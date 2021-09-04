Middle East Disposable Gloves Market Size Estimated to Reach $486.5 Million by 2026
Increasing Innovation in Technological Development in the Field of Healthcare, Pharmacy and Medical Industry Is Set To Further Enhance the Overall Market Demand for Middle East Disposable Gloves Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2021 ) Middle East Disposable Gloves Market size is estimated to reach $486.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over 2021-2026. Disposable gloves are medical gloves which are used for medical procedures that include diagnosis, surgery and handling of chemotherapy agents. Disposable gloves are necessary in order to avoid the transmission of infections from the healthcare professionals to patients and also helps to reduce the risk of contamination with blood and other body fluids.
Natural rubber gloves are kind of disposable gloves that are flexible and resilient and the most trusted material which are available in exam or general purpose. Nitrile rubber gloves are also used in various application such as gaskets, oil seals, automotive transmission belts, hoses, V belts, synthetic leather, disposable non-latex gloves, printer's form rollers and cable jacketing. Disposable gloves such as polyvinyl chloride are widely produced synthetic plastic polymer.
Medical protective gear such as PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) are widely used to prevent from germs. Increasing concern for safety and hygiene and growing burden of healthcare associated infections is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing innovation in technological development in the field of healthcare, pharmacy and medical industry is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Middle East Disposable Gloves Market for the period 2021-2026.
Middle East Disposable Gloves Segment Analysis – By Material
The Middle East Disposable Gloves Market based on Material can be further segmented into Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Polyethylene, and Others. The Natural Rubber Gloves segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is mainly owing to rising demand for the material in various medical applications such as examination, surgical, and laboratory.
Moreover, Natural rubber gloves are used for protecting protection against hand injuries and infections common across various industries, including medical and healthcare, food processing, oil and gas, and chemicals that increases the growth of this market. The Nitrile Gloves segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 2.65% for the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to high puncture resistance offered by the material and increasing use in the chemical and petrochemical industry that are increasing the growth of this segment.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=506902
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Middle East Disposable Gloves Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The Middle East Disposable Gloves Market based on End-Use Industry can be further segmented into Medical and Non-medical. The Medical segment registered for the highest Middle East Disposable Gloves market share in 2020. This is owing to various examination gloves used by doctors, nurses, caregivers, and other healthcare professionals for non-invasive physical examination applications that increases the growth of this market. The Non-medical segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to increasing use of gloves for handling volatile chemicals in the laboratory, pharmaceutical, and cleanroom applications and are increasing the growth of this market.
Middle East Disposable Gloves Segment Analysis – By Geography
U.A.E. dominated the Disposable Gloves Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to increasing burden of healthcare associated infection and rising innovation in technology increases the growth of this market. However, Saudi Arabia is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing concerns for safety and hygiene.
Inquiry Before Buying @https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=506902
Middle East Disposable Gloves Market Drivers
Increasing Concerns for Safety and Hygiene
Increasing concerns for safety and hygiene owing to rising pandemic diseases are increasing the growth of the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market. Moreover, growing number of end users with advanced technology are increasing the growth of the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market over 2021-2026.
Growing Burden of Healthcare Associated Infections
The increasing prevalence of healthcare associated infections in healthcare sectors increases the growth of this Market. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 4, 131,000 patients are affected in 2018 that are increasing the demand of disposable gloves and are rising the growth of Middle East Disposable Gloves Market over 2021-2026.
Covid-19 Impact:
COVID-19 pandemic had greatly affected the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market. During pandemic, virus is rapidly increasing among people that rises the cases of coronavirus patients. Recently, people are more concerning about hygiene and health that increases the demand of disposable gloves in various industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage and are positively impacted the growth of this market.
Middle East Disposable Gloves Market Challenges
High Competitive Pricing Offered by Local Manufacturers
The factors that is set to impede the growth of the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market are the High competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers is set to create hurdles for the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market.
Middle East Disposable Gloves Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market. Middle East Disposable Gloves top 10 companies include, Ansell Healthcare Products LLC, Eagle Protect, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, MRK Healthcare Private Limited, Rubberex Corporation Bhd., Semperit AG Holding, Shield Scientific B.V., Supermax Corporation Berhad and Top Glove Corporation Bhd.
Development
In February 2019, Eagle Protect launched new formulation of nitrile gloves that are resistant to bacteria and micro-organisms which increases the growth of this market.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, in 2020, Middle East Disposable Gloves Market are driving, owing to the increasing concerns regarding employee health and safety, well-established healthcare infrastructure and government policies, which ensure implementation of high standard of hygiene.
Increasing concern for safety and hygiene and growing burden of healthcare associated infections are likely to aid in the market growth of the Middle East Disposable Gloves.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market report.
High competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers is set to create hurdles for the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market.
Related Reports :
A. Personal Protective Gloves Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Personal-Protective-Gloves-Market-Research-503586
B. Latex Medical Gloves Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Latex-Medical-Gloves-Market-Research-502617
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Natural rubber gloves are kind of disposable gloves that are flexible and resilient and the most trusted material which are available in exam or general purpose. Nitrile rubber gloves are also used in various application such as gaskets, oil seals, automotive transmission belts, hoses, V belts, synthetic leather, disposable non-latex gloves, printer's form rollers and cable jacketing. Disposable gloves such as polyvinyl chloride are widely produced synthetic plastic polymer.
Medical protective gear such as PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) are widely used to prevent from germs. Increasing concern for safety and hygiene and growing burden of healthcare associated infections is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing innovation in technological development in the field of healthcare, pharmacy and medical industry is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Middle East Disposable Gloves Market for the period 2021-2026.
Middle East Disposable Gloves Segment Analysis – By Material
The Middle East Disposable Gloves Market based on Material can be further segmented into Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Polyethylene, and Others. The Natural Rubber Gloves segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is mainly owing to rising demand for the material in various medical applications such as examination, surgical, and laboratory.
Moreover, Natural rubber gloves are used for protecting protection against hand injuries and infections common across various industries, including medical and healthcare, food processing, oil and gas, and chemicals that increases the growth of this market. The Nitrile Gloves segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 2.65% for the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to high puncture resistance offered by the material and increasing use in the chemical and petrochemical industry that are increasing the growth of this segment.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=506902
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Middle East Disposable Gloves Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The Middle East Disposable Gloves Market based on End-Use Industry can be further segmented into Medical and Non-medical. The Medical segment registered for the highest Middle East Disposable Gloves market share in 2020. This is owing to various examination gloves used by doctors, nurses, caregivers, and other healthcare professionals for non-invasive physical examination applications that increases the growth of this market. The Non-medical segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to increasing use of gloves for handling volatile chemicals in the laboratory, pharmaceutical, and cleanroom applications and are increasing the growth of this market.
Middle East Disposable Gloves Segment Analysis – By Geography
U.A.E. dominated the Disposable Gloves Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to increasing burden of healthcare associated infection and rising innovation in technology increases the growth of this market. However, Saudi Arabia is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing concerns for safety and hygiene.
Inquiry Before Buying @https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=506902
Middle East Disposable Gloves Market Drivers
Increasing Concerns for Safety and Hygiene
Increasing concerns for safety and hygiene owing to rising pandemic diseases are increasing the growth of the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market. Moreover, growing number of end users with advanced technology are increasing the growth of the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market over 2021-2026.
Growing Burden of Healthcare Associated Infections
The increasing prevalence of healthcare associated infections in healthcare sectors increases the growth of this Market. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 4, 131,000 patients are affected in 2018 that are increasing the demand of disposable gloves and are rising the growth of Middle East Disposable Gloves Market over 2021-2026.
Covid-19 Impact:
COVID-19 pandemic had greatly affected the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market. During pandemic, virus is rapidly increasing among people that rises the cases of coronavirus patients. Recently, people are more concerning about hygiene and health that increases the demand of disposable gloves in various industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage and are positively impacted the growth of this market.
Middle East Disposable Gloves Market Challenges
High Competitive Pricing Offered by Local Manufacturers
The factors that is set to impede the growth of the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market are the High competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers is set to create hurdles for the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market.
Middle East Disposable Gloves Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market. Middle East Disposable Gloves top 10 companies include, Ansell Healthcare Products LLC, Eagle Protect, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, MRK Healthcare Private Limited, Rubberex Corporation Bhd., Semperit AG Holding, Shield Scientific B.V., Supermax Corporation Berhad and Top Glove Corporation Bhd.
Development
In February 2019, Eagle Protect launched new formulation of nitrile gloves that are resistant to bacteria and micro-organisms which increases the growth of this market.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, in 2020, Middle East Disposable Gloves Market are driving, owing to the increasing concerns regarding employee health and safety, well-established healthcare infrastructure and government policies, which ensure implementation of high standard of hygiene.
Increasing concern for safety and hygiene and growing burden of healthcare associated infections are likely to aid in the market growth of the Middle East Disposable Gloves.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market report.
High competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers is set to create hurdles for the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market.
Related Reports :
A. Personal Protective Gloves Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Personal-Protective-Gloves-Market-Research-503586
B. Latex Medical Gloves Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Latex-Medical-Gloves-Market-Research-502617
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.