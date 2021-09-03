The Stars Twinkle at Annual Gala for AHLAF Foundation
Step and Repeat LA created a unique Hedge Wall display and custom 3D lettering for AHLAF’s 2021 Gala.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2021 ) LOS ANGELES, CA - Lodging industry professionals and hotel employees alike all gathered ‘round for the annual ‘Night of a Thousand Stars Gala’ for the American Hotel & Lodging Association Foundation, or better known as AHLAF. The event serves to honor the resilience of hotel employees and staff across the country.
When the 2020 Pandemic hit, virtually every industry was affected, including the hotel, lodging and hospitality industry. For the 2021 gala, which was hosted outside and with guests encouraged to social-distance, the foundation aimed to continue their mission in helping people build long-lasting careers in the hotel and lodging industry, particularly during such a tough year.
To help make the event extra-special, Step and Repeat LA provided its signature Hedge Walls, along with customized 3D lettering, to serve as the event’s photo-op backdrop.
The Hedge Walls, which each stand 8’ tall and 4’ wide, are constructed of boxwood and wrapped in artificial hedge material. This gives events, especially those hosted outdoors, a fresh look. The AHLAF wall featured two Hedge Walls placed side-by-side for a total of 8’ of photo coverage.
Step and Repeat LA then created 3D logos with its state-of-the-art CNC routing machine that uses computerized laser technology to cut even the finest of details into acrylic material. To cap off the display, an arch of lettering that spelled ‘Night of a Thousand Stars’ was placed above the event sponsor logos.
Step and Repeat LA is an independently-owned, one-stop-shop red carpet event company that provides Media Walls and photo-op backdrops for every type of event. From high-profile events to intimate gatherings, Step and Repeat LA also provides custom design, as well as in-house printing and complete setup and take-down services. Located just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is known for delivering their products in as little as 24-hours.
