Cytogenetics Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% During the Forecast Period 2021–2026
Technological Advancements in Molecular Cytogenetics and Increasing Prevalence of Cancer is Driving the Growth of Cytogenetics Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2021 ) Cytogenetics Market size was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cytogenetics industry has witnessed huge demand owing to the technological advancements along with increasing usage of pharmaco-genomics for several personalised disease and medicine development. The branch of genetics that studies the structure of DNA inside the cell nucleus is called cytogenetics. During cell division, DNA gets condensed and forms chromosomes.
The pairing of homologous chromosomes is known as karyotyping or chromosome analysis. An abnormality where in a chromosome breaks and a portion of it attaches to a different chromosome is known as chromosomal translocation. It is detected by analysing karyotypes of the affected cells. The cytogenetic study is used to better understand the genetic diseases like down syndrome, sickle cell anaemia, cancer, cystic fibrosis and others. Moreover, Cytogenetics is effectively used in development of cancer treatment, personalised medicine.
Rising prevalence of cancer and other genetic disorders each year is significantly driving the market growth. According to WHO, in the year 2018 around 18.1 million new cases were diagnosed and 9.6 million individuals died out of cancer. For screening genetic disorders and cancers, various techniques such as karyotyping, comparative genomic hybridization and Fluorescence in situ hybridization are currently used. Where, Comparative genomic hybridization and Fluorescence in situ hybridization are the most recognised cytogenetics techniques and provides information regarding cancer.
Cytogenetics Market Segment Analysis – By Technique:
Based on Deployment, Cytogenetics Market is segmented into Karyotyping, Comparative genomic hybridization, Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), Immunohistochemistry and Others. Comparative genomic hybridization segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to its crucial role in significant cancer studies. Comparative genomic hybridization’s key benefit is that it can identify DNA sequence copy number changes across the genome in a single hybridization, and it can map these often complex changes onto regular metaphase chromosomes.
Fluorescence in situ hybridization segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its benefits such as precision in identifying targeted DN or RNA sequences, high sensitivity, direct application on metaphase chromosome and also interphase. Moreover, it is used to visualize the specific genes and to test the ductal cancer tissue that is removed during biopsy to check whether the cells have extra copies of the gene HER2.
Cytogenetics Market Segment Analysis – By Application:
Based on Application, Cytogenetics Market is segmented into Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Personalised Medicine and others. Cancer segment held largest market share in 2020 owing to the ongoing developments and growing prevalence of cancer globally. According to the U.S. Ductal Cancer Statistics, 1 in every 8 U.S. women develops invasive ductal cancer in their life time. Various advantages of cytogenetics such as rapid and accurate diagnosis, recurrence estimation along with survival prediction of a cancer patient are the major factors driving the market.
Personalised Medicine is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 as it is considered to be the most effective method for achieving better patient results. The use of molecular cytogenetic techniques is expected to expand lucratively over the forecast era, owing to a trend toward personalized medicine. This is owing to the fact that molecular cytogenetic research has a broad range of applications in personalized medicine, including cytoproteomics, cytogenomics, medicine discovery and growth, and biomarker discovery.
Cytogenetics Market Segment Analysis – Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Cytogenetics Market accounted for the 39% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the technological advancement and presence of key market players and rising prevalence of Cancer in this region. For instance, according to ductal cancer organization, the U.S is estimated to have 281,550 new ductal cancer cases in 2021 among women and ductal cancer is considered as the most common cancer diagnosed.
Asia-Pacific market is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing its increasing health care expenditure coupled with advancements in healthcare infrastructure. According to National Cancer Registry Program, India, the patients with cancer in India is estimated to be 679,421 males and 712,758 females in 2020. 1 in every 68 males and 1 in every 29 females develop cancer during their lifetime. Moreover, advancements in human genetics along with disease management aid to market growth.
Cytogenetics Market Drivers
Technological Advancements in Molecular Cytogenetics:
Over the forecast period, increasing acceptance of molecular cytogenetics is expected to drive the global molecular cytogenetics market. For example, Bionano Genomics, Inc. reported in October 2019 that Saphyr has been adopted by leading organizations such as PerkinElmer Genomics and the University of Iowa for use in their clinical genomics laboratories. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cancer is expected to increase the use of molecular cytogenetics.
Increasing prevalence of Cancer:
As the number of cancer cases rises, various molecular cytogenetics methods are becoming more widely used for diagnostic purposes. Apart from that, the increase in cancer research is fueling the growth of the cytogenetics industry, as advanced techniques are needed to better understand cancer at the chromosomal level. FISH and CGH techniques, for example, provide critical knowledge about cancer-related molecular signatures, resulting in market development. In the construction of genetic, physical, molecular, and comparative maps, FISH, chromosome image analysis, flow sorting, and genomic in-situ hybridization (GISH), which were developed for the production of artificial plant chromosomes, are used. Their achievements have paved the way for the introduction of a variety of breeding methods. Furthermore, the FISH technique is being used in various studies for the characterization of alien segments; thus, the growing application field and benefits of molecular cytogenetics in crop improvement are aiding the market's development.
Cytogenetics Market Challenges
Undesirable Reimbursement Policies:
Unflattering reimbursement policies are a big stumbling block to the global molecular cytogenetics market's expansion. Molecular diagnostic tests are not being reimbursed by insurance providers. Furthermore, the high cost of genetic testing is likely to stifle market expansion. These tests are considered the most effective technologies for early detection, with prices ranging from $300 to $3,000 per test.
Cytogenetics Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Cytogenetics Market. Cytogenetics Market top 10 companies are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Applied Spectral Imaging, Abbott Laboratories., Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, PerkinElmer, Inc.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In March 2020, Agilent Technologies Inc., has introduced three new microarrays to meet the requirement of cytogenetics laboratories that conduct prenatal and postnatal research.
Key Takeaways
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Key Takeaways
