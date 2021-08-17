DataM Intelligence Releases New Report on Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2028
Wearable Medical Devices Market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace to reach CAGR of XX by 2028.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2021 ) Market Overview
The research also revealed that the global Wearable Medical Devices Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.6 % during the forecast period (2021-2028).
The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market was valued at USD xx million in 2020.
The research at DMI yielded diverse opinions about the market with the global Wearable Medical Devices market forecast valuation pegged at USD xx million by 2028.
View Full Report:https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/wearable-medical-devices-market
Market Growth
The market is driven by several factors such as increasing interest in new technological smart devices, ease of use of medical devices, raising awareness towards healthy lifestyle and prevention from diseases.
However, the high cost of devices is a constraint to the growth of wearable medical devices market.
Market Segmentation
The Global wearable medical devices market is segmented by diagnostic wearable devices into Wearable Vital Signs Monitors (Wearable Heart Rate Monitors, Wearable Activity Monitors, Wearable Electrocardiographs, Others), Wearable Fetal Monitors and Obstetric Devices and Neuro-monitoring Devices (Electroencephalographs, Electromyography).
Based on therapeutic wearable devices, the market is segmented into Wearable Pain Management Medical Devices, Glucose/Insulin Monitoring Devices, and Wearable Respiratory Therapy Devices.
The wearable medical device market is further classified based on applications into Sports and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare.
The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
Download Free Sample:https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/wearable-medical-devices-market
Wearable Medical Devices Market
North America dominates the global wearable medical devices market. The US is expected to account for a more significant part of the North American wearable medical devices market share.
Some of the driving factors such as increasing demand for high quality advanced diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, increasing aging populathe tion, growing prevalence of various diseases, and, development of highly innovative and interconnected healthcare apps and advanced compatible devices.
Features of this report
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
The major companies in the Wearable Medical Devices market include Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lifesense Group B.V., Medtronic Plc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. This report gives a profile of the companies as mentioned earlier.
Related Reports:
China Animal Medical Devices Market
Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market
Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market
Durable Medical Equipment Market
The research also revealed that the global Wearable Medical Devices Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.6 % during the forecast period (2021-2028).
The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market was valued at USD xx million in 2020.
The research at DMI yielded diverse opinions about the market with the global Wearable Medical Devices market forecast valuation pegged at USD xx million by 2028.
View Full Report:https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/wearable-medical-devices-market
Market Growth
The market is driven by several factors such as increasing interest in new technological smart devices, ease of use of medical devices, raising awareness towards healthy lifestyle and prevention from diseases.
However, the high cost of devices is a constraint to the growth of wearable medical devices market.
Market Segmentation
The Global wearable medical devices market is segmented by diagnostic wearable devices into Wearable Vital Signs Monitors (Wearable Heart Rate Monitors, Wearable Activity Monitors, Wearable Electrocardiographs, Others), Wearable Fetal Monitors and Obstetric Devices and Neuro-monitoring Devices (Electroencephalographs, Electromyography).
Based on therapeutic wearable devices, the market is segmented into Wearable Pain Management Medical Devices, Glucose/Insulin Monitoring Devices, and Wearable Respiratory Therapy Devices.
The wearable medical device market is further classified based on applications into Sports and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare.
The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
Download Free Sample:https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/wearable-medical-devices-market
Wearable Medical Devices Market
North America dominates the global wearable medical devices market. The US is expected to account for a more significant part of the North American wearable medical devices market share.
Some of the driving factors such as increasing demand for high quality advanced diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, increasing aging populathe tion, growing prevalence of various diseases, and, development of highly innovative and interconnected healthcare apps and advanced compatible devices.
Features of this report
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
The major companies in the Wearable Medical Devices market include Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lifesense Group B.V., Medtronic Plc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. This report gives a profile of the companies as mentioned earlier.
Related Reports:
China Animal Medical Devices Market
Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market
Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market
Durable Medical Equipment Market
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.