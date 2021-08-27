Global Automotive Door Handles Market Size Forecast to Reach $2,458 Million by 2026
Growth of the Automobile Industry With Certain Guidelines During the Pandemic Situation Will Further Enhance the Need for the Efficient Automotive Door Handles Systems Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2021 ) Global Automotive Door Handles Market size is forecast to reach $2,458 million by 2026, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026. The rapid growth of the automobile sector is triggering the car latch door market. In addition, the rise of Pandemic has affected the automotive manufacturing industries, but with the deployment of certain safety guidelines most of the companies have resumed operations. This resuming of operations will lead to upsurge the growth of the car latch system market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The projected growth of the automotive industry, both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, post the pandemic will drive the market for door handles.
Automotive Door Handle Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Side Door Latch application held the largest market share at 54% in 2020 in the Automotive Door Handles market. The rising growth of the automotive industry is highly fueling the demand for side door latch systems. Moreover, the increasing risk of accidents due to opening up of car door from wrong sides has raised the need for effective side door latch system. Additionally, the Federal Motor Safety Standard (FMVSS) 206 regulates the minimum strength of side door latches in passenger carrying vehicles. These factors are thus surging the growth of the Automotive Door Handles market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=512882
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Automotive Door Handle Market Segment Analysis - By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles dominate the market in 2020 with a share of 61.2% in 2020 as a result of growing adoption in luxury vehicles. Passenger vehicles remains the major market for both keypad and keypad less entry in passenger vehicles. The need for improved security and personalized vehicles have been a major driver for market growth. Automotive companies are looking at methods to differentiate their vehicles and biometrics and keypads have been utilized as a major sticking point in this regards for automotive door handles.
Automotive Door Handle Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the Automotive Door Handles market with a share of more than 37%, followed by Europe and North America. The rising production of vehicles in countries such as China are leading to the acceleration of the market. However, the rise of pandemic has highly affected the manufacturing sector which will lead to slow down the market in the recent time. Thus, the adoption of certain guidelines in the manufacturing sector will promote safety to the workers leading to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=512882
Automotive Door Handle Market Drivers
Growth of Automobile Industry
The rising demand for vehicles are boosting the growth of the automobile industry. The growing demand for sport utility vehicles and other passenger cars are the major factors which are driving the need for Automotive Door Handles market. The deployment of mass production techniques and the use of technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning are further boosting the automobile industry which will in turn drive the growth of the market.
Rising concern related to safety of the vehicle
The rising need to provide safety to the driver and the passenger of the car is leading to the demand for efficient Automotive Door Handles system. Furthermore, the technological advancements in the field of automotive sector has surged the demand for electronic latch that leads to increase vehicle safety and security concerns. These significant factors are thus propelling the Automotive Door Handles system market.
Automotive Door Handle Market Challenges
Rise of Pandemic
The rapid rise of pandemic has resulted in slow down of several manufacturing industries which further includes the automotive sector. The production of vehicle has thus declined in 2020 which has also resulted in declining of the sales of the vehicles. These is also affecting the manufacturing of advanced Automotive Door Handles systems that are integrated in the automobiles. Therefore, this key factor may lead to slow down the growth of the car latch market.
Automotive Door Handle Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Automotive Door Handles market. In 2020, the market of Automotive Door Handles has been consolidated by the major players – Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co., Kiekert AG, Magna International Inc., Minda Vast Access Systems, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd., Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. , Strattec Security Corporation, U-Shin Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In May 2019, Magna International developed the Comfort+TM door latch in order to address the concerns related to car door opening and closing, and further providing quietness in the cabin. This new Automotive Door Handles reduces the efforts required to open and close the door and results in providing smooth consistent feel.
Key Takeaways
In 2019, the Automotive Door Handles market was dominated by Asia Pacific owing to the growing vehicle production and rising sales of vehicles in China and other Asian Countries.
The increasing safety concerns during driving is the key factor that is leading the demand for advanced technologies in the Automotive Door Handles system and eventually leading to the rising use of electronic latches.
The growth of the automobile industry with certain guidelines during the pandemic situation will further enhance the need for the efficient Automotive Door Handles systems.
The rapid rise of pandemic has highly hindered the manufacturing industry which has also hampered the production of vehicles thus leading to challenge the growth of the market.
Related Reports:
A. Car Door Latch Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Car-Door-Latch-Market-Research-501099
B. Automotive Door Hinges Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Door-Hinges-Market-Research-507848
For more Automotive related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Automotive Door Handle Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Side Door Latch application held the largest market share at 54% in 2020 in the Automotive Door Handles market. The rising growth of the automotive industry is highly fueling the demand for side door latch systems. Moreover, the increasing risk of accidents due to opening up of car door from wrong sides has raised the need for effective side door latch system. Additionally, the Federal Motor Safety Standard (FMVSS) 206 regulates the minimum strength of side door latches in passenger carrying vehicles. These factors are thus surging the growth of the Automotive Door Handles market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=512882
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Automotive Door Handle Market Segment Analysis - By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles dominate the market in 2020 with a share of 61.2% in 2020 as a result of growing adoption in luxury vehicles. Passenger vehicles remains the major market for both keypad and keypad less entry in passenger vehicles. The need for improved security and personalized vehicles have been a major driver for market growth. Automotive companies are looking at methods to differentiate their vehicles and biometrics and keypads have been utilized as a major sticking point in this regards for automotive door handles.
Automotive Door Handle Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the Automotive Door Handles market with a share of more than 37%, followed by Europe and North America. The rising production of vehicles in countries such as China are leading to the acceleration of the market. However, the rise of pandemic has highly affected the manufacturing sector which will lead to slow down the market in the recent time. Thus, the adoption of certain guidelines in the manufacturing sector will promote safety to the workers leading to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=512882
Automotive Door Handle Market Drivers
Growth of Automobile Industry
The rising demand for vehicles are boosting the growth of the automobile industry. The growing demand for sport utility vehicles and other passenger cars are the major factors which are driving the need for Automotive Door Handles market. The deployment of mass production techniques and the use of technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning are further boosting the automobile industry which will in turn drive the growth of the market.
Rising concern related to safety of the vehicle
The rising need to provide safety to the driver and the passenger of the car is leading to the demand for efficient Automotive Door Handles system. Furthermore, the technological advancements in the field of automotive sector has surged the demand for electronic latch that leads to increase vehicle safety and security concerns. These significant factors are thus propelling the Automotive Door Handles system market.
Automotive Door Handle Market Challenges
Rise of Pandemic
The rapid rise of pandemic has resulted in slow down of several manufacturing industries which further includes the automotive sector. The production of vehicle has thus declined in 2020 which has also resulted in declining of the sales of the vehicles. These is also affecting the manufacturing of advanced Automotive Door Handles systems that are integrated in the automobiles. Therefore, this key factor may lead to slow down the growth of the car latch market.
Automotive Door Handle Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Automotive Door Handles market. In 2020, the market of Automotive Door Handles has been consolidated by the major players – Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co., Kiekert AG, Magna International Inc., Minda Vast Access Systems, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd., Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. , Strattec Security Corporation, U-Shin Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In May 2019, Magna International developed the Comfort+TM door latch in order to address the concerns related to car door opening and closing, and further providing quietness in the cabin. This new Automotive Door Handles reduces the efforts required to open and close the door and results in providing smooth consistent feel.
Key Takeaways
In 2019, the Automotive Door Handles market was dominated by Asia Pacific owing to the growing vehicle production and rising sales of vehicles in China and other Asian Countries.
The increasing safety concerns during driving is the key factor that is leading the demand for advanced technologies in the Automotive Door Handles system and eventually leading to the rising use of electronic latches.
The growth of the automobile industry with certain guidelines during the pandemic situation will further enhance the need for the efficient Automotive Door Handles systems.
The rapid rise of pandemic has highly hindered the manufacturing industry which has also hampered the production of vehicles thus leading to challenge the growth of the market.
Related Reports:
A. Car Door Latch Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Car-Door-Latch-Market-Research-501099
B. Automotive Door Hinges Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Door-Hinges-Market-Research-507848
For more Automotive related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.