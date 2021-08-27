Panelized Modular Building Systems Market Research Report 2028 -Market Size and Forecast
Panelized Modular Building Systems Market is estimated to reach at high CAGR of 6.0% by 2028 | DataM Intelligence
Panelized Modular Building Systems is a technology that pre-manufactures wall, floor and roof panels or complete 3-dimensional parts of building as a panel/piece at a factory and assembled at the site. Panelized modular building systems are an affordable method that enhances the construction speed and output.
Global Panelized Modular Building Systems market is accounted for a market value of USD xx billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of Y% to reach USD xx billion by 2026.
Market Dynamics
The benefits associated with panelized modular buildings such as low labor requirement, time and cost saving advantage are driving the growth of global panelized modular building systems market.
Increasing adoption of prefabricated construction systems globally is further driving the market growth in recent years.
Panelized building systems take a long time in manufacturing and transporting and need greater handling capabilities for larger structures; these are the vital restraining factors that are hampering the market growth in recent years.
Industry
Global Panelized Modular Building Systems market is segmented by technology type, by material type, and by the application.
By Material type, the market is segmented as wood, concrete, and metal. Wood or stick build is accounted for the significant share due to its traditional presence and offers a high level of design freedom for builders. Other material types such as concrete and metal framed will gain more traction in the coming years, due to its high quality, strength and less time to construct.
By application type market is segmented as residential, and commercial. Residential segment is accounted for the significant market share in 2017. The growth is mainly due to the high quality of the building and less energy usage compared to traditional building technologies.
Segmentation Analysis
By technology type
• Panelized Building Systems
• Modular Building Systems
By Material type
• Wood-based
• Concrete based
• Metal-based
• Others
By Application type
• Residential
• Commercial
Regional Shares
By Geography the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. North America is the leading region for panelized building systems market in 2017 due to increased adoption of this technology in recent years.
Asia Pacific region is expected to post strong growth in the forecast period, due to increasing population, rising consumer spending, and rapid urbanization trends.
Companies
The key players in the Panelized Modular Building Systems market are Robertson Timber Engineering, Modern Prefab Systems Pvt. Ltd., Inc., SIPS Eco-Panels, Oregon Timber Frame, Metek Building Systems and others. Companies are undergoing acquisitions to be competitive in the market. For instance, in August 2017, Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. acquired Williams Scotsman from Algeco Scotsman.
