Cancer Stem Cell Market Size Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.7% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increase in Prevalence of ductal Cancer, Growing Medical Tourism in Various Developing Countries Are the Other Factors Boosting the Market Growth and Provide Growth Opportunities for the Global Market Expansion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2021 ) Cancer Stem Cell Market size was estimated at $923.7 million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cancer Stem Cell industry is witnessing exponential growth owing to the rising number of clinical trials globally. Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs) represents a rare subset of cancer cells that express cell surface markers like CD24, CD44 and CD133. CSC has features like as ability to self-renew, differentiate in to a defined progenies, and initiates tumor growth in vivo. The formation of cancer is termed as carcinogenesis, where the normal cells are transformed to cancer cells. CSCs are tumorigenic and regenerates a tumor when transmitted to an animal host. Epithelial mesenchymal transition either inhibits or enhances CSCs in a cell type. Over past few years in regenerative medicine, Stem cells are used as especially useful in the field of dermatology.
However, owing to the large number of ongoing pipeline projects for treatment of cancer, its application in oncology is predicted to experience higher growth rate. Cases of cancer is predicted to increase in a rapid pace. According to WHO, in the year 2018 around 18.1 million new cases were diagnosed and 9.6 million individuals died out of cancer. According to the Cancer research UK, the number of people diagnosed with cancer is predicted to rise in near future. By 2040, it is anticipated to reach 27.5 million new cases each year worldwide.
Cancer Stem Cell Market Segment Analysis – By Type of Cancer:
Based on Type of Cancer, Cancer Stem Cell Market is segmented into ductal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Brain cancer, Liver Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Others. Ductal cancer segment accounted for largest revenue market share in the year 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of ductal cancer along with presence of large number of stem cell therapies for such cancer type. According to U.S. ductal Cancer Statistics, 1 in every 8 U.S. women develops invasive ductal cancer in their life time. The carcinogenesis process is divided in to three stages such as initiation, promotion and progression.
The mechanism of ductal carcinogenesis is caused by levels of estrogen, mutagenic metabolites and stimulation of tissue growth. All these process together cause initiation, promotion and progression of carcinogenesis. Cancer stem cells and epithelial mesenchymal transition are considered to as a dangerous duo in progression of ductal cancer. Lung cancer segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the ongoing developments and growing prevalence of lung malignancy globally by smoking and other habits. Lung carcinogenesis is a stepwise and a complicates process involving genetic mutations as well as epigenetic changes that tend to alter cellular process like differentiation, proliferation, invasion and metastasis. According to National Cancer Registry Programme, India, Lung cancer is one of the most common cancer in males in India.
Cancer Stem Cell Market Segment Analysis – By Application:
Based on Application, Cancer Stem Cell Market is segmented into Targeted Cancer Stem Cell and Stem cell based cancer therapy. Targeted Cancer Stem Cell is further segmented into, allogenic cell treatment and autologous cell treatment. Stem cell based cancer therapy segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. This is mainly attributed owing to the usage of stem cells to repair human tissues after chemotherapy. This is providing a significant opportunity to the growth of the segment.
Growing research on biology of CSCs and their signalling pathways, and surface markers are enabling the development of agents. Targeted Cancer Stem Cells segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2021-2026. The diagnose of prostate cancer stem cells allows a powerful tool to investigate the tumorigenic process and helps in developing therapies targeted to the stem cell. The factors such as affordability, rising transplantation procedures improved survival rate are driving the market for this segment.
Cancer Stem Cell Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Cancer Stem Cell Market accounted for the 42% revenue share in 2020. This mainly attribute to the presence of significant number of organizations that are engages in conducting research and development related to stem cell therapy. Moreover, this region constitutes several internationally recognized hospitals and medical institutes like as Cancer Treatment Center of America that offers stem cell therapies.
Furthermore, according to ductal cancer organization, U.S is estimated to have 281,550 new ductal cancer cases in 2021 among U.S. women and ductal cancer is considered as the most common cancer diagnosed in U.S. women. Asia-Pacific market is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing its rising prevalence of Cancer, increasing health care expenditure coupled with advancements in healthcare infrastructure. According to National Cancer Registry Program, India, the patients with cancer in India is estimated to be 679,421 males and 712,758 females in 2020. 1 in every 68 males and 1 in every 29 females develop cancer during their lifetime.
Cancer Stem Cell Market Segment Analysis-Drivers
Increasing prevalence of Cancer:
According to WHO Cancer is considered as a leading cause of death globally and in 2020 it is reported that nearly 10 million deaths were caused by cancer. ductal, colorectal cancer, prostate, skin, stomach and lung cancer are some of the most common cancers according to World Health Organization (WHO). The rising number of cancer cases along with increasing patient awareness on cancer are the major factors driving the market growth. According to National Center for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Bangalore confirms increase in India’s cancer cases, and it is projected to rise by 12% in next five years.
Moreover, enormous efforts by the government and the global health organizations like WHO and Center of Disease Control to create awareness among the people regarding cancer, and reduce the disease burden is predicted to favor the Cancer Stem Cells market expansion. For example, WHO collaborated with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and some other UN organizations in order to control the prevalence of non-communicable Diseases.
Lack of Awareness in Emerging Economies:
Lack of awareness on cancer among people in emerging countries is poised to hinder the growth of the Cancer Stem Cells Market. In the developing countries especially larger population countries like China, India, Brazil, South Africa it has become very difficult to reach the rural people to provide healthcare facilities, as there is a lack of proper healthcare infrastructure and skilled technicians and medical professionals.
Cancer Stem Cell Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Cancer Stem Cell Market. Cancer Stem Cell Market top 10 companies are AbbVie, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lonza Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., Merck KGaA Bionomics, Miltenyi Biotec, MacroGenics, Inc., Irvine Scientific, STEMCELL technologies, Inc., Oncomed Pharmaceuticals., BIOTIME, Inc., Sino Biological Inc.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In April 2021, Thermo Fisher has announced to expand its Pharms service business with $17.4 billion PPD acquisition.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Cancer Stem Cell Market held the largest revenue share of 42% in 2020 owing to the highest disposable income and growing geriatric population in this region.
According to WHO 2.26 million new cases of ductal cancer was reported in the year 2020.
Increase in prevalence of ductal cancer, growing medical tourism in various developing countries are the other factors boosting the market growth and provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global market expansion.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the Cancer Stem Cell Market.
