Protein Expression Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 - Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
North America to dominate the global protein expression market during the forecast period.
The growth of Protein Expression Market is driven majorly by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics. Emerging economies are likely to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments, along with increasing consolidation and high barriers for new entrants, will challenge market growth.
Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:
The Global Protein Expression Market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2020 and 2025.
The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the protein expression market.
Based on system type, the market is segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the low cost and ease of use of prokaryotic expression systems.
The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the protein expression industry.
Based on product and service, the protein expression industry is segmented into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing research activities in the field of protein expression and the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines.
Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:
North America dominated the protein expression sector, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market. The major factors driving the growth of this market include high incidence of chronic diseases, increasing public and private investments, and increase in life sciences research.
Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:
The prominent players in Protein Expression Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).
Recent Developments;
In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired the biotechnology company, Qiagen (Germany). This acquisition will help Thermo Fisher Scientific to enhance its precision medicine portfolio through molecular diagnostics and improved life sciences solutions.
In 2020, Merck announced plans for the construction of a new biotech development facility in Switzerland. The company will be investing USD 282.5 million for this purpose. This facility is going to strengthen the company’s presence in the protein expression market.
In 2019, Agilent Technologies acquired BioTek Instruments (US). This acquisition expanded Agilent’s presence and expertise in cell analysis and strengthened its position in the growing immune-oncology and immunotherapy areas.
