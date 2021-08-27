Global Blockchain in Telecom Industry Grow at a CAGR of 86% During 2021-2027
Blockchain in Telecom Market is projected to grow up to USD 898 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 86% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2021 ) A blockchain is a public electronic ledger that is distributed among shareholders in a network and keeps track of all transactions between two or more parties. It assists telecom firms in streamlining procedures, identifying them as secure, visible, and capable, and identifying new revenue streams through digital packet value propositions. Delivering vital network infrastructure and greater connectivity for media, data, voice, and other associated services is part of the telecoms value chain. Telecom firms can use blockchain technology to request data integrity, data security, fraud prevention, and data inspection. As a result, the telecom industry is increasingly adopting blockchain technology.
The growing deployment of 5G serves as a driver for blockchain adoption in telecom, as 5G enables faster and more reliable blockchain operations. Telecommunications fraud, sometimes known as telecom fraud, is a rapidly expanding criminal activity. For communication service providers, blockchain can aid in fraud detection and prevention. The criteria that are required for blockchain adoption include scalability and interoperability. This is only conceivable until industry standards are established, which is currently lagging. The telecom industry is having a hard time using blockchain technology on a large scale. However, the lack of uniform standards, as well as growing worries about user authenticity and uncertain regulatory status, are important restraints on the expansion of Blockchain in the Telecom Market. Many businesses fear that identity theft by criminals can enable them to acquire access to account information, and that blockchain cannot prevent this. Furthermore, there is a widespread belief among businesses that data confidentiality, integrity, and availability may be jeopardised. Furthermore, regulatory restrictions on the implementation of blockchain technology and a lack of uniform standards may stymie the market's growth.
The disease has expanded to nearly 180 nations around the world since the COVID-19 viral outbreak in December 2019, prompting the WHO to declare it a public health emergency. The disease's global effects are already being seen, and it is predicted to have a big impact on the blockchain in the telecom sector by 2020.
This report offers the major market player’s profiles, such as AWS (US), Guardtime (Estonia), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Bitfury (US), Cegeka (Netherlands), Clear (Singapore), Reply (Italy), ShoCard (US), Abra (US), Auxesis Group (India), Blockchain Foundry (Singapore), BlockCypher (US), Blocko (South Korea), Blockpoint (US), Blockstream (US), Chain (US), Filament (US), Huawei (China), Oracle (US), RecordsKeeper (Spain), Sofocle (India), SpinSys (US), and TBCASoft (US).
The Blockchain in Telecom Market report has been categorized as below
By Provider
Application Providers
Middleware Providers
Infrastructure Providers
By Application
OSS/BSS Processes
Identity Management
Payments
Smart Contracts
Connectivity Provisioning
Others (Roaming and Digital Asset Management)
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
