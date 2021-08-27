Chiral Chromatography Column Market worth $123 million by 2025
This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the chiral chromatography column market.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2021 ) The chiral chromatography column market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 99 million 2020 to USD 123 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
Growth Boosting Factors:
Market growth is driven largely by factors, such as increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and increasing importance of chromatography tests for drug approvals. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging countries as well as green chromatography are expected to present avenues of growth for market players.
By the end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to make the most significant contribution to the chiral chromatography column market during the forecast period.
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are among the key end users of chiral chromatography columns. They use analytical instrumentation during various stages of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies.
Increasing R&D for therapeutic areas, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunodeficiency disorders, technological innovations in biotechnology research, increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on extending their product pipeline, rising number of drug discovery and clinical trial projects, and patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and biomolecules are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Additionally, the availability of government and corporate funding for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and the presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety are other key factors driving the growth of this segment.
By product type, the prepacked columns segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
Prepacked/ready-to-use columns are prefilled with the stationary phase and can directly be attached to chromatographic systems. Prepacked columns exhibit minimal variations and are uniform in nature. These columns are used for early method development for optimizing column packing. These columns are widely used in industries due to their ability to run large amounts of samples on a daily basis. Due to this, prepacked columns dominate the chiral chromatography columns market.
Chromatography columns are critical factors to the successful separation of valuable molecules. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are extending their offering of standard, custom, and prepacked columns from lab-scale to pilot and process-scale. Prepacked large-scale columns meet the needs of manufacturing with single-use technologies.
North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.
US and Canada are the major countries considered for the study of the chiral chromatography column market. North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest share of 37.3% of the chiral chromatography columns market in 2019. A number of factors, such as increasing drug development activities, the availability of government funding for life science R&D, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, and a large number of ongoing clinical research studies are driving the growth of the North American chiral chromatography columns market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the chiral chromatography market Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Waters Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), W.R.Grace & Co. (US), Merk Group (Germany), GL Sciencies (Japan), Perkin Elmer (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sartorious Group (Germany), Cytiva (US), ES Industruies (US), and Phenomenex (US)
