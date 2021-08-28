Probiotics in Animal Feed Market to Record Steady Growth by 2026
The global probiotics in animal feed in animal feed in animal feed market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020. It is estimated to reach about USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026.
COVID-19 Analysis
During the pandemic, the market for probiotics in animal feeds has faced few challenges during transportation and distribution as a result of the lockdown in various countries. However, considering the growing demand from farmers, the government regulations in most of the countries were introduced pertaining to the industry, which has led to an increase in growth opportunities in the dry form of probiotics in animal feed segment. However, after the lockdowns are removed in various countries and the pandemic situation has eased a bit, distribution facilities of advanced probiotics in animal feeds are likely to witness an increase in use in various livestock species such as poultry, swine, aquaculture, pets and other livestock species.
Drivers: Increase in the production of compound feed
With the rise in demand for meat and meat products and the increase in the importance of protein-rich diets among consumers across the globe, the demand for compound feed s is growing in the Asia Pacific, North American, and European countries. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that by 2050, the demand for food products would grow by 60%, and that of animal protein would grow by 1.7% per year. The major feed producing countries in the world include China, the US, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, India, and Russia. The demand for chicken and red meat has been growing in these countries, which has also contributed to the growth of the market.
The yeast segment is projected to account for the fastest growth, by source, during the forecast period.
Probiotics in animal feed are considered an important ingredient in animal nutrition, with benefits similar to those in human nutrition. The ban on synthetic antimicrobial growth promoters (AGPs) in Europe in 2006 has increased attention towards the effects of yeast products on the overall performance of animal health. These products contain live microorganisms (probiotics in animal feed ) that confer positive health effects on the host.
Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
Developing countries, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, offer high-growth opportunities in the probiotics in animal feed market due to the rise in awareness among consumers to supplement consumption and a high occurrence of various diseases. Related companies are projected to engage in forwarding or backward integration to tap the market opportunities. The production of poultry and cattle meat products is projected to be the highest in countries such as China, and India, which is driving the market for probiotics in animal feed in this region.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the probiotics in animal feed market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Land OLakes (US), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ohly (Denmark), Lesaffre (France), Alltech (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan), Unique Biotech (India), and Pure Cultures (US).
