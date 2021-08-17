Top Healthcare Fabrics Market Industry Leaders
Healthcare Fabrics Market by Raw Material (Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide), Fabric Type (Non-woven, Woven, Knitted), Application (Hygiene, Dressing, Clothing, Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery)
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2021 ) The healthcare fabrics market size is projected to reach USD23.3 billion by 2025 from USD 16.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7%.Increasing awareness of hygiene products through promotions and advertising is primarily driving the healthcare fabrics market. However, the increased use of sanitary napkins among females has led to a serious environmental concern. On the other hand, the availability of smart fabrics is expected to provide new growth opportunities to the manufacturers of healthcare fabrics.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ (Finland),are the major players in this market.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation is one of the the largest players in the healthcare fabrics market. It has a strong brand name in the industry. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a leading company focused in essential products. The company is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers using advanced technologies in fibers, nonwovens, and absorbenc.
• Recently, in October 2020, Kimberly-Clark Corporation completed the acquisition of Softex Indonesia. Softex Indonesia is a trusted brand in baby care, feminine, and adult hygiene. This will strengthen the company’s innovation and brand building in the local market.
• In July 2019, Huggies, a Kimberly-Clark Corporation brand, introduced Huggies Special Delivery diapers made from plant-based material with trusted leakage performance for baby’s ultimate skin comfort
The Freudenberg Group is a leading German company which deals in housewares, cleaning products, automobile parts, textiles, building materials, and telecommunication. The company has its production facilities worldwide including Europe, Asia, and North and South America.
• In May 2020, Freudenberg Group announced to start manufacturing mouth-nose masks for end-consumers. The company has combined its technical nonwoven expertise for the in-house mask production, addressing the global demands for face masks.
Berry Global is one of the largest healthcare fabrics manufacturers. The company has shown continuous growth in revenue since 2016. The company’s strong product portfolio and presence in the global market are expected to support its further growth during the forecast period.
• In June 2020, Berry Global Group Inc. collaborated with The Medicom Group. This will help in providing manufacturing solutions and guarantee the supply of non-woven fabric for producing hundreds of millions of face masks
• In May 2020, Berry Global Group Inc. announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Berlin Germany, to meet the demand for nonwoven protection materials such as masks and PPE kits.
