In Vivo Toxicology Market worth $6.6 billion - Geographical Analysis and Leading Key Players
North America accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019.
The In Vivo Toxicology Market growth is driven largely by the increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, innovations in animal models, the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests, and the increasing demand for personalized medicine
The Changing dynamics in the healthcare markets across the globe have compelled pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop products that offer real value rather than just incremental benefits. Owing to this, an increasing number of pharma companies and medical device manufacturers focus on innovation and increasing their R&D efficiencies.
Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:
The Global In Vivo Toxicology Market size is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Growth Opportunity: Rising demand for humanized animal models;
Humanized animal models are important tools for conducting preclinical research to gain insights into human biology. These models are developed through the engraftment of human cells or tissues, leading to the expression of human proteins in animals.
Humanized mice are increasingly being used as models for biomedical research applications, such as cancer, infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, regenerative medicine, and hepatitis. In March 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, announced funding for projects to conduct detailed characterization, direct comparisons, and further development of humanized immune system (HIS) mouse models. The need to identify the actual effects of drugs on humans, as well as the growing focus on studying human-specific infections, therapies, and immune responses, is promoting the development and use of humanized animal models
Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:
The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology testing market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the in vivo toxicology tests market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.
Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:
The major players operating in In Vivo Toxicology Market are by Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Envigo (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), and JANVIER LABS (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US). Other prominent players include Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), genOway (France), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour BioMed (US) among others.
Charles River has extensive portfolio of animal models, particularly mice models and services. With more than 70 years of experience, the company has built upon its core competency in the field of in vivo biology through its diverse products and services portfolio. It offers products, services, and solutions that focus specifically on early-stage drug discovery and preclinical development. Its strong portfolio enables it to increase collaboration with clients, from early lead generation to candidate selection. Charles River Laboratories has nearly 90 facilities spread across 20 countries. The company has its presence in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Australia.
