxes. It includes using extremely high temperatures for preserving the freshness of the contents. It is effective in growing the shelf life and maintaining product great.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/aseptic-liquid-packaging-market
Market Dynamics
The marketplace boom is driven via the growing demand for food merchandise with long shelf life and free of preservatives. Companies are using sustainable packaging and manufacturing practices to satisfy the requirements. Consumer preferences were shifted against using food additives and preservatives due to the rising sick-results of consuming processed ingredients with components and preservatives.
The beverage and food market's increase because of packaging technology advancements offers the products with stepped forward capability, and garage features will affect market growth. For example, milk packaging has passed through a sluggish transformation from glass to High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) bins to give carton packaging. HDPE poly packs have a shelf existence of 5-15 days, whilst carton Aseptic Liquid Packaging has a shelf lifestyles of up to 6 months. Poly packs require a chilly chain, and if there's a spoil in the bloodless chain, milk inside the poly receives spoiled. On the other hand, carton packs are not depending on the bloodless chain.
In November 2019, UFlex Limited had launched a modern-day packaging solution, i.E., Asepto Eye for the drinks phase, on the GulFood Manufacturing 2019 held in Dubai. Asepto Eye is the most recent imparting from Asepto that provides a fashionable revival to aseptic packaging. Asepto Eye is a ripple concave lens and unmarried-lens generation that gives 3-D outcomes on the aseptic packs. These lenses are available in various sizes & shapes and offer bespoke art work, as in line with the clients’ requirements.
Growing automation and digitalization shall have a advantageous effect available on the market. New digital answers assist decorate products' efficiency, make certain beverage protection, reduce down prices, and boost adoption of aseptic packaging. For instance, in April 2017, Tetra Pak had adopted Microsoft HoloLens for rushing up issue resolution for meals & beverage producers. It would allow clients to get right of entry to the complete community of the organization’s experts internationally. It could absolutely remodel the shipping of aid and allows quick decision of pleasant issues.
However, there may be variation within the government guidelines concerning their recycling rates, container deposits, and packaging levies as in step with the us of a. These versions within the law make it tough for the producers, importers, and exporters to meet the standards and adjust to the packaging substances as per the u . S . A .. This should harm marketplace boom.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
• Cartons
• Bottles & Cans
By Application
• Food & Beverages
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aseptic-liquid-packaging-market
Geographical Presentation
The Global Aseptic Liquid Packaging marketplace is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific location ruled the worldwide aseptic liquid packaging market amongst all areas because of the developing meals and beverage industries and inclination toward handy product packaging. China and India are the most important clients of aseptic packaging. Growing government consciousness on product protection for attaining sustainable packaging and changes inside the meals & beverage production enterprise has fueled the market growth.
According to the Indian Industries Association, demand for aseptic liquid packaging increases in India as the products available in these cartons is more healthy safe. As per the Warnick International report, the Indian aseptic liquid packaging market is growing at 17-18% per annum. Further, the market is expected to double in the next five years and reach approximately 20 billion packs per annum.
North America contributes a significant market share due to high product demand without preservatives and longer shelf life. Higher growth in the pharmaceutical industry shall influence market growth. The United States is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals. It is the world leader in biopharmaceutical R&D. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), U.S. firms conduct over half the world's R&D in pharmaceuticals and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines. The industry accounted for more than $1.3 trillion in economic output in 2015.
Competitive Analysis
There is stiff competition in the global aseptic liquid packaging market with several local and international market players. Product diversification and new product launches intensify the competition among the players.
Companies are using portfolio expansion strategies to increase their customer reach and market penetration. For instance, in early 2017, Uflex Ltd. began operations from its Aseptic Liquid Packaging plant to packaging liquid products, ensuring its offering spans non-aerated liquids, granular materials, solids, semi-solids, gels, viscous fluids, pastes, granular material as well as powders. In 2017, Amcor Limited expanded its product portfolio by launching a series of PET bottles and preforms for dairy, aseptic and HPP liquid beverages. In May 2019, Uflex Ltd had set up a new manufacturing facility in Nigeria for increasing the production of packaging films by around 50,000 annually. Uflex has reached optimum capacity utilization in its film operations and sets up new facilities in overseas locations to increase capacity.
The companies are entering into collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships and acquisitions to increase the demand for Aseptic Liquid Packaging and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in June 2019, the Lothamilk joint-stock company had agreed with SIG to expand its milk portfolio with aseptic technology and cartoon packs. SIG’s aseptic technology would allow the dairy products to be transported and stored without refrigeration, removing a common barrier for these products, especially in countries with a hot climate. It would give a longer shelf life without refrigeration or preservatives.
In June 2019, Amcor Limited had acquired Bemis Company Inc. The combined company would operate as Amcor Plc. This acquisition had provided Bemis’s additional scale, capabilities and footprint that would play a vital role in strengthening Amcor’s industry-leading value proposition and generating significant value for shareholders. In December 2016, Amcor acquired Detmold Flexibles for USD 500 million to improve the customer value proposition in the packaging market.
The companies are also investing to increase their production capabilities around the globe. For instance, in February 2017, Tetra Pak had raised an investment of USD 25.3 million for its plant for packaging closure in Southeast Asia. The investment would help the company to expand its business in the emerging Asian market. In April 2016, Uflex Ltd. had raised Rs 580 crore for the Gujarat aseptic liquid packaging plant.
Related Topic's
Aseptic Packaging Market, Single-Use Packaging Market, Medical Packaging Films Market, Parenteral Packaging Market,
Aseptic Liquid Packaging is the technique of filling a commercially sterile product which include drinks, private care, pharmaceutical, or different products into the sterile container below the aseptic situations and hermetically sealing the boxes. It includes using extremely high temperatures for preserving the freshness of the contents. It is effective in growing the shelf life and maintaining product great.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/aseptic-liquid-packaging-market
Market Dynamics
The marketplace boom is driven via the growing demand for food merchandise with long shelf life and free of preservatives. Companies are using sustainable packaging and manufacturing practices to satisfy the requirements. Consumer preferences were shifted against using food additives and preservatives due to the rising sick-results of consuming processed ingredients with components and preservatives.
The beverage and food market's increase because of packaging technology advancements offers the products with stepped forward capability, and garage features will affect market growth. For example, milk packaging has passed through a sluggish transformation from glass to High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) bins to give carton packaging. HDPE poly packs have a shelf existence of 5-15 days, whilst carton Aseptic Liquid Packaging has a shelf lifestyles of up to 6 months. Poly packs require a chilly chain, and if there's a spoil in the bloodless chain, milk inside the poly receives spoiled. On the other hand, carton packs are not depending on the bloodless chain.
In November 2019, UFlex Limited had launched a modern-day packaging solution, i.E., Asepto Eye for the drinks phase, on the GulFood Manufacturing 2019 held in Dubai. Asepto Eye is the most recent imparting from Asepto that provides a fashionable revival to aseptic packaging. Asepto Eye is a ripple concave lens and unmarried-lens generation that gives 3-D outcomes on the aseptic packs. These lenses are available in various sizes & shapes and offer bespoke art work, as in line with the clients’ requirements.
Growing automation and digitalization shall have a advantageous effect available on the market. New digital answers assist decorate products' efficiency, make certain beverage protection, reduce down prices, and boost adoption of aseptic packaging. For instance, in April 2017, Tetra Pak had adopted Microsoft HoloLens for rushing up issue resolution for meals & beverage producers. It would allow clients to get right of entry to the complete community of the organization’s experts internationally. It could absolutely remodel the shipping of aid and allows quick decision of pleasant issues.
However, there may be variation within the government guidelines concerning their recycling rates, container deposits, and packaging levies as in step with the us of a. These versions within the law make it tough for the producers, importers, and exporters to meet the standards and adjust to the packaging substances as per the u . S . A .. This should harm marketplace boom.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
• Cartons
• Bottles & Cans
By Application
• Food & Beverages
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aseptic-liquid-packaging-market
Geographical Presentation
The Global Aseptic Liquid Packaging marketplace is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific location ruled the worldwide aseptic liquid packaging market amongst all areas because of the developing meals and beverage industries and inclination toward handy product packaging. China and India are the most important clients of aseptic packaging. Growing government consciousness on product protection for attaining sustainable packaging and changes inside the meals & beverage production enterprise has fueled the market growth.
According to the Indian Industries Association, demand for aseptic liquid packaging increases in India as the products available in these cartons is more healthy safe. As per the Warnick International report, the Indian aseptic liquid packaging market is growing at 17-18% per annum. Further, the market is expected to double in the next five years and reach approximately 20 billion packs per annum.
North America contributes a significant market share due to high product demand without preservatives and longer shelf life. Higher growth in the pharmaceutical industry shall influence market growth. The United States is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals. It is the world leader in biopharmaceutical R&D. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), U.S. firms conduct over half the world's R&D in pharmaceuticals and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines. The industry accounted for more than $1.3 trillion in economic output in 2015.
Competitive Analysis
There is stiff competition in the global aseptic liquid packaging market with several local and international market players. Product diversification and new product launches intensify the competition among the players.
Companies are using portfolio expansion strategies to increase their customer reach and market penetration. For instance, in early 2017, Uflex Ltd. began operations from its Aseptic Liquid Packaging plant to packaging liquid products, ensuring its offering spans non-aerated liquids, granular materials, solids, semi-solids, gels, viscous fluids, pastes, granular material as well as powders. In 2017, Amcor Limited expanded its product portfolio by launching a series of PET bottles and preforms for dairy, aseptic and HPP liquid beverages. In May 2019, Uflex Ltd had set up a new manufacturing facility in Nigeria for increasing the production of packaging films by around 50,000 annually. Uflex has reached optimum capacity utilization in its film operations and sets up new facilities in overseas locations to increase capacity.
The companies are entering into collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships and acquisitions to increase the demand for Aseptic Liquid Packaging and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in June 2019, the Lothamilk joint-stock company had agreed with SIG to expand its milk portfolio with aseptic technology and cartoon packs. SIG’s aseptic technology would allow the dairy products to be transported and stored without refrigeration, removing a common barrier for these products, especially in countries with a hot climate. It would give a longer shelf life without refrigeration or preservatives.
In June 2019, Amcor Limited had acquired Bemis Company Inc. The combined company would operate as Amcor Plc. This acquisition had provided Bemis’s additional scale, capabilities and footprint that would play a vital role in strengthening Amcor’s industry-leading value proposition and generating significant value for shareholders. In December 2016, Amcor acquired Detmold Flexibles for USD 500 million to improve the customer value proposition in the packaging market.
The companies are also investing to increase their production capabilities around the globe. For instance, in February 2017, Tetra Pak had raised an investment of USD 25.3 million for its plant for packaging closure in Southeast Asia. The investment would help the company to expand its business in the emerging Asian market. In April 2016, Uflex Ltd. had raised Rs 580 crore for the Gujarat aseptic liquid packaging plant.
Related Topic's
Aseptic Packaging Market, Single-Use Packaging Market, Medical Packaging Films Market, Parenteral Packaging Market,
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.