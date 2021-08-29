Antibodies Market Size Forecast to Reach $247.8 Billion by 2026
Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine and Structure Based Drug Design Along With the Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies Is Set To Further Enhance the Overall Market Development of the Antibodies Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2021 ) Antibodies Market size is forecast to reach $247.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Antibodies are produced in response to antigens by plasma cells. It is also known as immunoglobin and are used as diagnostics as well as therapeutics purposes for various indications of diseases such as macular degeneration, crohn’s disease, psoriasis, and asthma among others. Antibodies are made by B cells and have the ability to bind themselves to specific molecules. It is also used to aid in the identification of molecules. They are capable of identifying unique molecules that have harmful agents. Growth in proteomics & genomics research, increasing research activity, and rising demand for high quality antibodies are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Growing demand for personalized medicine and structure based drug design along with the increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Antibodies Market for the period 2021-2026.
Antibodies Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
Monoclonal Antibodies held the largest share in the Antibodies Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 11.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increasing number of research activities that required advanced genetic platforms and are used in development as well as discovery of new therapies to treat cancers. Monoclonal antibodies mimic the immune system’s ability and are laboratory made proteins which fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. Polyclonal antibodies are critical in antigen purification and histopathological tissue analysis. Growing awareness among individuals regarding treatment of cancer and diagnostic options. They offer stability, great affinity, and favorable storage techniques such as western blotting. Polyclonal antibodies is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508407
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Antibodies Market Segment Analysis – By Technology
Western Blotting held the largest share in the Antibodies Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases with limited treatment options. Western blotting is preferred over other technologies such as flow cytometry for detection of HIV antibodies owing to the greater accuracy that it provides. Immunohistochemistry includes identification of antigens, tumor, enzymes, and tumor cell proliferation among others. Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients along with the rise in healthcare expenditure is increasing the demand of flow cytometry. Advantages such as high productivity and sensitivity is also the growth of the segment. Immunohistochemistry is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Antibodies Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Antibodies Market with a major share of 39.7% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing research in the fields of proteomics & genomics, and presence of key players of biopharmaceuticals & biotechnology firms. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, increasing demand for antibodies for research reproductivity, government investments in improving healthcare expenditures, and increasing development activities to develop effective diagnostic therapy is increasing the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing number of research activities, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing pharmaceuticals investments.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508407
Antibodies Market Drivers
Availability of Inexpensive Biosimilar Therapeutic Antibodies
Availability of inexpensive biosimilar therapeutic antibodies is increasing the growth of the Antibodies Market. This is attributed to the increasing treatment seeking rate and patient acceptance. A biosimilar of Remicade was approved by EU in 2013 and is now available all over the world. Recently, EU approved two biosimilar antibodies for rheumatoid antibodies and Novartis AG unlocked the huge market potential for RA in 28 member states of EU. Improvements in production technologies has decreased the manufacturing cost along with high costs of drugs has become an important issue in controlling healthcare cost. Thus, increasing the growth of the Antibodies Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing Prevalence of Various Forms of Autoimmune Disorders
Growing prevalence of various forms of autoimmune disorders is increasing the growth of the Antibodies Market. Autoimmune disease attacks the healthy cells, organs, and tissues. It can affect any part of the body that weakens the body function and can turn out to be life threatening. These diseases have no cure and sometimes require lifelong treatment to ease the symptoms. Women gets autoimmune disorders at much faster rate than men. Thus, increasing the growth of the Antibodies Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Antibodies Market Challenges
High cost of therapeutic antibodies and quality concerns along with the lack of reproducible results
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Antibodies Market are high cost of therapeutic antibodies and quality concerns along with the lack of reproducible results. The development process of monoclonal antibodies is a complicated procedure as well as a time consuming and there is no standards for their validation reproductibility is set to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Antibodies Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Antibodies Market. In 2020, the Antibodies Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Antibodies Market, top 10 companies are Abbott Diagnostics, AG Scientific Inc, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Antibodies Market in 2020 owing to the development of structure based drug designs and increasing research in the fields of proteomics as well as in genomics. The Antibodies Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing prevalence of chronic disease and increasing applications in oncology, neurobiology, cardiology, and autoimmunology are likely to aid the market growth of the Antibodies Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antibodies Market report.
High cost of therapeutic antibodies and quality concerns along with the lack of reproducible results is poised to create the hurdles for the Antibodies Market.
Related Reports:
A. Research Antibodies Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Research-Antibodies-Market-Research-503993
B. Antinuclear Antibodies Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Antinuclear-Antibody-Market-Research-508521
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Antibodies Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
Monoclonal Antibodies held the largest share in the Antibodies Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 11.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increasing number of research activities that required advanced genetic platforms and are used in development as well as discovery of new therapies to treat cancers. Monoclonal antibodies mimic the immune system’s ability and are laboratory made proteins which fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. Polyclonal antibodies are critical in antigen purification and histopathological tissue analysis. Growing awareness among individuals regarding treatment of cancer and diagnostic options. They offer stability, great affinity, and favorable storage techniques such as western blotting. Polyclonal antibodies is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508407
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Antibodies Market Segment Analysis – By Technology
Western Blotting held the largest share in the Antibodies Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases with limited treatment options. Western blotting is preferred over other technologies such as flow cytometry for detection of HIV antibodies owing to the greater accuracy that it provides. Immunohistochemistry includes identification of antigens, tumor, enzymes, and tumor cell proliferation among others. Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients along with the rise in healthcare expenditure is increasing the demand of flow cytometry. Advantages such as high productivity and sensitivity is also the growth of the segment. Immunohistochemistry is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Antibodies Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Antibodies Market with a major share of 39.7% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing research in the fields of proteomics & genomics, and presence of key players of biopharmaceuticals & biotechnology firms. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, increasing demand for antibodies for research reproductivity, government investments in improving healthcare expenditures, and increasing development activities to develop effective diagnostic therapy is increasing the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing number of research activities, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing pharmaceuticals investments.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508407
Antibodies Market Drivers
Availability of Inexpensive Biosimilar Therapeutic Antibodies
Availability of inexpensive biosimilar therapeutic antibodies is increasing the growth of the Antibodies Market. This is attributed to the increasing treatment seeking rate and patient acceptance. A biosimilar of Remicade was approved by EU in 2013 and is now available all over the world. Recently, EU approved two biosimilar antibodies for rheumatoid antibodies and Novartis AG unlocked the huge market potential for RA in 28 member states of EU. Improvements in production technologies has decreased the manufacturing cost along with high costs of drugs has become an important issue in controlling healthcare cost. Thus, increasing the growth of the Antibodies Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing Prevalence of Various Forms of Autoimmune Disorders
Growing prevalence of various forms of autoimmune disorders is increasing the growth of the Antibodies Market. Autoimmune disease attacks the healthy cells, organs, and tissues. It can affect any part of the body that weakens the body function and can turn out to be life threatening. These diseases have no cure and sometimes require lifelong treatment to ease the symptoms. Women gets autoimmune disorders at much faster rate than men. Thus, increasing the growth of the Antibodies Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Antibodies Market Challenges
High cost of therapeutic antibodies and quality concerns along with the lack of reproducible results
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Antibodies Market are high cost of therapeutic antibodies and quality concerns along with the lack of reproducible results. The development process of monoclonal antibodies is a complicated procedure as well as a time consuming and there is no standards for their validation reproductibility is set to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Antibodies Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Antibodies Market. In 2020, the Antibodies Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Antibodies Market, top 10 companies are Abbott Diagnostics, AG Scientific Inc, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Antibodies Market in 2020 owing to the development of structure based drug designs and increasing research in the fields of proteomics as well as in genomics. The Antibodies Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing prevalence of chronic disease and increasing applications in oncology, neurobiology, cardiology, and autoimmunology are likely to aid the market growth of the Antibodies Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antibodies Market report.
High cost of therapeutic antibodies and quality concerns along with the lack of reproducible results is poised to create the hurdles for the Antibodies Market.
Related Reports:
A. Research Antibodies Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Research-Antibodies-Market-Research-503993
B. Antinuclear Antibodies Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Antinuclear-Antibody-Market-Research-508521
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.