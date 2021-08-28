Leukapheresis Market - Demand for Leukopaks in Clinical Research And Leading Key Players
North America to dominate the Leukapheresis products and leukopaksmarket during the forecast period.
The Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes. The increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia and growing demand for leukopaks for research applications are some of the factors driving the growth of these markets. However, the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis and cellular therapies, stringent donor recruitment criteria, and long procedural time for leukapheresis are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:
The Global Leukapheresis Market is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2026 from USD 61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.9%.
Opportunity: Leukapheresis for pediatric patients;
Despite its therapeutic applications, the adoption of leukapheresis as a treatment, particularly for hyperleukocytic leukemia, is still low. However, the applications of therapeutic leukapheresis in the treatment of pediatric patients are becoming an area of focus for stakeholders in this sector. This can be mainly attributed to the side-effects and risks of conventional treatments such as chemotherapy for children. Leukapheresis can be used for both the treatment/removal of excess WBCs in pediatric lymphoma patients and the collection of stem cells from children for other cancer patients. The possibilities and advantages of leukapheresis in this application make it an area of focus in this market, particularly given that very few hospitals currently provide leukapheresis treatment for children in both developed as well as emerging markets.
Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:
The leukapheresis and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs, growing adoption of leukopaks as a source of primary cells for research applications, increasing number of clinical trials for the development of CAR T-cell therapy using leukopaks.
Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:
Prominent players in the Leukapheresis products and leukopaks market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), AllCells, LLC (US), and StemExpress, LLC. (US).
Terumo BCT is a leading player in the leukapheresis products market and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The company offers apheresis equipment with the WBC removal protocol. The company focuses on capitalizing on the increased opportunities for adopting new therapies in response to unmet medical needs in the therapeutic apheresis business by prioritizing investments in strategically important emerging countries. In October 2018, the company collaborated with UniCAR Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co. (China) to allow the former company to utilize Terumo’s cell expansion devices to automate its manufacturing process for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.
Recent Developments in Leukapheresis Market:
In September 2020, AllCells, LLC. (US) added cryopreserved leukopaks to its product portfolio to ensure access to high-quality primary cells without potential delivery delays.
In June 2020, Haemonetics Corporation (US), announced an agreement to sell its Fajardo, Puerto Rico manufacturing operations of blood filters to GVS S.p.A. (Italy).
In June 2020, StemExpress, LLC. (US) added frozen leukopaks, LE00 (2.5C, 5C, 10C), which are frozen after fresh blood collection and provide an enriched source of peripheral blood mononuclear cells for medical research.
In January 2020, Fresenius Kabi (Germany) inaugurated the expansion of its transfusion and apheresis disposables plant in the Dominican Republic in Santa Domingo.
----
----
