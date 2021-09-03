Global Human Organoids Industry to Gain a Major Revenue Growth in the Near Future
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2021 ) The global human organoids market size is estimated to be USD 850 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 1,901 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.5%. Increasing prevalence of transplantation, technological advancements and increased funding and public-private investments are the key factors driving the growth of the human organoids.
Overview of This Study:
The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the human organoids market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.
By product, liver segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period
The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the significant adoption of new technologies among researchers and academia (coupled with growing industry-academia collaborations for genomic research), technological advancements in the field of 3D bioprinting and the increased number of liver tranplants and diseases.
Delelopmental biology is the largest application segment of the human orgnaoids market
Developmental biology includes the production of gametes, fertilization, development of the embryo, emergence of the adult organism, and senescence. Organoids developed from stem cells or tissues in culture can be converted into structures that resemble the in vivo anatomy and physiology of intact organs. Human organoid cultures provide the potential to study the human development and model disease processes with the same depth of analysis customary for research with nonhuman model organisms. Technological advancements in the field of 3D bioprinting have shown huge potential for organ development as the culture time is very less compared to traditional methods of tissue culture. Patient-derived human organoid studies may accelerate medical research, creating new opportunities for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine and generating knowledge and tools for preclinical studies, including drug development and testing.
Pharceuticals & Biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the human organoids market, by end users, in 2020
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies mainly focus on developing new drugs for the treatment of various rare diseases. These companies need to submit specific data related to drug development during the drug development process and subsequent filing of applications to regulatory bodies. This necessitates a wide spectrum of services in the early development phases and clinical phases to comply with regulatory requirements. Technical and regulatory challenges related to the development of new drug molecules create complexities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in terms of time and cost. However, due to strict regulations, companies often produce technologically superior products with better safety norms.
North America is the largest regional market for Human Organoids
North America (comprising the US and Canada) dominates the human orgnaoids market. North America is a mature market, with high penetration of human organoids technologies among key end users (pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies, CROs, academia and others) and well-established distribution channels for human organoids product manufacturers and suppliers. Easy accessibility to and the high adoption of advanced technologies due to the significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure by the US and Canadian governments, as well as supportive government regulations, are driving the growth of the human organoids market in this region.
Key Market Players
BioIVT (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), ZenBio (US), Corning (US), Organovo (US), Cyprio (France), Biopredic International (France), CELLINK (Sweden), Emulate (US), Hµrel Corporation (US), InSphero (Switzerland), Kerafast (US), Kirkstall (UK), and MIMETAS (Netherlands).
