Nitrification and Urease Inhibitors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast
Global Nitrification and Urease Inhibitors Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2021 ) Market Overview
The objective of using nitrification inhibitors is to control nitrate loss by leaching or producing nitrous oxide (N2O) by denitrification from the topsoil by keeping N in the ammonium form longer and thus increasing N-use efficiency.
Furthermore, by delaying ammonium conversion to nitrate, nitrification inhibitors avoid undesirable high nitrate levels in plants.
Increasing food grain production, diversification nitrification inhibitors on consumption patterns of different crops, rising awareness among the farmers, and various government initiatives have driven 's growth this market's growth.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), 2018, global NH3 capacity was 185.8 Mn tonnes, N available for fertilizers was 132.78 Mn tonnes, and N fertilizer demand was 115.37 Mn tonnes.
However, the inconsistent effectiveness of nitrification inhibitors may hinder the growth of the global market.
Market Dynamic
With the adoption of modern farming techniques across the globe, the demand for agrochemicals has surged to increase crop yield, which is a major driving factor for the growth of the nitrification inhibitor market. Nitrification inhibitors delay the nitrification of applied nitrogen in soils by temporarily suppressing the oxidation of ammonium nitrogen.
They are an effective means of reducing environmental problems related to nitrate in agricultural soils and increasing fertilizer nitrogen efficiency.
Although several chemicals are known to reduce the rate of nitrification, only increasing fertilizer nitrogen efficiency products.
Nitrification inhibitors applied with ammonium fertilizers are effective deterrents to lead commercial products' requirements open.
Food production benefits may result from increased crop yield and quality, nitrogen and energy conservation, disease control, management flexibility, and pollution abatement obtained from nitrification inhibitors.
Nitrification inhibitors help reduce losses of nitrogen in the soil that crops would otherwise use. Five major factors influence nitrogen loss from the soil. They are leaching; denier crops would otherwise use soil erosion and runoff.
Leaching is the movement of plant nutrients in the soil solution to a point below the root zone. Nitrate is not helped by soil particles and has a greater potential to leach. Leaching occurs most frequently in coarse-textured or sandy, well-drained soils. It can also occur during heavy precipitation or irrigation.
Market Segmentation
By Type
• Type of Nitrification Inhibitor
• Type of Urease Inhibitors
By Nutrient
• Nitrogen
• Ammonia
• Nitrate
• Urea
• Others
By Crops
• Cereals, Millets & Oilseeds
• Cotton
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Plantation Crops
• Pulses
• Others
Related Topic's
Nitrification Inhibitors Market, Adjuvants Market, Crop Protection Chemicals Market, Indonesia Amino Acid Fertilizer Market, Inoculants Market
The objective of using nitrification inhibitors is to control nitrate loss by leaching or producing nitrous oxide (N2O) by denitrification from the topsoil by keeping N in the ammonium form longer and thus increasing N-use efficiency.
Furthermore, by delaying ammonium conversion to nitrate, nitrification inhibitors avoid undesirable high nitrate levels in plants.
Increasing food grain production, diversification nitrification inhibitors on consumption patterns of different crops, rising awareness among the farmers, and various government initiatives have driven 's growth this market's growth.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), 2018, global NH3 capacity was 185.8 Mn tonnes, N available for fertilizers was 132.78 Mn tonnes, and N fertilizer demand was 115.37 Mn tonnes.
However, the inconsistent effectiveness of nitrification inhibitors may hinder the growth of the global market.
Market Dynamic
With the adoption of modern farming techniques across the globe, the demand for agrochemicals has surged to increase crop yield, which is a major driving factor for the growth of the nitrification inhibitor market. Nitrification inhibitors delay the nitrification of applied nitrogen in soils by temporarily suppressing the oxidation of ammonium nitrogen.
They are an effective means of reducing environmental problems related to nitrate in agricultural soils and increasing fertilizer nitrogen efficiency.
Although several chemicals are known to reduce the rate of nitrification, only increasing fertilizer nitrogen efficiency products.
Nitrification inhibitors applied with ammonium fertilizers are effective deterrents to lead commercial products' requirements open.
Food production benefits may result from increased crop yield and quality, nitrogen and energy conservation, disease control, management flexibility, and pollution abatement obtained from nitrification inhibitors.
Nitrification inhibitors help reduce losses of nitrogen in the soil that crops would otherwise use. Five major factors influence nitrogen loss from the soil. They are leaching; denier crops would otherwise use soil erosion and runoff.
Leaching is the movement of plant nutrients in the soil solution to a point below the root zone. Nitrate is not helped by soil particles and has a greater potential to leach. Leaching occurs most frequently in coarse-textured or sandy, well-drained soils. It can also occur during heavy precipitation or irrigation.
Market Segmentation
By Type
• Type of Nitrification Inhibitor
• Type of Urease Inhibitors
By Nutrient
• Nitrogen
• Ammonia
• Nitrate
• Urea
• Others
By Crops
• Cereals, Millets & Oilseeds
• Cotton
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Plantation Crops
• Pulses
• Others
Related Topic's
Nitrification Inhibitors Market, Adjuvants Market, Crop Protection Chemicals Market, Indonesia Amino Acid Fertilizer Market, Inoculants Market
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.