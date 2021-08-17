Ultimate Research on "Activated Carbon Market" with Growth Opportunities, Industry Size, Upcoming Trends, Scope, Key Players and Forecast to 2028
Global Activated Carbon Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 8.6% By 2028: DataM Intelligence
Global Activated Carbon Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period (2021-2028)
Almost any carbon-containing material can be used to produce activated carbon. In practice, economics and target product properties are the determining factors in the selection of raw materials.
The activated carbon black market is segmented by raw material, type, end-user, and geography. By raw material, the market is segmented into coal, sawdust, coconut shell, and others. By type, the market is further segmented into powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, and others. whereas by geography the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World.
Activated carbon products are also used as colorants, carriers or catalysts in industrial processes, and the pore size distribution is highly important in most applications. Activated carbon is used to remove contaminants and other impurities from products such as water, air, food, beverages, and pharmaceutical products. The increasing concern for the environment, human health, and the growing population needing access to better water, food and beverages and medicines, drives the demand for purification and hence activated carbon market.Market Dynamics
Activated carbon will be helping energy companies to meet the reduced emission standard for mercury. Currently, the existing market players are working on the fourth generation of products, which remove mercury from flue gas even more efficiently.
Laws and regulations for petrol emissions from cars are also being tightened, which requires new products to adsorb petrol fumes. For biogas, the company has developed a product to remove hydrogen sulphide and other contaminants enabling the methane to be used to power turbines without adverse effects.
Also, factors that are shaping the activated carbon market pertaining to the water treatment application are population growth, aging infrastructure, need for water quality improvements in many parts of the world, poor availability of water resources.
The high supply-demand gap has considerably increased the price of raw material. Therefore, manufacturers are worried about the quality of raw material as it has a direct impact on the performance of the end product.
Market Segmentation
Based on type, the activated carbon market is classified into powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, and others. Among the activated carbon type powdered activated carbon is the dominant segment which accounts for XX% of the market.
Powdered activated carbon is small activated carbon particles, with a size that is predominantly less than 0.075mm, produced by milling or pulverizing activated carbon.
Applications of this type of activated carbon are to treat small batches, partial treatment is desired like in hydrolyzed vegetable protein purification. In applications with high flow rates and low carbon dosage to avoid capital expense. For seasonal applications like taste and odor control in drinking water.
Powdered activated carbon is an ideal solution for air purification, chemical purification and catalysts, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and water purification.
In water treatment application powdered activated carbons have been specifically developed for the removal of a broad range of organic contaminants from potable, waste and process waters.
Powdered activated carbon has a relatively smaller particle size when compared to granular activated carbons and consequently, presents a large surface to volume ratio.
This activated carbon type is ANSI/NSF Standard 61 classified for use in potable water application and fully conforms to physical, performance and leachability requirements established by the current ANSI/AWWA B600-05, that includes the food chemical Codex requirements.
Activated Carbon Market Share, By type, 2018(%)
Based on End-user, the activated carbon market is classified into water treatment, pharmaceutical, automotive, personal care and others. Currently, water treatment is the dominant segment and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market.
Water is one of the world’s most precious resources for drinking, irrigation or industrial processes. The supply of clean, freshwater continues to be more and more constrained as populations rise and water demands grow on our planet. Activated carbon is one of the best technologies available for improving water quality.
In water treatment industry activated carbon is used in drinking water purification, effluent water treatment, process water such as brewing & bottling, swimming pool filters, and aquarium filters
Granular Activated Carbon can be used in rapid gravity filters, Slow Sand Sandwich filters and mobile and fixed pressure rated absorbers. Currently, granular activated carbon is the standard for the treatment of surface sourced drinking water and contaminated groundwater in Europe
The Indian government has set a target of providing clean drinking water to nearly 1.9 billion households by 2024.
Major factors driving the market studied are conformance to stringent environmental regulations in water treatment applications in the United States and augmenting prominence for air pollution control especially mercury removal.
In 2018, the United Nations (UN) secretary-general issued a global call to elevate the importance of and prioritize action on water sanitation hygiene in all health care facilities.
The call recognizes the important role purified water plays in preventing infections and saving lives. As such, UN agencies, member states, and partners are now mobilizing resources to invest more in this fundamental element for providing universal, quality care.
Activated Carbon Market Share, By End User, 2018(%)
Geographical Share
Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period Coal is the major source of electricity in the Asia Pacific countries, which in turn is boosting the demand for activated carbon to curb the mercury emissions.
Among all the regions, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market owing to the rapid industrialization along with the initiation of various stringent regulations to address the rising environmental concerns, or legislation is expected to benefit the regional market growth in this region.
Besides, In Asia-Pacific, mercury emissions are increasing, primarily, owing to rising power generation in developing nations, such as China and India.
In recent times, China has introduced the water pollution prevention and control action plan in 2015. Moreover, the country has also come up with the final rule of Stage 6 limits and measurement methods for emissions from light-duty vehicles, which will be effective from July 2020.
Hence, all such initiatives of the government to curb pollution are projected to drive the demand for activated carbon in the country during the forecast period.
While the Indian government has set a target of providing clean drinking water to nearly 1.9 billion households. According to the World Bank, more than 520 million in India which is the highest number in the world. This figure is expected to reduce significantly given that improving sanitation is a key priority of the government.
Hence water treatment and purification equipment markets in these countries to take center stage in these fast-growing economies of the world.
Besides these, the rising environmental regulations, due to increasing emissions from automotive industries and rising industrial need for water treatment, the demand for activated carbon has been increasing in the region.
Global Activated Carbon Market, By Region 2018 (%)
Competitive Landscape
Some of the major players include Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Cabot Corporation, Jacobi Carbons Group, Haycarb PLC, Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, CarboTech AC GmbH, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Asbury Carbons.
Recent developments in the activated carbon industry include in 2018 Kuraray Co., Ltd. has acquired Calgon Carbon Corporation (“Calgon Carbon”). In 2012 The Dutch company, Norit, was acquired by the American company Cabot Corporation, a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company.
Companies that are early to respond and take steps to exploit the market opportunities associated with these waters related challenges are more likely to gain a competitive advantage and achieve commercial success.
These key players mainly focus on new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their position in the solar PV glass market.
