Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% During the Forecast Period 2021–2026
Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Viral Infection, and Genetic Disorders, As Well as Increased Awareness About Gene Therapy, Are Expected To Propel the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market"
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2021 ) Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market size was valued at $1,037 million in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing industry growth rate is attributed to the technological advancements associated with Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing, rising number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies and is anticipated bringing new opportunities.
Viral Vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing is a method of transferring genetic material into large cells and thereby, use it in various therapeutic areas. Viral vectors are basically modified viruses that act as carriers in gene silencing. These carriers delivers new gene” in target cells, without letting it degrade. Lentivirus, retrovirus, adenovirus, herpes simplex virus, and other viruses are all used to inject nucleic acids into the genetic code of cells.
Plasmid DNA manufacturing, on the other hand, is a common unique property of self-replication that accounts for the majority of genetic science, which typically includes genetic engineering, recombinant DNA technology, and so on. They are also commonly used to control, encode, and propagate genetic data. Recent research on viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing is proving to be useful as a novel biotechnology product for DNA vaccines and gene medicines, as these can be used directly as a therapeutic agent or indirectly as a starting material for transient transfection to generate transient proteins and viral vector constructs.
Apart from this, pDNA is also used to support production of new and developing biopharmaceutical products and processes and cell therapies are projected as the emerging market segment. As a result, several players, including pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, research institutes and non-profit organizations, are playing a vital role in the development and production of these vital vectors as it has become a major concern. However, the costs of gene therapies and challenges in the manufacturing of viral vector are among the major factors obstructing market development during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type
In 2020, on the basis of product type, viral vector segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue of the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market. The viral vector segment held the largest market on account of the fact that these products finds necessary application in various research institutes for various kind of interventions. Furthermore, viral vector are increasingly being employed owing to efficient transduction and controlled gene expression, which can be attributed to segment development.
On the contrary, allogenic segment is projected to witness healthy growth throughout the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 6.80% as with the high cost of allogenic transplants and the lower relapse rates. The demand for Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing, on the other hand, is being driven by the growth of cell banking and companies' move toward the production of allogenic therapy products is anticipated to fuel the sector growth in the product type segment during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Segment Analysis - By End Users
On the basis of end users, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue of the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2020. The large share can be attributed to the introduction of mostly used advanced therapies coupled with a subsequent increase in the number of gene therapy-based discovery programs by companies; the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment has a significant revenue share; accelerates the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment in the software’s market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
On the other hand, research institutes segment is projected to dominate over the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 6.50%. The research institutes witness a healthy growth owing to the fact that this segment has a lower penetration rate. Few cell therapies have been licensed for clinical use, which is to motivate companies to invest in this segment which is also anticipated to offer significant growth for the research institutes segments during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America is the major region dominating the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market with a market share of 33.89% in the year 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that the presence of a large number of centers and institutes dedicated to viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing research and development. Furthermore, companies in the region are adopting the approaches of innovating new products to increase their production capacities and this is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.
However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the significant-growing market during the forecast period 2021-2026 as the growing investment by developers and consumers in self-education for advanced medicinal therapies is poised to raise revenue produced by the region's developing economies. Several cell therapies exist to ensure that R&D projects are well-coordinated and concentrated. Furthermore, owing to the flexible legal framework; this has propelled the market growth throughout the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market forecast period 2021-2026.
Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Drivers
Government Funding For Cell-Based Research Is Increasing
The viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is poised to receive upswing owing to the rising government funding for development of new technologies and production facilities of viral vector that has resulted in a rise in overall research activity, as well as support for cell-based research. Furthermore, the adoption of cell therapeutics research, technological advances in the field of viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing, and an increase in the incidences of diseases like cancer and cardiac defects are the primary factors driving market development.
Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Challenges
Scarcity Of Large Scale Production
One of the major factors restricting the acceptance and use of viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing technologies in many countries around the world is the costs of gene therapies and challenges in the manufacturing of viral vector obstructing market development during the forecast period 2021-2026. Despite technical advancements and product growth over the last decade, the industry has been hampered by a shortage of large scale production of recombinant viral vectors.
Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market. In 2020, viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market top 10 companies are Catalent Pharma Solutions, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi Corporation, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Sirion Biotech GmbH, Voyager therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In December 2020, CHA Biotech signed a lease agreement with Matica Bio, to construct a viral vector production facility in College Station, Texas. The construction is expected to be dedicated to the production of viral vectors used in cell and gene therapies, vaccines, and products.
In May 2019, Thermo Fisher acquired Brammer Bio and in August 2019, FUJIFILM acquired Biogen (Denmark) Manufacturing ApS.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market with a share of 33.89% in the year 2020.
Factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, viral infection, and genetic disorders, as well as increased awareness about gene therapy, are expected to propel the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market forward.
Additionally, factors such as rise in funding for R&D activities pertaining to gene therapy that are constantly offering grants to support projects across various stages of clinical trials are to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.
