Automotive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Share, Size, Forecast and Trends by 2028
The Global Automotive Hot Melt Adhesives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Hot melt adhesives are formulations based totally on thermoplastic polymers that may be softened and reshaped on heating above their melting factor. These adhesives are applied to the material in a liquid nation and provide clean to smooth utility with minimal toxicity. The important trend witnessed within the automobile hot melt adhesive marketplace is switching from conventional techniques to new assembly techniques through vehicle manufacturers. Growth in industrial and passenger automobiles is expected to power marketplace growth at some point of the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
High usage in carpets and headliner to withstand high vibration
The hot-melt adhesive has found many automobile applications, including carpets, headliners, engines, transmission, radiators, batteries, seats, and many more. Many applications in automobiles require high heat-resistant materials that can hold the parts together and sustain them for a long time. Carpets face movement push and high heat every day, which require strong adhesion. Also, cargo and passenger movement makes it even difficult for the carpet to stick to the bottom. The headliner also faces high heat in arid regions, which further puts pressure on adhesive. In Arid climate regions, roof temperature reaches more than normal and requires hot-melt adhesive to withstand high temperature. The automobile body is also fitted with a hot-melt adhesive that holds doors and panels. In September 2019, Lecta launched a new Adestor Hot melt adhesive range, which can be used in automobile, food, and packaging applications.
However, instability in raw materials' cost is the major restraint factor limiting the global automotive hot melt adhesive market. The volatile cost of raw materials such as ethylene-vinyl acetate, thermoplastic rubber, polyolefin, and polyamide, among others, affects the market's growth in hot melt adhesives manufacturing.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
• Glue Sticks
• Spray Adhesives
By Material Type
• Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)
• Polyamide
• Thermoplastic Rubber
Geographical Penetration:
The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the forecast period.
In the Asia Pacific region, the automotive hot melt adhesive market is estimated to witness exponential growth due to the high demand for automobiles. The high demand for automobiles in the Asia-pacific region also increased the production and consumption of hot-melt adhesive in the region, especially in India, China, and Indonesia. As per OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), China alone contributed over 28% production of passenger cars globally, followed by U.S. 11.85%, Japan 10.55%, Germany 5.08%, and India 4.92%. Out of the top 5 manufacturers, 3 are in the Asia-pacific region only. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials in the Asia Pacific, such as thermoplastic rubber, is expected to drive this region's market.
Competitive Landscape:
The global automotive hot melt adhesive market is highly competitive with existing players in the market. 3M, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Avery Dennison Corporation are the leading market players with a prominent market size. Companies use different strategies such as portfolio expansion, product diversification, and new product launch to increase their market penetration. The companies enter into collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to increase the demand for automotive hot melt adhesives and their expansion. For instance, In June 2019, Jowat SE, a high-performance adhesive manufacturer, introduced PUR technology to manufacture hot melt adhesives. The process helps achieve HMA’s with effective long-term resistance, superior bond strength, and high heat resistance.
