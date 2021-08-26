Organic Fertilizers Market Growth- DataM Intelligence
The Global Organic Fertilizers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.30% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Organic fertilizers are fertilizers derived from animal matter, animal excreta, human excreta, and vegetable matter. Naturally occurring organic fertilizers include animal wastes from meat processing, peat, manure, slurry, and guano.
Leading international players cap 40% of the world market, and the remaining portion is packed by small and medium scale players who are dominant in domestic markets.
Market Dynamics
Organic fertilizers are vital to soils' capacity to reproduce humus and play a crucial role in the recycling of plant nutrients regarding their quantity and use.
In addition to releasing nutrients, organic fertilizers break down and improve the soil's structure and increase its ability to hold water and nutrients.
Over time, organic fertilizers will make soil and plants healthy and active. For example, garden-safe Natural Plant Food is made of poultry manure with a label similar to chemical fertilizers, offering the same nutritional value to the soil and plants without the adverse effects of chemicals.
However, organic fertilizers break down according to nature’s rules, so they may not release nutrients as soon as possible. It is a time taking process with no visual improvement instantly. The first application breaks down after the first couple of months. As a result, the market growth is hampered due to the decline in consumer interest.
Market Segmentation
By Form
• Dry Fertilizer
• Liquid Fertilizer
By Source
• Animal-Based
• Plant-Based
• Minerals
Market Drivers
The rising concerns on the side effects of various petrochemicals and synthetic products.
Need for Sustainable Agriculture to Drive Growth.
Government encouragement to shift agribusinesses from inorganic to organic properties.
Market Challenges
Premium costs of organic substitutes, accreditation costs, and less productivity.
Manufacturers and end-users are affected because of the raw material storing constraints and the fluctuating organic fertilizers prices.
End-users and manufacturers of organic fertilizers face issues like raw material storing limitations and fluctuating organic fertilizers prices.
Geographical Analysis
Geographically, the global organic fertilizers market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the rest (RoW). Of these, Asia-pacific commanded the largest share of the global organic fertilizers market in 2017, followed by Europe and South America. The significant percentage of this region is mainly attributed to the enormous area under organic cultivation in Australia.
Europe is also estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the organic fertilizers market in the next few years. Further, the European Consortium of the Organic-Based Fertilizer Industry (ECOFI) represents European producers of organic fertilizers, organo-mineral fertilizers, and biological soil improvers.
ECOFI promotes the contribution made by the organic-based fertilizers sector to the emergence of a knowledge-intensive, environmentally sustainable, and high-employment economy in Europe.
Competitive Analysis
The analysis of major companies in the organic fertilizers industry considers the strategy adopted, financial revenues, and the latest developments in the market.
Some of the leading players in the global organic fertilizers market covered include Italpollina, California Organic Fertilizers, Inc., Vertical N.V., Multiplex Group., BioStar Systems, LLC, Midwestern BioAg, Nature Safe., Proton AG, Perfect Blend Biotic Fertilizer, and Viano. For instance, In 2018, Minnesota’s Jaya cycle produces organic fertilizers from coffee bean chaff, which is a byproduct of the roasting process.
