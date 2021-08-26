Global Anti-drone Industry 2021 Significant Opportunities in the Market
Anti-drone Market is projected to grow up to USD 4.7 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 40% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2021 ) Drones are becoming more popular in a variety of applications, which has increased the need for anti-drone devices. Increasing numbers of incidents involving unidentifiable drones breaching national security and the usage of drones by terrorist organizations are fueling the need for counter-drone technology. The counter-drone technologies are being purchased not only by the military industry, but also by the Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement organizations in order to combat unidentifiable drones accessing vital infrastructure. Combating drones has its own set of difficulties, including those relating to their effectiveness, practicability, legality, and public policy considerations Use of anti-drone jammers or illegal UAS detection and countermeasure installations, particularly near airports, may result in electromagnetic and radio frequency (RF) interference, which can have a negative impact on flight safety and air traffic management problems, among other consequences. During the projected period, these constraints are anticipated to provide a barrier to the market's expansion.
This anti-drone report offers the major market player’s profiles, such as SRC, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corp. (US), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Thales Group (France), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.(UK), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), DroneShield Ltd. (Australia), Liteye Systems, Inc. (US), Dedrone (US), Northrop Grumman Corp. (US), DeTect, Inc. (US), MBDA (Germany), and Battelle Memorial Institute (US).
The anti-drone Market report has been categorized as below:
By Application
Detection
Detection and Disruption
By Technology
Electronic Systems
Laser systems
Kinetic Systems
By Platform Type
Ground-Based
Fixed
Mobile
Handheld
UAV-Based
By Vertical
Military & Defense
Commercial
Public Venues
Critical Infrastructure
Energy and Utilities
Stadiums and Arenas
Airports
Data Centers and Corporations
Others
Households
Homeland Security
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
