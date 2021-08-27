Global EEG Devices Market Top 5 Key Players Analysis
The report scope covers a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles of key participants in the market share.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2021 ) Electroencephalography (EEG) is a method of recording electrical activity in the brain. The term EEG refers to the recording of the mind's unrestrained electrical activity across time. EEG technology is increasingly being applied in a variety of fields, including neuromarketing, artistic expression, and gaming. The growing need for advanced brain behaviour devices is propelling device development and bolstering the global EEG devices market. Different issues associated to inefficient brain functioning can be investigated with EEG sensors, including tumours, confusion, coma, and strokes, to name a few. EEG devices have a significant position within the diagnostic range due to their benefits over other brain imaging modalities. Several clinical studies have found promising benefits, such as high temporal resolution, significantly lower hardware costs, data collected non-invasively, no physical danger around an EEG machine, no exposure to radioligands, and it can be used to track and record brain activity during various daily activities.
The increase in the geriatric population and the adoption of EEG equipment in surgery centres are two main factors driving the electroencephalography equipment market expansion. Additionally, an increase in the prevalence of neurological illnesses such as epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease is driving the electroencephalography equipment market forward. Furthermore, technical improvements in the field of EEG equipment are a contributing element to the worldwide EEG equipment market's growth. However, the presence of substitute items stifles market expansion. During the projected period, however, development potential in developing countries is expected to be a lucrative opportunity for the worldwide EEG equipment market.
Geographic analysis of the EEG Devices market is provided for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The EEG Devices market in each region is further split for major nations such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Request a Sample of this research @ https://whipsmartmi.com/report/eeg-devices-market
This report offers the major market player’s profiles, such as Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., BrainScope Co. Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Elekta AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Micromed SPA, Natus Medical Inc., and NeuroWave Systems Inc.
The EEG Devices Market report has been categorized as below
By Devices Modality
Portable
Standalone
By Application
Trauma & Surgery
Disease Diagnosis
Anesthesia Monitoring
Sleep Monitoring
Others
By Devices Product
8-channel EEG
21-channel EEG
25-channel EEG
32-channel EEG
40-channel EEG
Multichannel EEG
Others
By Devices End-Use
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Research Laboratories
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
