Global Silica Fume Market - Key Industry Insights
Silica Fume Market by Application (Building Construction, Marine Structure Construction, Oil & Gas Well Grouting, Nuclear Power Plant Construction, Chemical Production Facilities Construction, by Geography (Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia-Paci
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2021 ) The silica fume market is dominated by key players, such as Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.), Norchem, Inc. (U.S.), Elkem (Norway), Elkon Products, Inc. (Canada), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Cementec Industries, Inc. (Canada), Kryton International, Inc. (Canada), Brock White Co. LLC (U.S.), Simcoa Operations Pvt. Ltd. (Australia), Carbon Enterprises (U.K.), Bisley & Company Pty. Ltd. (Australia), and Rockfit Corporation (India), among others.
Substantial investments have been made in the past few years by key companies, such as Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.), Norchem, Inc. (U.S.), Elkem ( Norway), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Cementec Industries, Inc.(Canada), and Brock White Co. LLC (U.S.), to address the future demand of silica fume arising from various applications segments, such as building construction and marine structure construction.
The companies have been focusing on research & development, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint venture/alliance, agreements, and so on.
Mergers and acquisitions are considered as key growth strategy adopted by key players in the recent years. Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.) and Brock White Co. LLC (U.S.) are the major companies who adopted mergers & acquisitions as a key strategy. In 2011, Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.) acquired Alden Resources LLC. The company is a major miner, processor, and supplier of special coal to silicon and silicon-based alloy industries; this acquisition gave Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.) an easy access to raw materials of silica fume. In 2010, Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.) acquired Core Metal Group, a key producer and supplier of specialty blends, such as high purity ferrosilicon and other specialty steel ingredients to the North American steel industry. This strategic move helped Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. to strengthen its hold in the market.
Partnership is another key strategy of silica fume adopted by the key players operational in this market, including Dow Corning Corporation and Elkem (Norway). In 2013, Dow Corning Corporation and Cabot Corporation entered into a partnership to increase their production capacity of silicon in Europe. In 2015, Elkem (Norway), ThyssenKrupp Steel, and University of Cambridge entered into a research partnership to develop more environment-friendly products and gain a competitive edge in the silica fume market.
Cementec Industries, Inc. (Canada) has been one of the key companies adopting the strategy of agreement to achieve growth in the silica fume market. In 2013, Cementec Industries, Inc. entered into an agreement with National Concrete Accessories (NCA) to strengthen its foothold in the construction industry. In the same year, the company signed a Manitoba Distribution Agreement with Nu West Construction Product to strengthen its supply chain.
Substantial investments have been made in the past few years by key companies, such as Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.), Norchem, Inc. (U.S.), Elkem ( Norway), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Cementec Industries, Inc.(Canada), and Brock White Co. LLC (U.S.), to address the future demand of silica fume arising from various applications segments, such as building construction and marine structure construction.
The companies have been focusing on research & development, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint venture/alliance, agreements, and so on.
Mergers and acquisitions are considered as key growth strategy adopted by key players in the recent years. Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.) and Brock White Co. LLC (U.S.) are the major companies who adopted mergers & acquisitions as a key strategy. In 2011, Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.) acquired Alden Resources LLC. The company is a major miner, processor, and supplier of special coal to silicon and silicon-based alloy industries; this acquisition gave Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.) an easy access to raw materials of silica fume. In 2010, Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.) acquired Core Metal Group, a key producer and supplier of specialty blends, such as high purity ferrosilicon and other specialty steel ingredients to the North American steel industry. This strategic move helped Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. to strengthen its hold in the market.
Partnership is another key strategy of silica fume adopted by the key players operational in this market, including Dow Corning Corporation and Elkem (Norway). In 2013, Dow Corning Corporation and Cabot Corporation entered into a partnership to increase their production capacity of silicon in Europe. In 2015, Elkem (Norway), ThyssenKrupp Steel, and University of Cambridge entered into a research partnership to develop more environment-friendly products and gain a competitive edge in the silica fume market.
Cementec Industries, Inc. (Canada) has been one of the key companies adopting the strategy of agreement to achieve growth in the silica fume market. In 2013, Cementec Industries, Inc. entered into an agreement with National Concrete Accessories (NCA) to strengthen its foothold in the construction industry. In the same year, the company signed a Manitoba Distribution Agreement with Nu West Construction Product to strengthen its supply chain.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.