Orthodontic Supplies Market worth $8.3 billion by 2026 - Geographical Analysis and Leading Key Players
Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing orthodontic supplies market.
The Various factors such as rise in worldwide prevalence of malocclusion, growing focus in cost of effective orthodontic treatment are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Along with this, the initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the awareness about orthodontic treatments and the increase in the availability of advanced orthodontic supplies in the market are exopecetd to boost the demand for orthodontic supplies during the forecast period.
Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:
The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market size is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
Demand for invisible braces among the target population due to their aesthetic benefits drives the growth of removable braces
Removable braces offer advantages over traditional braces, including easy removal of braces, reduced risk of periodontal diseases & tooth decay, and enhanced comfort. Factors such as strong focus on product innovation by players and growing awareness about the benefits associated with removable braces and the growing demand for invisible braces among teens and adults due to their aesthetic benefits is augumenting the growth of removable braces.
Growth Driver: Increase in the prevalence of incidence of malocclusions and jaw diseases;
Malocclusions most common forms of oro-dental problems condition in children and adolescents worldwide. Some of the common ortdontic problems include cross bite, openbite, overbite, and spacing. Orthodontic supplies, such as fixed braces and removable braces are the most commonly used products for the effective treatment of malocculusions. Furthermore, with rising disposable income levels, growing oral health awareness, and increase in the number of dental clinics aross the globe are likely to augument the market growth.
Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:
The emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, increase patient population with malocclusion and tooth decay are factors likely to suppprt the growth of orthodontic supplies market in the region. Moreover, the growing focus toward aesthetics products among adults and emergence of small manufacturers in the market are driving the growth of the APAC market.
Recent Developments;
- In 2019, American Orthoodntics launched conix Wire, a rhodium-coated archwire that can be paired with cosmetic brackets.
- In 2019, DB Orthodontics introduced Evolve LP, a metal bracket that offers effective rotational control with torque in the base and has a low friction slot for easy wire insertion.
Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:
Prominent players in Orthodontic Supplies Market are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), amoing others
Align Technology (US) is one of the pioneers company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for the dental industry. The company has a broad range of customers and sales partners in more than 150 countries worldwide. To strengthen its geographical foothold, it majorly emphasizes on expansions and continuous innovations to bring new products in the market. In October 2020, Align technolohy introduced Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation, which allows to control the tooth location and direction during the treatment of crowding, crossbite, and deep bite. Such statrategies opted by company is likely to boost the demand for removable braces, further enlarging the customer base with untreated orthodontic pronlems aross the globe.
