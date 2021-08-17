Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Fiction: Honeymoon by MP Kollman
New novel follows one couple’s honeymoon in Reno, with romance, intrigue…and cybercrime. What could possibly go wrong?
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2021 ) Denver, CO and Madison, WI – Author MP Kollman has just released the third book in her popular Brothers series, in which the romance between Sandy and Samantha Grayson is heating up, along with the sizzle of cybercrime…some of which has been committed by Samantha, herself. Honeymoon has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Sandy and Samantha Grayson are honeymooning in Reno, Nevada. But what has Samantha dragged Sandy and his boss, director of the Bureau of Drug Enforcement, into? The cybercrime of the century? Or merely an elaborate plot for the good of the country?
Meanwhile, Margaret Addams is catapulted 20 feet down the sidewalk by an explosion that destroys her house. She is barely holding onto life, but what does she have to live for? Jerome, a young man she had grown to love as a son—a murderer—is dead, and her husband, no better than a common criminal, is imprisoned a hundred miles away. And then there are the Hamiltons. Ivy—a woman Sandy thought he had put in prison seven years ago—has found her estranged husband and their daughter, who are owners of MHE in Reno, a company that provides data entry services for its clients using its powerful server.
Why is Ivy in Reno and not in prison? What does she want with Sandy’s boss, Jeff Hand? How did the Hamiltons anticipate Sandy and Samantha’s arrival in Reno? And what is the source of the hundreds of thousands of dollars accumulating in an account that has no connection to their business?
Honeymoon is the third novel in the Brothers series by MP Kollman, following Brothers and Sequela.
At 324 pages, Honeymoon is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4038-5 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $20.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: YOUNG ADULT FICTION / Action & Adventure / General
About the Author: MP Kollman, also author of Skin Deep, began writing in grade school for her own enjoyment—taking her on adventures away from the family farm. She retired several years ago and can now devote more time to writing. Moirai, the fourth novel in the Brothers series, will be published soon.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/MPKollman.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
