LA Fashion Designer Debuts New 2021 Collection at Runway Show
Step and Repeat LA created a customized Media Wall for LA-based fashion designer Latoia Fitzgerald’s first-ever runway show!
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2021 ) LOS ANGELES - On Sunday, August 16th, all of the stars, including NBA superstar James Harden and actress La La Anthony, arrived at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre to attend Fitzgerald’s debut runway show for her brand, Lionne.
While Fitzgerald was hard at work, working the show and keeping the guests entertained, Step and Repeat LA was hard at work providing an 8’ tall by 12’ wide Media Wall to serve as the event’s photo-op backdrop.
The Media Wall was created using a series of wooden flats that are held up by a sturdy metal A-frame support system on its backside. The face of the Media Wall was dressed with a customized print, designed and printed in-house by the team at Step and Repeat LA, using matte fabric and featuring sponsor logos, including Ciroc and Deleon, in addition to the clothing line’s logo itself.
With the Media Wall in place, the event was a huge success for Fitzgerald, who chose to premiere her line here in Los Angeles instead of taking part in New York Fashion Week.
“I had a few people try to convince me to show at New York Fashion Week, but my team is here and it feels good,” said the designer.
Step and Repeat LA is an independently-owned, one-stop-shop red carpet event company that provides Media Walls and photo-op backdrops for every type of event. From high-profile events to intimate gatherings such as birthday parties or reunions, they can do it all. Step and Repeat LA also provides custom design as well as in-house printing, along with complete setup and take-down services. Located just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is known for delivering their products in as little as 24-hours.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
