2021 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Global Competition and Major Competitors Analysis
Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market is projected to grow up to USD 17.9 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 49.1% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2021 ) Artificial intelligence as a service (AIaaS) can be thought of as an artificial intelligence outsourcing service that is provided by a third party. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a service market is considered to be a market with significant potential, and it is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
The increase in investments in artificial intelligence adoption and advancements in technologies for workflow optimization are notable factors contributing to the market's expansion and expansion. Increasing investment and technological advancements make the incorporation of artificial intelligence as a service simple, which in turn increases demand for it, which has a positive impact on the market's growth. Additionally, an increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions serves as a driving force for the expansion of the AI as a service market, as previously stated.
The key players of the market are International Business Machines Corporation (IBM, US), SAP SE (Germany), Google (US), Amazon Web Service, Inc (AWS, US), Salesforce (US), Intel (US), Baidu, Inc (China), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO, US), SAS Institute (US), and BigML (US).
The Artificial Intelligence in service Market report has been categorized as below
By Service Type:
Software Tools
Services
By Software Tool:
Data Storage and Archiving
Modeler and Processing
Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface (APIs)
Others (Model Validator, Decision Report/Predictor/Training, and Report Storage)
By Service:
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Technology:
Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
By Organizations Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial, and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
Telecommunications
Government and defence
Manufacturing
Energy
Others (Education, Agriculture, Transportation, and Media and Entertainment)
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
The years considered for the study are as follows:
Base year - 2020
Estimated year - 2021
Projected year – 2022
Forecast period - 2021 to 2027
