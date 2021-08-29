Auto Injectors Market Size Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 17.4% During the Forecast Period 2021–2026
Advancement of Auto Injectors for Multiple Drug Viscosities is Driving the Growth of Auto Injectors Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2021 ) Auto Injectors Market size is estimated at $45.4 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. An auto-injector is a small pen-shaped device with a hypodermic needle that is used to administer a set dosage of medication to patients. The medicine is administered by placing the prefilled syringe hypodermic needle in the appropriate injection site and pressing a button. The optimal route of administration is intramuscular, but the location of injection is normally determined by the nature of the medication to be administered. Epinephrine auto-injectors are often used for people who are at risk of anaphylaxis.
In the military, auto-injectors are often used to shield personnel from chemical weapons agents. The rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) is driving the Auto Injectors industry. According to a report released in February 2019 in the journal Neurology by the National MS Society, almost 1 million adults in the United States had MS in 2017. The majority of these auto-injector systems are prefilled, spring-loaded prefilled syringes, hypodermic needle that are used to treat severe allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Auto-Injectors are simple to use and are designed for patients or other caretakers or staff to administer themselves at home through various route of administration like Intramuscular and Subcutaneous.
Auto Injectors Market Segment Analysis By Type:
Based on Type, Auto Injectors Market is segmented into Disposable and Reusable – Prefilled Auto Injectors and Empty Auto Injectors. Disposable accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing towards increased patient awareness and propensity toward self-administration, growing demand for auto-injectors due to rising prevalence of anaphylaxis and other emergency conditions, hypodermic needle, and easy-to-use disposable auto-injectors. The ease of use and the availability of a built-in glass prefilled syringe (which removes the need to manually fill the glass prefilled syringe), disposable auto injectors is used among patients with decreased dexterity or visual impairments driving the segment growth. Reusable segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 as it minimizes both manufacturers and patient’s storage and waste footprints, lowering environmental effects thereby, driving the Auto Injectors Industry.
Auto Injectors Market Segment Analysis – Application:
Based on Application, Auto Injectors Market is segmented into Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases. Rheumatoid Arthritis accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. In 2019, the demand for auto injectors was dominated by rheumatoid arthritis. The high prevalence of this category accounts for large share. According to the CDC, arthritis, RA, gout, lupus, and fibromyalgia affect an estimated 43.7 million people (22.7 percent of the total population) in the United States each year. The demand is growing due to an increase in the occurrence of anaphylactic shock, as well as government support for allowing the instrument to be sold in different locations, resulting in Auto Injectors Industry growth. Multiple Sclerosis segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Although there is no cure for MS, general treatment focuses on a quick recovery from injury, which slows disease progression and manages MS symptoms. The growing demand for better multiple sclerosis hypodermic needle auto injector options would result in manufacturers introducing new products into the market, which boost demand, as well as rising government measures, thereby, expanding the Auto Injectors Market.
Auto Injectors Market Segment Analysis - By Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Auto Injectors Market accounted for the 39% revenue share in 2020 owing towards the rising prevalence of anaphylaxis and food allergies, as well as rapid technical advances in the healthcare field in this region. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, almost 5.6 million children in the United States had food allergies in 2018, with less than half having access to an epinephrine hypodermic needle auto-injector prescription. Milk, peanut butter, and shellfish are the most common food allergies. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, especially in the United States, will provide numerous opportunities for companies operating in this region to expand. The major players are working on modern Auto Injectors systems that are technologically advanced. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 26 million people in the United States suffered from allergies, and an estimated 400,000 people in the United States and 2.5 million people worldwide suffered from multiple sclerosis in 2015, with over 400 new cases of multiple sclerosis being found per week in the United States, according to Healthline Networks, is accelerating Auto Injectors Industry expansion across the region. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2021- 2026 owing towards the large diabetes population and increasing healthcare expenditure.
Auto Injectors Market Drivers
The Increasing Prevalence Of Anaphylaxis:
The market is anticipated to develop owing the rising incidences of Anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis reactions affect one in every 1,000 people, according to a NICE report. During general anaesthesia, anaphylaxis occurs in 1 in 10,000–20,000 anaesthetics. If a safe combination of drugs can be found, these patients will be refused general anaesthesia in the future. Anaphylaxis has an annual occurrence rate of 1.5–50 per 100,000 person-years, according to epidemiological studies. According to a 2019 report reported in the European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, the global incidence of anaphylaxis in children ranged from 1 to 761 per 100,000 person-years for overall anaphylaxis and 1 to 77 per 100,000 person-years for food-related anaphylaxis. For anaphylaxis, pharmaceutical companies are developing technologically advanced epinephrine hypodermic needle auto injectors (EAIs), aiding growth towards the Auto Injectors Industry.
Auto Injectors Market Challenges
Advancement Of Auto Injectors For Multiple Drug Viscosities:
OEMs face the most difficult task in designing single-design auto injectors for a variety of drugs and biologics with varying viscosities. To produce a spring rate that provides enough power to push higher-viscosity drugs and biologics through the prefilled syringe to the hypodermic needle, springs with different physical characteristics such as structure, length, and thickness are needed. Many pharmaceutical companies currently lack the expertise needed to develop auto injectors that can deliver multiple drugs and biologics with varying viscosities are expected to limit the Auto Injectors industry growth. Since patients with diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and growth hormone deficiency, among other conditions, need weekly injection therapy with auto injectors, hypodermic needle anxiety is a major stumbling block to market expansion. Furthermore, the market's growth is expected to be hampered by the market's strict regulatory environment for auto-injector approval. The U.S. FDA classifies auto-injectors as class II high-risk medical devices and is subject to additional control prior to obtaining approval.
Auto Injectors Market Landscape:
The Auto Injectors Market's main strategies include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and regional expansion. Auto Injectors Market top 10 companies are Janssen Global Services, LLC, Antares Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis International AG, Bayer AG and Eli Lilly and Company.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In January, 2021, Eli Lilly and Company acquired Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Prevail's portfolio of clinical-stage and preclinical neuroscience assets will serve as the foundation for Lilly's new gene therapy program, which will be anchored by the company's clinical-stage and preclinical neuroscience assets.
In April, 2020, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched autoinjector system for the injection of AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) in U.S. AJOVY is the only anti-CGRP migraine medication with quarterly and monthly subcutaneous dosing options, and is recommended for the prevention of migraine in adults.
Key Takeaways
Owing to new formulations and drug delivery systems, as well as innovation and advances in the biological drugs, the demand for Auto Injectors is growing thereby, driving the market growth.
Geographically, North America Auto Injectors Market held the largest revenue share of 39% in 2020 owing to the involvement of potential players who are developing innovative products, advances in medical device technology, high investments in R&D and support of government. In the final report, the scope of the Auto Injectors Market for various regions will be given.
The Auto Injectors Industry is expanding owing to enhanced R&D efforts by companies to develop quick, cost-effective, and new technology-based auto injectors for the treatment of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.
The factors driving the growth of the Auto Injectors Industry globally are rising self-medication activities, the demand for tailored drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic diseases, and government reimbursements and marketing approvals for auto-injectors.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
