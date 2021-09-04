Yersinia Diagnostics Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% During the Forecast Period 2021–2026
The Growing Prevalence of Bubonic Plague and Yersiniosis Is Boosting the Market for Yersinia Diagnostics Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2021 ) Yersinia Diagnostics Market size was estimated at $246.8 billion in 2020, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Yersinia is rod-shaped, gram-negative bacteria that belongs to the Enterobacteriaceae family. The species of Yersinia include Yersinia enteroclitica, Yersinia pseudotuberculosis, and Yersinia pestis. Bubonic plague is caused by Yersinia pestis, which is spread by infective fleas and rodents. Infectious flea to human, mouse to human, and human to human transmission are some of the modes of transmission for these bacteria.
Gastroenteritis is caused by Yersinia pseudotuberculosis and Yersinia enterocolitica. They are foodborne bacteria and cause diseases like diarrhea, gastroenteritis, and vomiting. Sometimes by the nature of Yersiniosis (a disease caused by Yersinia pseudotuberculosis and Yersinia enterocolitica), it is often mistaken to diagnose as Appendicitis and Crohn’s disease. It is found in animals such as birds, pigs, beavers, dogs, cats as well as in environmental sources like water and soil.
The growing prevalence of Bubonic plague and Yersiniosis is boosting the market for Yersinia diagnostics Market. According to CDC, Yersiniosis generally cures on its own, however, various antibiotics and combinations of antibiotics are used to treat more severe infections. For instance, Third-generation cephalosporin, fluoroquinolones, tetracycline, Trimethoprim, and sulfamethoxazole, are commonly used in combination with some other antibiotics, where fluoroquinolones is used alone and sometimes in combination as an antibiotic treatment to Yersinia enterocolitica.
The combination of Trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole inhibits the growth of bacteria by inhibiting the synthesis of dihydrofolic acid. Aminoglycoside is a class of antibiotics that are active against various Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria. They are especially potent against the Enterobacteriaceae family. In the U.S. amikacin, gentamicin, tobramycin, plazomicin, neomycin, streptomycin, and paromomycin are the antibiotics approved by US Food and Administration (FDA).
Yersinia Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis – By Technology:
Based on Technology, Yersinia Diagnostics Market is segmented into ELISA, Stool Culture, Radioimmunoassay, tube Agglutination, Ultrasonography, CT Scans, Colonoscopy. Stool Culture is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to its features such as rapid diagnosis with better efficiency. Yersiniosis is often diagnosed by detecting the pathogen in the stool of the infected person. In this, the monoclonal antibodies are directed against Yersinia enterocolitica and Yersinia pseudotuberculosis biosteriotypes.
After testing for specificity and affinity for enteropathogenic, pairs of monoclonal antibiotics are selected to develop highly sensitive enzyme immunoassay and lateral flow immunoassays for rapid diagnosis. Yersinia pestis is detected from blood cultures by flow cytometry technology for rapid antibiotic susceptibility.
ELISA is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its rapid and accurate results, high sensitivity and ease to perform. ELISA tests are qualitative and quantitative immunoassays used to detect human antibodies in the serum or plasma that is directed against plasmid-encoded virulence markers of Yersinia. It is recommended for the differentiation of acute and recent infections during the case of gastrointestinal diseases.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508537
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Yersinia Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis – By End User:
Hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the huge number of patient’s footfall in addition to availability of developed and latest infrastructure and rising investments to develop infrastructure, skilled professionals, and easy accessibility.
According to National Health Expenditure, around 32% accounts to hospital care out of the total healthcare expenditure. Private Laboratories is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing preference towards the healthcare setting particularly in developed countries, infrastructure improvements to offer best class health facilities to the patients.
Yersinia Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Yersinia Diagnostics Market accounted for the 43% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the rising number of bubonic plague and the presence of local key market players in this region. According to CDC, on average 7 human plague cases are reported each year in recent decades.
It is reported that plague has occurred to people of different ages like from infants to adults aging 96 years, where 50% of cases were noticed in people aged between 12-45 years.
Asia-Pacific is poised to fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its increase in the prevalence of yersiniosis, increasing health care expenditure coupled with government initiatives and other health policies in this region is contributing to the growth of the market in this region.
Further, the presence of lucrative opportunities in emerging Asia countries coupled with the high prevalence of the disease in Japan, China are the other factors that aid the growth of the market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508537
Yersinia Diagnostics Market-Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Bubonic Plague and Yersiniosis:
Plague is affected to humans and other mammals. Yersinia pestis is the bacteria that causes Bubonic plague. Humans generally get it after being bitten by a rodent flea that is a carrier of plague bacterium or by simply handling an animal infected plague. In the 1970s, Yersinia pestis was first identified by Cellular fatty acid (CFA) analysis by gas chromatography. In today’s situation, modern antibiotics are seemed to be more effective in treating plague, but with lack of proper treatment, it can cause serious illness or even death.
According to CDC, currently, human plague infections are still continuing to occur in rural areas in the Western United States, but it significantly occurs more in parts of Africa and Asia. Furthermore, annually in United States Yersiniosis is reported to cause approximately 117,000 illness, 640 hospitalizations, and over 35 deaths. Children are reported to be infected more often than adults and is likely to drive the market growth.
Yersinia Diagnostics Market-Challenges:
Difficulties in Isolation:
Enteropathogenic Yersinia species are rarely investigated in clinical laboratories owing to their unique growth characteristics that makes it difficult to isolate them from the stool samples. Furthermore, the current isolation procedures are often time-consuming and are expensive, thereby leading to underestimates of the incidences of the enteric Yersiniosis and hampering the market growth.
Yersinia Diagnostics Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Yersinia Diagnostics Market. Yersinia Diagnostics Market top 10 companies are F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, Hologic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In the Year 2019, Danaher has announced to enter an agreement with General Electricity Company to acquire the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences for a cash purchase of around $21.4 billion.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Yersinia Diagnostics Market held the largest revenue share of 43% in 2020 owing to the rising number of cases suffering from bubonic plague in this region.
Increase in demand for R&D made by the key players in different regions coupled with growing FDA approvals for Yersinia Diagnostics is boosting the market growth.
Globally increase in the prevalence of Yersiniosis and Bubonic plague are the other factors boosting the market growth and provide lucrative growth opportunities for global market expansion.
Related Reports :
A. Allergy Diagnostics Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10601/allergy-diagnostics-market.html
B. Molecular Diagnostics Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10604/molecular-diagnostics-market.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Gastroenteritis is caused by Yersinia pseudotuberculosis and Yersinia enterocolitica. They are foodborne bacteria and cause diseases like diarrhea, gastroenteritis, and vomiting. Sometimes by the nature of Yersiniosis (a disease caused by Yersinia pseudotuberculosis and Yersinia enterocolitica), it is often mistaken to diagnose as Appendicitis and Crohn’s disease. It is found in animals such as birds, pigs, beavers, dogs, cats as well as in environmental sources like water and soil.
The growing prevalence of Bubonic plague and Yersiniosis is boosting the market for Yersinia diagnostics Market. According to CDC, Yersiniosis generally cures on its own, however, various antibiotics and combinations of antibiotics are used to treat more severe infections. For instance, Third-generation cephalosporin, fluoroquinolones, tetracycline, Trimethoprim, and sulfamethoxazole, are commonly used in combination with some other antibiotics, where fluoroquinolones is used alone and sometimes in combination as an antibiotic treatment to Yersinia enterocolitica.
The combination of Trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole inhibits the growth of bacteria by inhibiting the synthesis of dihydrofolic acid. Aminoglycoside is a class of antibiotics that are active against various Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria. They are especially potent against the Enterobacteriaceae family. In the U.S. amikacin, gentamicin, tobramycin, plazomicin, neomycin, streptomycin, and paromomycin are the antibiotics approved by US Food and Administration (FDA).
Yersinia Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis – By Technology:
Based on Technology, Yersinia Diagnostics Market is segmented into ELISA, Stool Culture, Radioimmunoassay, tube Agglutination, Ultrasonography, CT Scans, Colonoscopy. Stool Culture is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to its features such as rapid diagnosis with better efficiency. Yersiniosis is often diagnosed by detecting the pathogen in the stool of the infected person. In this, the monoclonal antibodies are directed against Yersinia enterocolitica and Yersinia pseudotuberculosis biosteriotypes.
After testing for specificity and affinity for enteropathogenic, pairs of monoclonal antibiotics are selected to develop highly sensitive enzyme immunoassay and lateral flow immunoassays for rapid diagnosis. Yersinia pestis is detected from blood cultures by flow cytometry technology for rapid antibiotic susceptibility.
ELISA is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its rapid and accurate results, high sensitivity and ease to perform. ELISA tests are qualitative and quantitative immunoassays used to detect human antibodies in the serum or plasma that is directed against plasmid-encoded virulence markers of Yersinia. It is recommended for the differentiation of acute and recent infections during the case of gastrointestinal diseases.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508537
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Yersinia Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis – By End User:
Hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the huge number of patient’s footfall in addition to availability of developed and latest infrastructure and rising investments to develop infrastructure, skilled professionals, and easy accessibility.
According to National Health Expenditure, around 32% accounts to hospital care out of the total healthcare expenditure. Private Laboratories is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing preference towards the healthcare setting particularly in developed countries, infrastructure improvements to offer best class health facilities to the patients.
Yersinia Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Yersinia Diagnostics Market accounted for the 43% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the rising number of bubonic plague and the presence of local key market players in this region. According to CDC, on average 7 human plague cases are reported each year in recent decades.
It is reported that plague has occurred to people of different ages like from infants to adults aging 96 years, where 50% of cases were noticed in people aged between 12-45 years.
Asia-Pacific is poised to fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its increase in the prevalence of yersiniosis, increasing health care expenditure coupled with government initiatives and other health policies in this region is contributing to the growth of the market in this region.
Further, the presence of lucrative opportunities in emerging Asia countries coupled with the high prevalence of the disease in Japan, China are the other factors that aid the growth of the market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508537
Yersinia Diagnostics Market-Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Bubonic Plague and Yersiniosis:
Plague is affected to humans and other mammals. Yersinia pestis is the bacteria that causes Bubonic plague. Humans generally get it after being bitten by a rodent flea that is a carrier of plague bacterium or by simply handling an animal infected plague. In the 1970s, Yersinia pestis was first identified by Cellular fatty acid (CFA) analysis by gas chromatography. In today’s situation, modern antibiotics are seemed to be more effective in treating plague, but with lack of proper treatment, it can cause serious illness or even death.
According to CDC, currently, human plague infections are still continuing to occur in rural areas in the Western United States, but it significantly occurs more in parts of Africa and Asia. Furthermore, annually in United States Yersiniosis is reported to cause approximately 117,000 illness, 640 hospitalizations, and over 35 deaths. Children are reported to be infected more often than adults and is likely to drive the market growth.
Yersinia Diagnostics Market-Challenges:
Difficulties in Isolation:
Enteropathogenic Yersinia species are rarely investigated in clinical laboratories owing to their unique growth characteristics that makes it difficult to isolate them from the stool samples. Furthermore, the current isolation procedures are often time-consuming and are expensive, thereby leading to underestimates of the incidences of the enteric Yersiniosis and hampering the market growth.
Yersinia Diagnostics Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Yersinia Diagnostics Market. Yersinia Diagnostics Market top 10 companies are F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, Hologic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In the Year 2019, Danaher has announced to enter an agreement with General Electricity Company to acquire the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences for a cash purchase of around $21.4 billion.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Yersinia Diagnostics Market held the largest revenue share of 43% in 2020 owing to the rising number of cases suffering from bubonic plague in this region.
Increase in demand for R&D made by the key players in different regions coupled with growing FDA approvals for Yersinia Diagnostics is boosting the market growth.
Globally increase in the prevalence of Yersiniosis and Bubonic plague are the other factors boosting the market growth and provide lucrative growth opportunities for global market expansion.
Related Reports :
A. Allergy Diagnostics Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10601/allergy-diagnostics-market.html
B. Molecular Diagnostics Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10604/molecular-diagnostics-market.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.