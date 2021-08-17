Announcing the Release of New Non-Fiction, Unravel: How to Break Free from Your Past and Find Joy in Your Now by Melissa Lloyd
New book shows readers how to stop the cycle of dysfunction—with topics that include shame, fear, anger, guilt, pride, abuse, and sexual immorality—and promotes - better and healthier strategies to deal with everyday life.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2021 ) – Denver, CO and San Antonio, TX – Outskirts Press, the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company is pleased to announce the release of Unravel: How to Break Free from Your Past and Find Joy in Your Now, a non-fiction, combination book and study guide by mental health coach Melissa Lloyd. The book explores the connection between childhood/adult experiences and present circumstances to help readers discover how they are sabotaging their everyday lives through repeated cycles of dysfunction.
Unhealed wounds and unmet needs don’t just go away—they demand attention and will affect us and those around us until we do something about it. In Unravel, Melissa Lloyd shows readers how to see their childhood and adult experiences in a way that leads to self-discovery and a deeper understanding of God. Understanding why one thinks, feels and acts in certain ways is the only path that leads to real and lasting change. Evaluating the painful experiences of our lives through the lens of learning and processing rather than blaming or justifying leads to maturity, growth, and peace.
Melissa’s approach isn’t that of self-help or Band-Aids. She believes in people partnering with God to do their part to help themselves and inviting Him to do the work in their lives that only He can do. Along the way, readers gain a deeper and more intimate connection with God that every soul craves. Melissa knows from firsthand experience that no one has to stay mired in pain or continue to struggle through life. With deep empathy, psychological coaching and in-depth Bible teaching coming from hundreds of hours of theological study, Melissa offers the tools to get on the road to healing and living a life grounded in peace, joy, a deeper connection with God and fresh optimism.
“Melissa is an amazing mentor, coach and inspiration. She has transformed my views in connecting how my past really affects my present-day life. Her coaching and mentoring allowed me to become more aware of my actions and true self-worth. Melissa inspires everyone to self-reflect and dig deep into the deep, dark layers of emotional past traumas so that we can heal from our wounds. I can attest that I am so much happier and content with my life.” —Sai Y.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/Unravel.
At 260 pages, Unravel: How to Break Free From Your Past and Find Joy in Your Now is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction / self-help / religious categories.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4238-9 Format: 8.5 x 11 paperback Retail: $34.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: RELIGION / Christian Life / Inspirational
About the Author: Melissa Lloyd is an author, certified mental health life coach with a master’s degree in leadership and a Bible Study teacher. She is on a mission to help hurting people transform their lives. Melissa believes that our past mistakes and our current struggles don’t define who we are, that no life is too messy for Jesus to fix, and that everyone on the planet is gifted with a unique purpose. She has helped hundreds on their path to freedom via group lectures and one-on-one coaching. Learn more at melissalloyd.org.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
