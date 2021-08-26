Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Estimated to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2026
Growing Demand for Osmotic Shock Technique Using Bacterial Cells Are the Factors That Are Set to Drive the Growth of the Cell Lysis & Disruption Market for the Period 2021-2026.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2021 ) Cell Lysis & Disruption Market size is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cell Lysis & Disruption is a method in which the cell membrane is destroyed to release inter-cellular materials such as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA), and proteins from a cell. These methods are an important unit operation for immunoassays for point-of-care diagnostics, down streaming processes, such as protein extraction for studying protein function and structure, drug screening, and mRNA transcriptome determination.
The rise in the adoption of ultrasonic homogenization, growing demand for testing of chelating agents using mammalian cells, increasing demand for sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) to provide cell lysis of the order of seconds, and growing demand for osmotic shock technique using bacterial cells are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Cell Lysis & Disruption Market for the period 2021-2026.
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Segment Analysis-By Cell Type
The Cell Lysis & Disruption Market based on the Cell Type can be further segmented into Mammalian Cells, Plant Cells, Yeast/Algae/Fungi, and Bacterial Cells. The Mammalian Cells segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as growing demand for technological advancements to provide practitioner-friendly products and rise in the research and development activities by major players in this market.
The growing demand for testing of chelating agents using mammalian cells is driving the growth of the Cell Lysis & Disruption Market. The Bacterial Cells segment held the second largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the growing demand for osmotic shock technique using bacterial cells and the rise in the adoption of bacterial cells by the research institutes.
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Segment Analysis - By Technique
The Cell Lysis & Disruption Market based on the Technique can be further segmented into Reagent-Based and Physical Disruption. The Physical Disruption segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.4% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the increasing adoption of these methods for the extraction of intracellular contents and the rise in the demand for more rapid methods for lysing cells.
The rise in the adoption of ultrasonic homogenization is driving the growth of the Cell Lysis & Disruption Market. The Reagent-Based segment held the second largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of reagent-based methods for laboratory usage and the increase in the efficiency of reagent-based methods for protein extraction.
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
The Cell Lysis & Disruption Market based on the Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the increasing demand for sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) to provide cell lysis of the order of seconds and the growing demand for testing of chelating agents using mammalian cells.
The rise in the efficiency of reagent-based methods for protein extraction is driving the growth of the Cell Lysis & Disruption Market. Asia-Pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the rise in the adoption of ultrasonic homogenization, growing demand for osmotic shock technique using bacterial cells, and an increase in the research and development activities for developing advanced products.
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Drivers
Increase in the Adoption of Mammalian Cells for Lysis and Disruption
Mammalian cells are one of the easiest to disrupt owing to the absence of a cell wall, unlike plant cells that are difficult to disrupt. The drying of the mammalian cell mass enhances disruption methods and also helps in bringing down the costs. The rise in the adoption of mammalian cells for testing of chelating agents in developed nations is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Cell Lysis & Disruption Market.
Rise in the Demand for Physical Disruption Technique
Physical disruption method is increasingly being used to rupture the cell membranes for the extraction of intracellular contents. The growing demand for ultrasonic homogenization owing to its ability to utilize mechanical forces to shear tissues and cells and the rise in the adoption of osmotic shock in decellularization strategies for several tissues are the major factors driving the growth of the Cell Lysis & Disruption Market.
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Challenges
High Cost of Cell-based Research
Researchers are increasingly utilizing disrupted cells to study and develop new cell therapies and other cell-based treatments owing to the growing importance of cell-based research. However, the high cost of cell-based research is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Cell Lysis & Disruption Market.
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Competitive Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Cell Lysis & Disruption Market. Key companies of this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson & Company (BD), Danaher, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Qiagen NV, BioVision, Inc and Claremont BioSolutions, LLC among others.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Cell Lysis & Disruption Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for testing of chelating agents using mammalian cells.
The rise in the adoption of ultrasonic homogenization is driving the Physical Disruption segment. However, the high cost of cell-based research is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Cell Lysis & Disruption Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cell Lysis & Disruption Market report.
