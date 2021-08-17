The Cantrill Book One: Beginnings by K. Raymond Zabielski
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2021 ) When eleven-year-old Etob Sheerbain starts learning about the legendary history of his homeland, little does he know that the stories he will hear are about to change his life forever. As the pageant of good and evil, brave men and women, shared values and family lore comes to life, a cloud is darkening on the horizon. But while Etob comes to understand his calling as scribe and historian for his people, events are unfolding that will test him as never before.
Warm, beautifully imaginative, rich with detail, this is both a sensitive, insightful coming-of-age story and the first installment in a gorgeously woven epic fantasy.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/TheCantrill.
At 232 pages, The Cantrill is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble
ISBN: 978-1-9772-3232-8 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4084-2 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $33.95 iPad: $9.99
Genre: FICTION
About the Author: K. Raymond Zabielski is a native of Long Island, New York, where he spent time hiking and camping in the Catskill and Adirondack mountains, reinforcing his deep love of nature. He started writing The Cantrill series there. In addition to his passion for storytelling, he loves animals. After a stint in Florida, Zabielski moved to Colorado, back to the mountains, which continue to inspire him as a writer.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
