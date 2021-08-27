Global Smart Grid Analytics Market 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasts
Smart Grid Analytics Market is projected to grow up to USD 9.8 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 36% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2021 ) In the end-use sectors, there is an increasing demand for smart grid data analytics. One of the most important themes is the optimization of solutions for nonlinear systems that aid in the operation of the system. One of the key trends for the smart grid data analytics market is the increase in automation in industries that are adopting smart metres, sensors, and automated systems to collect data and analyze it in a pictorial representation and with high visualization to help understand system behavior, store the entire data in the cloud, access the data, and make it possible to take decisions from remote locations for the utility sectors.
The high prices of smart grid systems, as well as a scarcity of qualified personnel, have slowed the market's expansion. The availability of capital funding is the most significant constraint on the implementation of smart metres. In comparison to traditional metering equipment, which is used by the majority of service providers and consumers, smart systems are significantly more expensive. Smart metres have also been designed with a variety of parameters based on the operational requirements and consumer requirements, which makes them difficult to handle and install because they are complicated pieces of equipment that necessitates the use of skilled labour for handling and installation.
A geographical overview of the Smart Grid Analytics market is provided, with regions such as North America, European Union, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World being covered. The Smart Grid Analytics market for each region is further segmented by major countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others. The Smart Grid Analytics market for each region is further segmented by major countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and others.
This report offers the major market player’s profiles, such as IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Opower, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Capgemini, Wipro and others.
The Smart Grid Analytics Market report has been categorized as below
By solution type
AMI analytics
Demand response analytics
Asset analytics
Analytics for grid optimization
Energy data forecasting/ load forecasting
Visualization tools
By service type
Professional services
Support and maintenance services
By type of deployment model
On-premise
On-demand
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
